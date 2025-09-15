Black Rabbit season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Crime thriller Black Rabbit season 1 is set to bring a twisted story of two brothers to Netflix. From risky deals to intense altercations, the series promises a unique viewing experience with its characters and storyline.

Owning the prominent Black Rabbit restaurant in New York City, Jake Friedkin (Jude Law) finds himself in trouble when his brother Vince (Jason Bateman) returns. From their complex relationships to the dark world they are threatened by, Jake and Vince have a lot to face and unravel together in the series.

Black Rabbit season 1 will release on September 18, 2025, on Netflix.

Exact release date for Black Rabbit season 1, and how many episodes will there be in the crime series

A still from the series (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Black Rabbit season 1 touches on the themes of family, criminal worlds, and ambitions as the two protagonists get stuck in problems they cannot escape. Keeping the restaurant afloat and managing the mounting debts bring difficulties for Jake and Vince, raising questions about how they will handle it all in the series.

Black Rabbit season 1 will release on September 18, 2025. The Friedkin brothers have a relationship unlike that of other siblings, and the show's release will further bring their unusual world to the global audience.

It will feature a total of 8 episodes showcasing the brothers' plans of action to address the crisis at hand. As it is a one-drop series, viewers can binge all episodes of the show at once.

Where to watch Black Rabbit season 1?

A still from the series (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Viewers across the globe can watch all episodes of Black Rabbit season 1 on Netflix. The streaming platform has been releasing updates about the show, setting the stage for its release soon. The series will release at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET on Netflix.

For the viewers who are yet to subscribe to the streaming platform, there are several plans and offers to choose from. A standard with ads plan offers limited content access in full HD quality for $7.99/month. To go ad-free, a standard plan with unlimited content and full HD streaming is available at $17.99/month.

For unlimited content, ad-free viewing, and 4K Ultra HD streaming, a premium plan is also available for Netflix at the price of $24.99/month. Additional services under each plan can be further explored by interested viewers.

All cast members in Black Rabbit season 1 and their characters in the series

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Black Rabbit season 1 brings an elaborate group of actors together to portray the adventurous and risky lives of Jake and Vince Friedkin.

Academy Award nominee Jude Law appears in the series as Jake, the owner of Black Rabbit. He is known for his roles in The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), Captain Marvel (2022), and more. The English actor's character has a restaurant and his brother's deeds to handle in the upcoming series.

Jason Bateman plays the role of Vince in Black Rabbit season 1. The actor previously appeared in popular projects such as Arrested Development (2003- 2019) and Ozark (2017-2022), the latter winning him an Emmy Award in 2019. His character in the upcoming series has a lot of monetary issues at hand, and seeking help from his brother will unleash more chaos for the duo.

Several other prominent cast members appearing in the series include:

Cleopatra Coleman as Estelle

Amaka Okafor as Roxie

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Wes

Chris Coy as Babbitt

Abbey Lee as Anna

Dagmara Dominczyk as Val

Try Kotsur as Joe Mancuso

Robin De Jesus as Tony

Odessa Young as Gen

Forrest Weber as Junior

Francis Benhamou as Lisa Klein

Steve Witting as Andy

Gus Birney as Mel Whitney

John Ales as Jules Zablonski

What to expect from Black Rabbit season 1?

A still from the series (Image via Netflix Tudum)

The Friedkin brothers have a lot on their plates in Black Rabbit season 1. Jake busies himself with the operations of Black Rabbit, the family's restaurant and an iconic spot in New York City, tackling all the pressures it offers. However, things take a sharp turn when Vince returns with his big debts and risky situation.

The series follows how the two brothers hold on to each other while new dangers and people from the underworld get behind them. From their bond to their ambitious dreams, there is a lot at stake in the upcoming series.

While Bateman has directed the first two episodes, Laura Linney, Ben Semanoff, and Justin Kurzel have also directed different episodes of the series.

Final Thoughts

A still from the series (Image via Netflix Tudum)

While there is a lot more to discover about the intriguing siblings from Black Rabbit season 1, everything we know so far hints at an adventurous and perilous journey for Jake and Vince ahead.

Talking to Netflix Tudum, the lead actors Jude Law and Jason Bateman also shared their thoughts on the series, raising anticipation for what to expect ahead. Bateman touched upon the two brothers' bond and journey in the series, and said:

"It’s really about these brothers who love each other but don’t match — one’s a screw-up, and the other is much more buttoned up. Everybody can relate to that. Everybody’s either got a sibling, or a friendship where you love being with one another, but it’s kind of dangerous; where that person usually gets you in trouble, but they’re really exciting to be around.”

Law mentioned his hopes for the fans and said:

"It’s a very interesting world. At the heart, I hope [audiences] are hooked by the complicated, loving, volatile relationship of these two brothers."

While these points give more details about the series, global viewers will get to dive deep into the dark and risky world of the Friedkin brothers and Black Rabbit soon.

