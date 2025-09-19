Who is Jules in Black Rabbit season 1? Character explored

Black Rabbit season 1 is the newest miniseries on Netflix, an 8-episode drama that premiered on the streamer on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Starring Jason Bateman and Jude Law, the crime thriller takes audiences to the place where the elite and criminal underground meet in a luxury lower Manhattan club, the titular Black Rabbit bar.Bateman and Law's characters, Vince and Jake, respectively, are contrasting brothers who go into business together, opening a luxury club, but their dark history rears its ugly head and threatens their livelihood. In the brothers' lives in New York, there are families, friends, foes, and friends whose actions cause a series of events that will deeply affect their entire enterprise.One such example of the latter is Jules Zablonski. Played by Euphoria star John Ales, Jules is a famous artist, a friend of Jake, and one of the wealthy people who frequents the bar. He was accused of s*xually assaulting Black Rabbit's bartender, Anna (Abbey Lee). The incident and what happens next deepen the moral stakes in the series. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDisclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for Black Rabbit season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.What did Jules do in Black Rabbit season 1?In episode 2 of Netflix's Black Rabbit season 1, Anna confesses to Roxie (Amaka Okafor), the bar's chef, that Jules s*xually assaulted him. Jules is a repeat s*xual offender and a VIP Rabbit regular, and with his money, he's been able to silence past offenses. He intends to do the same for Anna.He also has a fixer to do his dirty work, Campbell (Morgan Spector), who offers Jake $500,000 in exchange for deleting the CCTV footage where Jules can be seen slipping dr*gs into Anna's drink. Meanwhile, Campbell also visited Anna to offset any chance that she might tell her story to a reporter.Jules in Black Rabbit (Image via Netflix)To keep Jules' dirty laundry from going public, Campbell paid Anna and convinced her to leave the country. However, before Anna could leave, she got another two visitors, the show's 'bad guys,' Babbitt (Chris Coy) and Junior (Forrest Weber), who went to her apartment after Vince mentions her name, implying that she's the reason he and the bar can't pay for his debts.Babbitt and Junior ended up killing Anna after she fell and hit her head in the bathroom while trying to escape them. Anna's tragic death creates a ripple effect that pulls Jake and the bar into a storm of consequences. But while Jules is not directly the reason for Anna's death, he's still her abuser who wants Anna to go away to save his reputation.Did Jules pay for his crimes at the end of Black Rabbit season 1?Early in the series, Jake had fired Anna for missing shifts, not knowing the tragedy that had happened to her in Jules' hands. And while Anna had died, Jake became instrumental in giving Anna some justice. At the end of Black Rabbit season 1, he provides the video evidence of Jules dr*gging Anna to the police investigating her death.It turns out that despite Jake accepting Jules' hush money, courtesy of Campbell, he kept a copy of the footage. At the end, despite his wealth, Jules couldn't cover up his crimes. With the crucial evidence provided, he was arrested for Anna's assault.Catch all eight episodes of Black Rabbit season 1 streaming on Netflix.