Black Rabbit season 1 ending explained: Do Vince, Tony, and Wes die?

Black Rabbit season 1 was released exclusively on Netflix on September 18, 2025. The series revolves around brothers Jake and Vince Friedken, who face mounting threats throughout the season. Things climax in the finale, with the long-teased robbery at Jake's Manhattan restaurant, and his brother playing a big role in the proceedings.

Not only that, the finale finally reveals whether the two brothers will address their issues as their complicated relationship ends in tragedy.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Black Rabbit season 1 and its season finale. Readers' discretion is advised.

After watching a crew of robbers enter his Black Rabbit restaurant, the situation becomes complicated when Jake realizes his masked brother Vince is part of the crew. The night quickly takes a turn for the worse from there, as Wes and Tony are shot in front of Jake while trying to protect guests. The gun then turns on Jake, but Vince stops that from happening by killing the shooter and then goes on the run.

However, realising that his brother would be on the hook for his actions with the shooter’s brother, Joe Mancuso, hunting him for revenge, Vince takes action yet again. Although Jake arranges for a way for him to escape, Vince decides to end his life by jumping off the roof of the restaurant. Not only that, Wes also dies from his gunshot wound, although Tony survives to live another day.

Wes and Vince die, but Tony survives his gunshot wound in Black Rabbit season 1

A still from Black Rabbit season 1 (Image via Netflix)

The Black Rabbit season 1 finale is an explosive finish for everyone involved, from the brothers Jake and Vince to Estelle and even Tony and Wes. They see the Black Rabbit restaurant held up by a crew of gunmen. The scene then erupts into chaos as Jake recognises his brother Vince as one of the crew.

Things quickly get violent, and bullets start flying indiscriminately, hitting several people, including both Wes and Tony. The former dies from his wounds despite being taken to the hospital, and his death devastates his former girlfriend Estelle, who is also Jake’s love interest. However, after Wes's death, she severs ties with Jake and goes her own way, leaving him heartbroken.

On the other hand, Tony survives his gunshot and partners with Chef Roxie to open a new restaurant named Anna. However, Vince’s story doesn’t have a happy ending. His situation going into Black Rabbit season 1 was already bad, due to mounting debt and other issues, but it became even worse in the finale.

When one of the gunmen points their gun at Jake, Vince decides to take action, killing the man in the process. He then goes on the run but is now hunted by Joe Mancuso, the shooter’s brother.

Jake then attempts to help his brother escape the country, but Vince realises that no matter what he does, he continues to cause problems for his brother. Thus, as a result, he secures his daughter’s future with the stolen money and then jumps to his death from the roof of the restaurant.

Jake closes down the Black Rabbit and retires to a more peaceful life

A still from Black Rabbit season 1 (Image via Netflix)

After the traumatic events at the Black Rabbit restaurant and the loss of his brother Vince, Jake decides to permanently close the restaurant. The finale shows exactly that as the staff pack up the premises, marking the end of an era for the two brothers. Tony and Roxie eventually take over the real estate business and start their own establishment.

The restaurant, once a symbol of their shared brotherhood, has become tainted by recent events. However, after his brother’s death, Jake decides to make more than a few changes, with closing down the Black Rabbit being only the first step. He then packs up and leaves his apartment, moving somewhere smaller in the finale as he attempts to shift to a different lifestyle.

Furthermore, he decides against opening a new restaurant and instead returns to being behind the bar. That’s where he started in the industry, before opening the Black Rabbit, before the events of season 1 transpired. Jake is also shown supporting his son at dance class as he attempts to find peace in his new, simple life.

