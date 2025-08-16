Honkai Star Rail "Before Their Deaths" Trailblaze Mission recap

Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 continues the Trailblaze Mission in Amphoreus with “Before Their Deaths.” This arc explores a new cycle after Khaslana’s fall and the merging of his data with Irontomb. Players meet new Chrysos Heirs like Cerydra and Hysilens, while also witnessing their era before the Trailblazer’s arrival.

The mission reveals centuries of resistance, the ancient laws governing Amphoreus, and major lore twists, including Lygus’ true identity, Cyrene's mysterious connection to the Rememberance, and March 7th's potential role in the ending. Here’s a complete breakdown of this Honkai Star Rail chapter.

The last Eternal Occurrence of Amphoreus in Honkai Star Rail

Trailblazer and Cyrene in the new Eternal Occurrence (Image via HoYoverse)

The story starts as the Trailblazer stands with Cyrene in Aedes Elysiae, where they learn that Cyrene’s current form in this new Eternal Occurrence is a combination of Mem's, the Trailblazer’s, and Cyrene’s old memories. However, she doesn’t recall much from the previous thirty million cycles that Khaslana endured.

They plan and proceed to contact the geniuses, Herta and Screwllum, using the Chronocognitive Anchor in Honkai Star Rail, and inform them that they have successfully entered this cycle. Herta and Screwllum reveal some critical developments: Nanook has set his gaze on Amphoreus, and Irontomb is nearing completion.

Herta warns us about Nanook (Image via HoYoverse)

They also believe that Lygus, who is the administrator, is working to break the Knowledge Singularity (Circle of Knowledge) in Honkai Star Rail's universe. However, the unshakeable laws of Talanton (the Law Titan), being the ultimate code that binds all of Amphoreus, even bind him as well. Screwllum also warns us that knowledge and our fates are tightly controlled here and that making direct interference would be dangerous.

To break through the laws and complete the Flame Chase journey before Lygus does something drastic, we set out to find Cerydra. She’s the demigod of Law in the history of Amphoreus. Her influence and her decisions could be the deciding factor in whether Amphoreus falls or endures in this last Eternal Occurrence.

The Flame Chase Alliance of Amphoreus in Honkai Star Rail

Lygus tells us about the Exomyth space (Image via HoYoverse)

Before we depart, Lygus momentarily traps us inside the Exomyth, a space between Amphoreus and the real world. Lygus further confirms by saying this is the Erudition’s true domain, where he can sit to observe everything that's going on, Amphoreus, from here.

He proceeds by speaking with confidence that Irontomb’s rise is inevitable and dismissing the useless sacrifices made by the people in past cycles. His tone suggests not just his ambition but an unshakable belief in his vision for Amphoreus.

Cerydra talks about the prophecy of the Deliverer (Image via HoYoverse)

We arrive in Januspolis in Honkai Star Rail, where we eavesdrop on a commotion involving Cerydra. She swiftly kills and turns a priest of Law into a chess piece. She does this to conceal her divine nature and to avoid any act of treason within the nation. She notices our presence and acknowledges the Trailblazer as the Deliverer beyond the sky and Cyrene as foretold by the prophecy.

We are both surprised, knowing this as the prophecy from previous eras did not speak of the Trailblazer or their nature and the truth of the world beyond the sky of Amphoreus. It seems that history has been imprinted and manipulated by the Trailblazer’s presence. Cerydra invites us to join her for the meeting of the Flame Chase Alliance in Dawncloud in Honkai Star Rail.

The meeting adjourns in Dawncloud with Cerydra pushing forward for demilitarisation by Landon’s army and initiating the campaign against Phagousa, the Ocean Titan. The reason for this campaign was that the Titan reversed the Spirit Water of the Vortex of Genesis, which was becoming an obstacle for Cerydra to take on the trial of Law. After the meeting, Cerydra privately asks the Trailblazer whether the Aeons are real in Honkai Star Rail's universe.

Cerydra speaks with Lygus (Image via HoYoverse)

The Trailblazer reassures her and also that they are God like beings, that their involvement in Amphoreus’ affairs can be dangerous, but necessary to stop the Destruction. Cyrene also advises Cerydra to be wary of Lygus. Cerydra vows to shield the Trailblazer from harm as long as they comply with her orders and judgment.

Later, Cerydra calls upon the Theoros, being Lygus himself. Lygus manipulates the truth of Amphoreus and Irontomb in his favor so that Cerydra can give the coreflame of Law to him. He gives her the idea of conquering the world beyond the starry sky with Irontomb in tow. This brings Cerydra to the decision to go forward with her plan to make Amphoreus establish itself among the real worlds.

The banquet and Cerydra’s test of loyalty in Honkai Star Rail

Trailblazer and Cyrene eavesdrop on the conversation between Cerydra and Lygus (Image via HoYoverse)

Later, at a grand banquet in Okhema, Hysilens (the blade of Cerydra) discreetly warns the Trailblazer of her mistrust toward Lygus. With the help of Hysilens, they eavesdrop on a tense meeting between him and Cerydra that other people in the banquet cannot perceive. Lygus pushes his agenda for the control of the Law Coreflame, but Cerydra refuses to ask for specific outcomes to this agenda.

When Cerydra is perceived by the public again, she calls out the Trailblazer, Cyrene, and Hysilens for being traitors, as they had eavesdropped on their conversation. She plans to imprison them and gives the command, but Lygus steps in, applauding her performance. One by one, the people in the banquet vanish except for Cerydra, Hysilens, Trailblazer, and Cyrene.

