Honkai Star Rail 3.5 missions list

The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update introduced several missions to the game. Completing each one of these quests can grant players certain materials, such as Stellar Jade, Traveler’s Guide, and other character ascension materials. Since some of these missions are hidden, players might wonder how they can start and complete them.For those curious, we will take a look at all missions released with Honkai Star Rail 3.5 in this article.All Honkai Star Rail 3.5 missions, exploredTrailblaze Mission - Before Their DeathsAs mentioned earlier, Honkai Star Rail 3.5 debuted with several quests, including the Trailblaze Mission, Before Their Deaths. Similar to previous iterations, this one features several sub-quests that players must complete to move on to the next one.The sub-quests of Before Their Deaths can be found in the following section:Time, Ferry Me Through AgesSun, Repel Stars and Plae MoonWanderer, Decipher the Waxen ImprintsZephyr, Uplift Bygone Dust CloudswardNectar, Saturate the Hollow TreeconeSea, Bury the Wine-Dark DreamsCaptives, Behold the Expanse Beyond LightHow to start - To start this story mission, go to Aedes Elysiae and interact with Cyrene.Memories in a BottleThe pool of grapes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)Memories in a Bottle is an Adventure Mission from the Amphoreus Annals series in Honkai Star Rail. This hidden mission can be found in the newest area, “Warbling Shores” Styxia. Upon completion, the quest will grant you various rewards, including Stellar Jade, Credit, and more.How to start - Spawn on the Shape of Sirens Stagnant Shadow challenge and turn around. Walk straight until you enter the area with a pool full of grapes. Walk into it to start the mission.Also read: All Honkai Star Rail 3.5 achievementsWhere Stone and Wind Stood StillInteract with Verginia to start Where Stone and Wind Stood Still (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)Where Stone and Wind Stood Still is another Adventure Mission from the Amphoreus Annals series. Completing the quest is fairly simple and grants players 10x Stellar Jade, Condensed Aether, and Credit after they finish it.How to start - Spawn on the Ariose Fountain Courtyard and look left immediately. There, you’ll see an NPC named Verginia. Interact with her to start this Adventure Mission.For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following links:Best Saber build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreBest Archer build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreHonkai: Star Rail Archer teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsHonkai Star Rail Saber teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsNew Honkai: Star Rail leaked endgame mode looks like Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught