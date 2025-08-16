Honkai Star Rail 3.5 missions list

By Argha Halder
Published Aug 16, 2025 07:25 GMT
We take a look at the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 missions (Image via HoYoverse)
The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update introduced several missions to the game. Completing each one of these quests can grant players certain materials, such as Stellar Jade, Traveler’s Guide, and other character ascension materials. Since some of these missions are hidden, players might wonder how they can start and complete them.

For those curious, we will take a look at all missions released with Honkai Star Rail 3.5 in this article.

All Honkai Star Rail 3.5 missions, explored

Trailblaze Mission - Before Their Deaths

As mentioned earlier, Honkai Star Rail 3.5 debuted with several quests, including the Trailblaze Mission, Before Their Deaths. Similar to previous iterations, this one features several sub-quests that players must complete to move on to the next one.

The sub-quests of Before Their Deaths can be found in the following section:

  1. Time, Ferry Me Through Ages
  2. Sun, Repel Stars and Plae Moon
  3. Wanderer, Decipher the Waxen Imprints
  4. Zephyr, Uplift Bygone Dust Cloudsward
  5. Nectar, Saturate the Hollow Treecone
  6. Sea, Bury the Wine-Dark Dreams
  7. Captives, Behold the Expanse Beyond Light
How to start - To start this story mission, go to Aedes Elysiae and interact with Cyrene.

Memories in a Bottle

The pool of grapes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Memories in a Bottle is an Adventure Mission from the Amphoreus Annals series in Honkai Star Rail. This hidden mission can be found in the newest area, “Warbling Shores” Styxia. Upon completion, the quest will grant you various rewards, including Stellar Jade, Credit, and more.

How to start - Spawn on the Shape of Sirens Stagnant Shadow challenge and turn around. Walk straight until you enter the area with a pool full of grapes. Walk into it to start the mission.

Where Stone and Wind Stood Still

Interact with Verginia to start Where Stone and Wind Stood Still (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Where Stone and Wind Stood Still is another Adventure Mission from the Amphoreus Annals series. Completing the quest is fairly simple and grants players 10x Stellar Jade, Condensed Aether, and Credit after they finish it.

How to start - Spawn on the Ariose Fountain Courtyard and look left immediately. There, you’ll see an NPC named Verginia. Interact with her to start this Adventure Mission.

