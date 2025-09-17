7 Saddest Deaths in 'The Long Walk'

The Long Walk brings Stephen King's haunting story to life on the big screen. The movie follows young men who enter a dangerous competition. They must walk at least three miles per hour without any halt.

If they slow down, they get a warning. Three warnings consequently lead to death. Only one person can survive this extreme contest. The movie's director, Francis Lawrence, creates an intense world where hope eventually fades away. The film displays how desperate times push people to big choices. The Long Walk does not hide from death and violence. It earns its R-rating through extreme scenes that shock audiences.

The participants start as strangers but develop strong bonds during their journey. These friendships make their eventual death even more painful to watch. Every death and loss hits harder as the group gets smaller.

7 most tragic deaths in The Long Walk

7) Gary Barkovitch

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Gary starts as an outsider who celebrates when others die. Charlie Plummer embodies this complex character with skill. Gary seems cruel at first, but his actual nature comes out eventually. He wants friends more than anything else. School life was tough for him, so he acts mean to protect himself from bullying.

The Long Walk displays Gary's mental state breaking down. He cannot handle the pressure anymore. The deaths around him affect his mind intensely. Gary tries to join Raymond's group near the end. He accepts that he only wants to belong somewhere. This moment makes audiences feel sorry for him. Unfortunately, his breakdown leads to a tragic end. Gary takes his own life in a shocking sequence that surprised the viewers.

6) Thomas Curley

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Thomas becomes the first victim in The Long Walk. Roman Griffin Davis portrays the youngest participant at just eighteen years old. His youth makes viewers wish to protect him from harm. Thomas looks innocent compared to the other walkers. He represents what everyone might lose in this competition.

A leg cramp transforms everything for Thomas. Raymond tries to help him keep walking. The pain becomes too much to handle and bear. Thomas falls behind the required pace and miles despite all his efforts. The Long Walk displays no mercy to anyone who breaks the rules. The soldiers shoot Thomas without hesitation. His death sets the tone for the whole movie. It proves that innocence and age mean nothing in this contest.

5) Collie Parker

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Joshua Odjick brings Collie to life as a rebel with a cause. Collie walks alone for most of The Long Walk. He maintains his distance from other participants. His cold behavior hides an intense pain within. Collie has no family waiting for him at home. This fact makes his journey even more troublesome.

As time passes, Collie opens up to the group. He displays kindness to others despite his tough act. Collie sings a song for someone's dead wife. This moment reveals his subtle side. He hates the system that created this competition. Collie fights back against the Major's unit. His defiance costs him his own life, but he dies an honorable death.

4) Stebbins

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Garrett Waring embodies Stebbins as a mystery throughout The Long Walk. He cracks jokes at others' expense but stays distant. Stebbins walks with purpose, never displaying weakness. His determination looks stronger than that of most participants. However, his true motivation remains hidden until near the end.

The shocking truth comes out eventually. Stebbins is the Major's son, born outside marriage. He enters The Long Walk to win his father's love.

The prize would let him demand a place in his father's house. This backstory explains his dedication to winning. Illness finally stops Stebbins when nothing else could. His death feels especially brutal given his family's connection to the contest's creator.

3) Richard Harkness

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Jordan Gonzalez makes Richard easy to like from the beginning. Richard has a nerdy personality that feels authentic. He plans to write a book about the Long Walk experience.

This ordinary goal drives him forward when others give up. Richard connects with the central group of friends organically. An ankle injury transforms Richard's fate in The Long Walk. The bone cracks, turning every step insufferable.

Richard keeps walking despite the crucial pain. Children from a nearby city watch his struggle. The injury becomes too intense to ignore. Richard collapses and fails to continue walking. His demise affects everyone who knew him. The timing makes his loss feel especially unfair.

2) Hank Olson

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Ben Wang brings comic relief through Hank Olson. Hank makes everyone laugh during intense moments. His jokes help the others forget their circumstances temporarily. Wang gives Hank a vulnerable quality that makes audiences protective. Hank becomes the heart of the friend group in The Long Walk.

The pressure finally breaks Hank's vibrant spirit. He stops making jokes and grows silent. This transformation worries his friends deeply. Hank eventually attacks one of the guards in desperation. The soldiers shoot him, but let him suffer instead of finishing him quickly. His screams haunt everyone who hears them. Later revelations about Hank's wife make his death even sadder.

1) Arthur Baker

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Arthur wishes nothing more than friendship from the beginning. He joins the group silently but becomes essential to their bond. Arthur does not seek attention or glory in The Long Walk. His humble nature makes him special to audiences.

Additionally, internal bleeding slowly kills Arthur from within. He knows death is coming, but encounters it with courage. He says goodbye to Raymond and Peter with calmness. He asks them to give his grandmother his necklace. Arthur requests that his friends look away during his execution. This simple act of dignity makes his demise all the more devastating. Arthur achieved his ambition of making actual friends before dying.

The Long Walk uses these tragic deaths to explore humanity and friendship under extreme pressure. Every loss carries emotional weight that builds throughout the movie.

