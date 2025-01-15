Honkai Star Rail Remembrance Trailblazer teams guide: Best F2P and high-investment comps

The Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail is officially playable with the release of Amphoreus in the version 3.0 update. The new Path has offered some unique abilities to the protagonist, making them compatible as a sub-DPS for a wide array of characters. That said, players might only want to use the best teams to secure victory in endgame encounters.

Here’s a guide discussing some of the best F2P and high-investment comps for the Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best Remembrance Trailblazer teams in Honkai Star Rail

1) Remembrance Trailblazer+ Yunli+ Sunday+ Huohuo

Remembrance Trailblazer and Yunli team (Image via HoYoverse)

The Remembrance Trailblazers in Honkai Star Rail boast a hybrid playstyle with their ability to support allies and inflict True DMG via the memosprite Mem. Hence, you would want to pair them with another DPS, preferably someone who can take turns more frequently.

Trending

Since Yunli has a counter-hit mechanic built into her kit, she can take actions frequently, helping Mem deal quite a bit of damage. Besides, the memosprite can increase Yunli's CRIT DMG, empowering the character's attack.

Sunday is an ideal support for the duo since his passive can increase an ally's CRIT Rate. Additionally, he provides multiple buffs, including energy regeneration and a flat damage increase, which can bolster the combat potential of both Yunli and the Remembrance Trailblazers.

Among all the sustain characters in the game, Huohuo is ideal as she can recharge a portion of a teammate's Ultimate while healing them.

2) Remembrance Trailblazer+ Feixiao+ Robin+ Aventurine

Remembrance Trailblazer and Feixiao team (Image via HoYoverse)

Another high-investment team for Remembrance Trailblazer uses Feixiao as the primary DPS. The latter is a powerful five-star unit, who can unleash multiple follow-up attacks thanks to The Hunt Path. The Remembrance Trailblazer’s ability to hit multiple opponents offsets Feixiao’s limitation to target one enemy at a time.

Any follow-up team in Honkai Star Rail is incomplete without Robin. She can passively generate CRIT DMG for the entire team and enters a long stance, where characters receive constant buffs. In contrast, Aventurine will ensure allies' safety by offering strong shields that can tank most of the incoming damage.

3) Remembrance Trailblazer+ Moze+ Tingyun+ Gallagher

Remembrance Trailblazer F2P team (Image via HoYoverse)

Accessible teams are a rare commodity in the game. However, newcomers can acquire quite a few free 4-star units during their playthrough, and some of them can be paired with Remembrance Trailblazers to create F2P teams. Moze could be a replacement for Feixiao, with his ability to consecutively follow up attacks.

Tingyun is an ideal support unit for this comp as she can use her Skill on Moze, increasing his attack for three turns. Her Ultimate can further boost the damage output of the entire team and empower Mem's attack. In the final spot, use Gallagher to utilize his healing ability whenever necessary.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.