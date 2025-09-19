7 best characters from 'Peacemaker'

Peacemaker is a superhero series created by James Gunn for HBO Max, spinning off from The Suicide Squad (2021). John Cena stars alongside Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick, with Frank Grillo joining later.

Ad

Season 1 premiered in January 2022, following Peacemaker’s recovery and his mission with A.R.G.U.S.’s Project Butterfly to stop alien parasites. Season 2, released in August 2025, is part of the new DC Universe (DCU), tying into Superman (2025) and exploring an alternate universe where he is a hero.

The series stands out not just for its action and humor but for its unforgettable characters. From John Cena’s larger-than-life Peacemaker to Danielle Brooks’ grounded and relatable Leota Adebayo, the series thrives on a mix of eccentric personalities.

Ad

Trending

Here is a list of the seven best characters from Peacemaker.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Leota Adebayo, and 6 other best characters from Peacemaker

7) Langston Fleury

Langston Fluery enters season 2 as a senior A.R.G.U.S. operative (Image via YouTube/DC)

Langston Fluery (Tim Meadows) enters season 2 as a senior A.R.G.U.S. operative partnered with John Economos (Steve Agee).

Ad

It is unclear whether he is a skilled psychological manipulator who deliberately unnerves people or just a blunt, socially awkward agent. His demeanor suggests field experience, but whether he can handle truly situations, especially those involving birds, remains unproven.

Langston fits perfectly into the show’s absurd tone, boasting of dubious exploits while revealing his “bird blindness.” As a foil in the new season, his survival seems unlikely, but his chaotic antics provide humor, and he is always ready for a fight whenever “ducks” appear.

Ad

6) Eagly

Eagly is voiced by Dee Bradley Baker in the show (Image via YouTube/DC)

Every hero needs a loyal companion, and for Peacemaker, that is his bald eagle, Eagly (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker), who connects with him in ways beyond the usual human-animal bond, even sharing human-like gestures of affection.

Ad

Despite his comical presence, Eagly mirrors Peacemaker’s violent tendencies, showing little hesitation in dispatching anyone who threatens their mission of peace.

While often providing moments of quirky comedy, Eagly revealed his powerful side early in season 2. When A.R.G.U.S. operatives attempted to infiltrate Peacemaker’s home, the eagle single-handedly repelled the assault, leaving no doubt about his combat prowess.

5) Emilia Harcourt

Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt (Image via YouTube/DC)

Emilia Harcourt, formerly a top A.R.G.U.S. operative, is disciplined and occasionally reckless. Now part of the 11th Street Kids, she has a complicated relationship with Peacemaker and keeps others at a distance, a habit shaped by her fall from authority and her experience in intelligence work.

Ad

While her first-season role was understated, the second season develops Harcourt’s story, showing her past and ties to Flag Jr., which creates personal conflict. Her role as Chris’s partner in Earth 2 reshapes their dynamic, enriching her character and affecting the hero’s journey.

4) John Economos

John Economos is an A.R.G.U.S. operative with technical expertise (Image via YouTube/DC)

John Economos, an A.R.G.U.S. operative with technical expertise, provides both comic relief and subtle complexity in Peacemaker. Initially cautious and self-preserving, he gains confidence through his bond with the 11th Street Kids, though his low self-assurance limits his effectiveness compared to more decisive agents.

Ad

Steve Agee’s portrayal captures Economos’s vulnerability and loyalty. Though not always morally certain, he avoids outright corruption and shows potential for growth, moving beyond his role as a behind-the-scenes technician in the DCU.

3) Adrian Chase

Adrian Chase is the most unpredictable member of the 11th Street Kids (Image via YouTube/DC)

Adrian Chase, also known as Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), is the most unpredictable member of the 11th Street Kids. Beneath his quiet exterior lies a ruthless fighter who acts with lethal efficiency, yet he harbors a childlike need for companionship, idolizing Peacemaker despite his admiration often being unwelcome.

Ad

On screen, Vigilante consistently commands attention, marked by unsettling unpredictability and a twisted sense of wit.

Stroma’s performance conveys both the ridiculous desperation of a man eager for approval and the unnerving volatility of someone detached from social norms.

His presence injects every scene with a volatile energy, keeping both characters and viewers uncertain of what he might do next, and ensuring that Vigilante remains a standout figure in the show.

Ad

2) Leota Adebayo

Danielle Brooks plays Leota Adebayo in the show (Image via YouTube/DC)

Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), the daughter of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), diverges significantly from her mother’s calculated and detached demeanor.

Ad

Among those in Peacemaker’s orbit, she emerges as one of the most balanced and grounded figures, recognizing Chris’s flaws while also acknowledging his sincere attempts at personal growth.

Though her relationship with her partner Keeya (Elizabeth Faith Ludlow) faces strain, her story carries an undercurrent of optimism that reconciliation remains possible.

Within a setting dominated by operatives and covert enforcers, Adebayo serves as a rare voice of compassion and humanity. Where others dismiss empathy as a liability, she embraces it, even when doing so places her at odds with her mother’s authority.

Ad

Her willingness to act on principle, regardless of the personal cost, positions her as a moral anchor within the group and affirms her role as an exemplar of courage and integrity.

1) Peacemaker

Chris Smith, better known as Peacemaker is played by John Cena (Image via YouTube/DC)

Chris Smith, better known as Peacemaker, embodies a mix of confidence, strength, vulnerability, and moral confusion. First introduced in The Suicide Squad, he appeared as an antagonist whose rigid devotion to the idea of “peace” justified extreme violence, no matter the cost.

Ad

In the series that bears his name, however, his character is explored more fully, allowing his contradictions and humanity to come into focus across multiple episodes.

Beneath his bluster, Chris reveals a capacity for kindness overshadowed by a troubled past. The accidental death of his brother and the oppressive influence of his father inflicted lasting psychological wounds, shaping his fractured sense of identity.

Haunted by remorse, particularly for the death of Rick Flagg Jr., he struggles with the tension between wanting to redeem himself and believing it may already be too late.

Ad

Interested viewers can watch Peacemaker on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu, and HBO Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More