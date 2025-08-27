Honkai Star Rail: 6 mysterious characters so far

It’s been around two years since Honkai Star Rail’s release, and the game has already taken players across many regions like Penacony, the Xianzhou Luofu, and now Amphoreus. We’ve met a huge roster of characters, but there are some who even now leave more questions for us than answers.

Ad

Even after the completion of the Trailblaze Missions or events, these characters and their pasts, identities, or motives remain shrouded in mystery. Some are central to the story, some appear as NPCs, and others are teased through in-game text.

In this article, we’ll look at six of the most discussed characters and what we know about them so far.

Some of the mysterious characters in Honkai Star Rail

While the game’s worldbuilding around some of its mysterious characters can be quite extensive, there are still some gaps often left in the narrative that make it difficult for players to comprehend. Here are some facts about these characters till now and what sets them apart.

Ad

Trending

1) March 7th

March 7th and Evernight in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

March 7th's story has always been one of the biggest mysteries in Honkai Star Rail. She was initially found encased in ice by the Astral Express and has little to no memory of her past, except hints connected to Fuli and the Path of Remembrance.

Ad

In version 3.5’s Amphoreus storyline, she appears as Evernight and mentions that March 7th regained those memories. This raises questions about whether Evernight was always part of her or if something larger is at play, and the answers are expected to be revealed in future updates.

2) Mr. Reca

Mr. Reca in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Mr. Reca is one of the most mysterious NPCs we have met in Penacony, with a character design seemingly suited for a playable character. His presence is noted in multiple Light Cones, the main storyline, and in-game text. So far, the only major hint about him is his possible connection to Memokeepers, although nothing has been confirmed officially.

Ad

3) Himeko

Himeko in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Himeko plays a key role in the story as the navigator of the Astral Express, guiding it and the Nameless across different worlds. Yet, her story is still mostly unknown. What we know so far is that she had found Akivili’s Astral Express in her homeland and repaired it, which is considered one of her engineering achievements.

Ad

Some fans also speculate that she may be Polka Kakamond, #4 of the Genius Society, based on her design and personality. However, there is no official confirmation of this connection.

4) Argenti

Argenti in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Argenti hails from the faction called the Knights of Beauty, who are devoted to the missing Aeon of Beauty, Idrila. He's a forthright and noble knight who travels the cosmos upholding the ideals of Beauty and spreading Idrila’s name. His backstory shows us a life marked by war and discipline, with an ocarina serving as a symbol of perseverance.

Ad

There have been many rumors of Idrila’s demise, but Argenti's unshakable faith never wavers. For now, he remains one of the game’s most steadfast followers of a missing Aeon, while the fate of his devotion is still unresolved.

5) Acheron

Acheron (Image via HoYoverse)

Acheron immediately draws attention from Honkai players with her design and background. She is renowned for her parallels to Raiden Mei from Honkai Impact 3rd and even carries a similar name in-game, "Raiden Bosenmori Mei." Through the concept of variants, HoYoverse shows how characters’ fates across universes can feel familiar yet different.

Ad

She lost her homeland to Nihility, and since then, wandered across galaxies and planets. Even when she isn’t physically present in a story arc, her influence is often felt across the story choices, like we saw in Amphoreus during version 3.2.

Acheron remains one of Honkai Star Rail’s most compelling figures precisely because so much about her remains unsaid. Her story remains a mystery, as she loses her memories to Nihility over time.

Ad

6) Void Archives

Void Archives from Honkai Impact 3rd (Image via HoYoverse)

Void Archives is one of the ex-members of the Astral Express and is the most hidden character in HSR so far. Players who are familiar with Honkai Impact 3rd may recognize them as one of the Divine Keys tied to Otto Apocalypse.

Ad

This Divine Key later took on the appearance of Otto, which they carried into the Honkai Star Rail universe. Their connection with Welt and how they ended up in this universe is somewhat explained in Honkai Impact 3rd's Alien Space manga, but the reason they left the Astral Express is still unknown.

Honkai Star Rail shines through its lore, and these six characters show how the game keeps the mystery alive. From March 7’s icy past to the secrets of Void Archives, each one leaves players guessing. Future quests and events will likely reveal more, but for now, fans are left piecing the puzzle together on their own.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kriti Jamwal Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.



Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.



Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.