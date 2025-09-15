  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update: Preload size, how to preload, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update: Preload size, how to preload, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 15, 2025 07:09 GMT
Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update
Wuyang in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update is right around the corner, and the latest patch definitely has a lot in store for the players. Starting from hero changes, new collaborations, to the addition of a plethora of new collectible cosmetics, the upcoming mid-season patch is packed with fresh content.

Ad

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on everything you need to know about preloading the Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update. Read below to know more.

Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update preload size

Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update preload is officially here, and if you are on PC, you can get your hands on the update content early. As per the Battle.net launcher, the upcoming mid-season update for OW2 Season 18 is 1.13 GB. We urge players to keep additional space handy to ensure that the updation and installation are as seamless as possible.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

How to preload

As of writing the article, the option to preload the OW2 mid-season update is currently only available for PC players who use the Battle.net launcher to play the game. For other platforms, and for PC users who prefer Steam, they cannot avail the preload feature for the upcoming patch.

That said, if you are on Battle.net, you can easily preload the Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update by following these steps:

Ad
  • Launch the Battle.net client on your computer and proceed to log in using your unique ID and password.
  • Next, head towards the Game Library and locate the Overwatch 2 tile. Click on it.
  • Once you get access to the page, scroll until you reach the launch prompt.
  • Here, right under the 'Launch' button, you will find a prompt for 'Download pre-release content.'
  • Proceed to click on this tab to initiate the download process.
Ad

Upon following these steps, Battle.net will start downloading the entire mid-seasonal content into your computer. It must be noted that all the new features will only be accessible as soon as the update is made available worldwide, across all platforms.

Ad

Read more: Overwatch 2 Season 18 Play Like Luka event: Challenges, rewards, and more

What can we expect from the Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update

First and foremost, we expect a range of major waves of hero buffs and nerfs with the latest update. We speculate that a plethora of balance changes will be incorporated for the entire roster, across both the core game modes and the newly introduced Stadium mode in the game.

Ad

Considering the fact that Pharah and Brigitte were freshly added to the Stadium mode with the seasonal patch, we are expecting a long list of changes to their kit in order to ensure that they do not overperform in the ongoing meta.

Furthermore, we also speculate that the highly anticipated Overwatch 2 x Persona 5 collaboration will surface alongside the mid-seasonal update.

Check out: Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Pharah build

That's everything that you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Season 18 mid-season update. For more related articles, check out:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications