7 best characters from 'Peacemaker'

Peacemaker is a superhero series created by James Gunn for HBO Max, spinning off from The Suicide Squad (2021). John Cena stars alongside Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick, with Frank Grillo joining later.
Season 1 premiered in January 2022, following Peacemaker’s recovery and his mission with A.R.G.U.S.’s Project Butterfly to stop alien parasites. Season 2, released in August 2025, is part of the new DC Universe (DCU), tying into Superman (2025) and exploring an alternate universe where he is a hero.
The series stands out not just for its action and humor but for its unforgettable characters. From John Cena’s larger-than-life Peacemaker to Danielle Brooks’ grounded and relatable Leota Adebayo, the series thrives on a mix of eccentric personalities.
Here is a list of the seven best characters from Peacemaker.
7) Langston Fleury
Langston Fluery (Tim Meadows) enters season 2 as a senior A.R.G.U.S. operative partnered with John Economos (Steve Agee).
It is unclear whether he is a skilled psychological manipulator who deliberately unnerves people or just a blunt, socially awkward agent. His demeanor suggests field experience, but whether he can handle truly situations, especially those involving birds, remains unproven.
Langston fits perfectly into the show’s absurd tone, boasting of dubious exploits while revealing his “bird blindness.” As a foil in the new season, his survival seems unlikely, but his chaotic antics provide humor, and he is always ready for a fight whenever “ducks” appear.
6) Eagly
Every hero needs a loyal companion, and for Peacemaker, that is his bald eagle, Eagly (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker), who connects with him in ways beyond the usual human-animal bond, even sharing human-like gestures of affection.
Despite his comical presence, Eagly mirrors Peacemaker’s violent tendencies, showing little hesitation in dispatching anyone who threatens their mission of peace.
While often providing moments of quirky comedy, Eagly revealed his powerful side early in season 2. When A.R.G.U.S. operatives attempted to infiltrate Peacemaker’s home, the eagle single-handedly repelled the assault, leaving no doubt about his combat prowess.
5) Emilia Harcourt
Emilia Harcourt, formerly a top A.R.G.U.S. operative, is disciplined and occasionally reckless. Now part of the 11th Street Kids, she has a complicated relationship with Peacemaker and keeps others at a distance, a habit shaped by her fall from authority and her experience in intelligence work.
While her first-season role was understated, the second season develops Harcourt’s story, showing her past and ties to Flag Jr., which creates personal conflict. Her role as Chris’s partner in Earth 2 reshapes their dynamic, enriching her character and affecting the hero’s journey.
4) John Economos
John Economos, an A.R.G.U.S. operative with technical expertise, provides both comic relief and subtle complexity in Peacemaker. Initially cautious and self-preserving, he gains confidence through his bond with the 11th Street Kids, though his low self-assurance limits his effectiveness compared to more decisive agents.
Steve Agee’s portrayal captures Economos’s vulnerability and loyalty. Though not always morally certain, he avoids outright corruption and shows potential for growth, moving beyond his role as a behind-the-scenes technician in the DCU.
3) Adrian Chase
Adrian Chase, also known as Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), is the most unpredictable member of the 11th Street Kids. Beneath his quiet exterior lies a ruthless fighter who acts with lethal efficiency, yet he harbors a childlike need for companionship, idolizing Peacemaker despite his admiration often being unwelcome.
On screen, Vigilante consistently commands attention, marked by unsettling unpredictability and a twisted sense of wit.
Stroma’s performance conveys both the ridiculous desperation of a man eager for approval and the unnerving volatility of someone detached from social norms.
His presence injects every scene with a volatile energy, keeping both characters and viewers uncertain of what he might do next, and ensuring that Vigilante remains a standout figure in the show.
2) Leota Adebayo
Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), the daughter of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), diverges significantly from her mother’s calculated and detached demeanor.
Among those in Peacemaker’s orbit, she emerges as one of the most balanced and grounded figures, recognizing Chris’s flaws while also acknowledging his sincere attempts at personal growth.
Though her relationship with her partner Keeya (Elizabeth Faith Ludlow) faces strain, her story carries an undercurrent of optimism that reconciliation remains possible.
Within a setting dominated by operatives and covert enforcers, Adebayo serves as a rare voice of compassion and humanity. Where others dismiss empathy as a liability, she embraces it, even when doing so places her at odds with her mother’s authority.
Her willingness to act on principle, regardless of the personal cost, positions her as a moral anchor within the group and affirms her role as an exemplar of courage and integrity.
1) Peacemaker
Chris Smith, better known as Peacemaker, embodies a mix of confidence, strength, vulnerability, and moral confusion. First introduced in The Suicide Squad, he appeared as an antagonist whose rigid devotion to the idea of “peace” justified extreme violence, no matter the cost.
In the series that bears his name, however, his character is explored more fully, allowing his contradictions and humanity to come into focus across multiple episodes.
Beneath his bluster, Chris reveals a capacity for kindness overshadowed by a troubled past. The accidental death of his brother and the oppressive influence of his father inflicted lasting psychological wounds, shaping his fractured sense of identity.
Haunted by remorse, particularly for the death of Rick Flagg Jr., he struggles with the tension between wanting to redeem himself and believing it may already be too late.
Interested viewers can watch Peacemaker on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu, and HBO Max.