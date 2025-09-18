Will there be a The Summer I Turned Pretty movie? Details explored

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 came to an end after all the twists and surprises on September 17, 2025. Bringing Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah's stories to a pivotal point, the last episode of the series remained a highly anticipated release for the global audience. While many thought this would be the final time they got to see their favorite characters onscreen, a new announcement has raised the spirits of the fans. It has been confirmed that there is going to be a 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie, which will bring the conclusion to Belly's chapter. The Summer I Turned Pretty movie confirmed for release View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe viewers will get to return to the summer house at Cousins once again as the release of The Summer I Turned Pretty movie has been confirmed. The film will be an extension of Belly's story so far, acting as the final part of her journey. The 3-season series officially concluded on September 17, 2025. A finale premiere event for the show was organised in Paris, France, where the creator, Jenny Han, and the cast of the series were present. The announcement photo came from the red carpet segment of this event. The official social media account of the series shared a picture of Lola Tung and Christopher Briney posing in front of a theater marquee, which read, &quot;The Summer I Turned Pretty: THE MOVIE&quot;. What is known about the upcoming movie so far? The cast of the series at the finale in Paris (Image via Getty)The special announcement hints that there is more to Belly's journey that Jenny Han and the team wish to bring to the global audience. The film is reportedly directed by Jenny Han. She is also the writer for the movie along with Sarah Kucserka. The conclusion of the series saw Belly end up with Conrad, bringing their strong bond to a significant point. The expected story of the film is yet to be disclosed. Release date and other details have not been announced as of now. The Summer I Turned Pretty movie could explore Belly and Conrad's relationship and other pivotal developments yet to happen in Belly's life. Jenny Han's book also includes the wedding of the couple, so it may be one of the developments that fans of the show can expect from the movie. Also read: “we are ready for it”: Internet buzzes as The Summer I Turned Pretty will officially conclude with a movieJenny Han speaks about the upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty movieJenny Han, the author and creator of The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image via Getty)The latest announcement about the movie has come as a surprise to the viewers of the show. The finale episode of the series concluded with prominent moments such as Belly-Conrad's love confession, Jeremiah and Denise's relationship, and more. With a new movie set to come out, many question what the extension could bring for the viewers. In a press release by Amazon MGM Studios, Jenny Han expressed what she plans to show in the movie. The author and creator of the series shared: &quot;There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due.&quot;Expressing her gratitude to Prime Video, Han further stated: &quot;I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.&quot;Han's comments indicate that some big moments from Belly's life will be the central part of the upcoming movie, hinting at an emotional and heartfelt storyline. It is awaited to witness how the story will continue ahead and what more of all the characters can be expected from the feature film. Also read: The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the seriesStay tuned for more updates.