Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update: Preload size, how to preload, and more

The Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update is right around the corner, and the latest patch definitely has a lot in store for the players. Starting from hero changes, new collaborations, to the addition of a plethora of new collectible cosmetics, the upcoming mid-season patch is packed with fresh content.In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on everything you need to know about preloading the Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update. Read below to know more. Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update preload sizeOverwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update preload is officially here, and if you are on PC, you can get your hands on the update content early. As per the Battle.net launcher, the upcoming mid-season update for OW2 Season 18 is 1.13 GB. We urge players to keep additional space handy to ensure that the updation and installation are as seamless as possible.How to preloadAs of writing the article, the option to preload the OW2 mid-season update is currently only available for PC players who use the Battle.net launcher to play the game. For other platforms, and for PC users who prefer Steam, they cannot avail the preload feature for the upcoming patch.That said, if you are on Battle.net, you can easily preload the Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update by following these steps:Launch the Battle.net client on your computer and proceed to log in using your unique ID and password.Next, head towards the Game Library and locate the Overwatch 2 tile. Click on it. Once you get access to the page, scroll until you reach the launch prompt.Here, right under the 'Launch' button, you will find a prompt for 'Download pre-release content.'Proceed to click on this tab to initiate the download process.Upon following these steps, Battle.net will start downloading the entire mid-seasonal content into your computer. It must be noted that all the new features will only be accessible as soon as the update is made available worldwide, across all platforms.What can we expect from the Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season updateFirst and foremost, we expect a range of major waves of hero buffs and nerfs with the latest update. We speculate that a plethora of balance changes will be incorporated for the entire roster, across both the core game modes and the newly introduced Stadium mode in the game.Considering the fact that Pharah and Brigitte were freshly added to the Stadium mode with the seasonal patch, we are expecting a long list of changes to their kit in order to ensure that they do not overperform in the ongoing meta. Furthermore, we also speculate that the highly anticipated Overwatch 2 x Persona 5 collaboration will surface alongside the mid-seasonal update.