Cerydra's deduction about Lygus' goals (Image via HoYoverse)

Lygus confronts Cerydra and understands that this was all a performance on her end to protect the Trailblazer by imprisoning them. Cerydra deduced that the reason Lygus wants the Law is that Lygus cannot outwardly harm or involve himself in Amphoreus society. These very laws prevent him from killing any Chrysos Heir.

This whole act was a test of loyalty towards the Trailblazer and Amphoreus' future in Honkai Star Rail. In a moment, Lygus imprisons the Trailblazer in the Exomyth with a clap of his hands. In return, Cerydra summons the geniuses, Herta and Screwllum, who bring the truth in front of her and Lygus. He retreats for now, promising to claim all the coreflames till the end of time.

The mysterious Evernight and the present state of Amphoreus in Honkai Star Rail

Trailblazer meets the Garden of Recollection in the form of March 7th (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazer gets the signal from Herta in the Exomyth, who says that time was ticking at a rapid speed at Amphoreus while we are stuck here. We attempt to invoke the aid of other Aeons that we have met before, but to no avail. After focusing on Remembrance, a memetic entity in the shape of a jellyfish manifests briefly and offers cryptic guidance to the Trailblazer.

The Trailblazer is in a Path Space where they meet many versions of March 7th, who are memokeepers from the Garden of Recollection. This is when Evernight appears, a figure resembling March 7th. She holds the Coreflame of Deliverance, claiming it was sent from the past to the present.

Evernight hands us the Coreflame of Deliverance (Image via HoYoverse)

She further confirms that due to time dilation in Exomyth, hundreds of years passed on Amphoreus while the Trailblazer was trapped. When asked about her identity, she promised she would meet us again in the future.

When we finally return to the present-day Amphoreus, we find Okhema in ruins. Through Cyrene’s memoria in Honkai Star Rail, the Trailblazer witnesses the millennia-long resistance against Lygus’ influence. Using Cyrene’s ceremonial blade and all the spirits of the Chrysos Heirs, the path opens to the true Vortex of Genesis, where Lygus’ physical body lies imprisoned.

Hysilens’ past and the identity of Lygus in Honkai Star Rail

Hysilen's past is illustrated in a mural (Image via HoYoverse)

Near the city of Styxia, the group learns about Hysilens’ history. She was once a sea siren with a tragic past adrift in Nihility’s pull, until Cerydra gave her a new purpose. These memories also reveal her role in killing Cerydra. Hysilens believed that her continued reign endangered the Flame Chase’s ultimate goal and was becoming a tyrant rather than a leader.

We reach the cave of the vortex, where we find the physical body of Hysilens in a deep stasis. Upon our arrival, she wakes up and escorts us to the vortex outside Amphoreus, where Lygus is imprisoned.

Lygus reveals himself as Zandar One Kuwabara (Image via HoYoverse)

The truth is revealed in the Vortex that Lygus is Zandar One Kuwabara, the #1 of the Genius Society and the creator of Nous in Honkai Star Rail. He seeks to free knowledge from Erudition’s grip, believing that such control breeds stagnation. His creation, Irontomb, is powered by the scepter (the first discarded neuron of Nous), on which Amphoreus runs today.

A fierce battle erupts where we try to stop Lygus. Lygus tries to destroy the surrounding space to prevent the Coreflame’s submission. Cyrene intervenes as Trailblazer’s Rememberance power and instructs us to keep rewriting the scene until it becomes a time loop. This will ultimately lead Lygus to be stuck inside this time loop for eternity until he admits defeat or breaks out of it.

The time loop prison and Evernight’s identity in Honkai Star Rail

Cyrene traps Lygus in the Exomyth (Image via HoYoverse)

Cyrene traps Lygus’ mind inside the Exomyth, where Herta and Screwllum also appear. It appears Cyrene had already deduced the identity of Lygus with the help of the geniuses. Herta still questions Cyrene’s identity and connection to the Rememberance in Honkai Star Rail.

Lygus asks how this method of imprisoning him was possible, as the final law was within the constraints of time. Cyrene replies by saying she had made Cerydra see the truth herself via the memories of the Trailblazer as part of the trial of Law.

Cerydra sacrifices her life (Image via HoYoverse)

Cerydra had realised the truth of the world and the actual universe, and when she returned from the trial, she asked Hysilens to kill her. She was able to wager the life of one demigod so that the Flame Chase continues onward and Amphoreus is broken free from this law. However, it's still ambiguous regarding the nature of the law that Cerydra broke by sacrificing herself.

Before the end of this discussion in the Exomyth, Lygus warns everyone that if geniuses of Erudition are here, then the Children of Rememberance might have also infiltrated Amphoreus by now.

Evernight mentions that March 7th has regained her memories (Image via HoYoverse)

The closing scene features Evernight and Dan Heng in the Vortex of Genesis in another timeline. He deduces that she’s possessing March 7th’s body. Evernight refuses to leave, claiming that March instead regained Evernight’s memories. The Trailblaze Mission ends here, leaving many questions unanswered about Evernight’s true nature and the forces still shaping Amphoreus’ destiny.

“Before Their Deaths” stands as one of Honkai Star Rail’s most complex and revealing missions to date. It tells us about the real history of the Flame Chase journey, absolute laws, and the Aeons influencing Amphoreus and its people.

From the reveal of Lygus' identity to the centuries-spanning resistance, every scene pushes Amphoreus closer to a reckoning. The introduction of the mysterious Evernight ensures this chapter remains a major pre-climactic point for Honkai Star Rail’s ongoing narrative.

