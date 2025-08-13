Honkai Star Rail "Warbling Shores" Styxia treasure chest locations

With the new area in Honkai Star Rail, "Warbling Shores" Styxia, becoming available, players can explore it and complete various challenges, solve puzzles, and open treasure chests. Treasure chests are fairly popular among players since they grant a decent amount of Stellar Jade. However, since they are scattered across the map, players might end up missing some.

Ad

This article explores every treasure chest location in “Warbling Shores” Styxia in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail: All treasure chest locations in "Warbling Shores" Styxia

All “Warbling Shores” Styxia B1 treasure chests

Warbling Shores Styxia B1 chests 1, 2, 3, and 4 locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Chest 1: Teleport to the Seabed of Luminous Remains waypoint and go right. The chest is located between two broken pillars.

Teleport to the Seabed of Luminous Remains waypoint and go right. The chest is located between two broken pillars. Chest 2: Go to the Somber Altar of Candles anchor and turn left. The chest will be near a broken stone pillar.

Go to the Somber Altar of Candles anchor and turn left. The chest will be near a broken stone pillar. Chest 3: From the last location, go back to the previous waypoint and turn left. The chest will be near some candles.

From the last location, go back to the previous waypoint and turn left. The chest will be near some candles. Chest 4: Using the path in the broken wall, go to the next hallway. You will see the fourth chest there.

Ad

Trending

Treasure chests 5, 6, 7, and 8 locations (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Chest 5: Following the path where the second chest was, walk until you reach a door. Open it to see the fifth chest near a sleeping enemy.

Following the path where the second chest was, walk until you reach a door. Open it to see the fifth chest near a sleeping enemy. Chest 6: For the sixth chest, use the Slumbering Palace Corridor Space Anchor. From there, head to where the Golden Scapegoat puzzle is. Make sure the time is Dawn to interact with the chest.

For the sixth chest, use the Slumbering Palace Corridor Space Anchor. From there, head to where the Golden Scapegoat puzzle is. Make sure the time is Dawn to interact with the chest. Chest 7: From the last location, go down using the elevator. When you are off it, go right at the end of the hall to go down. In the middle, right before you turn right again, you’ll see the chest.

From the last location, go down using the elevator. When you are off it, go right at the end of the hall to go down. In the middle, right before you turn right again, you’ll see the chest. Chest 8: Following the same path, go down to the bottom of the pool. There, you will find the Eighth chest.

Ad

Also read: Best Hysilens build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

All “Warbling Shores” Styxia F1 treasure chests

Warbling Shores Styxia F1 treasure chest locations in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Chest 1: Spawn on the Revelry’s Keep waypoint and go down the staircase. After doing so, you will see the chest on your left.

Spawn on the Revelry’s Keep waypoint and go down the staircase. After doing so, you will see the chest on your left. Chest 2: After getting the first chest, teleport to the Passage of Treasures anchor, then look right. You’ll see the chest near the waypoint.

After getting the first chest, teleport to the Passage of Treasures anchor, then look right. You’ll see the chest near the waypoint. Chest 3: From the last spot, go inside the room using the giant door. Turn right immediately after going inside. At the end of the path, you’ll see the chest.

From the last spot, go inside the room using the giant door. Turn right immediately after going inside. At the end of the path, you’ll see the chest. Chest 4: Go to the entrance of the room. From there, you can walk towards the other side of the room using the bridge. Right before the staircase on the left side, you’ll see the fourth chest.

Ad

Treasure chest 3,4, and 5 locations (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Chest 5: Go down the stairs from the last chest’s spot and walk toward the elevator. Instead of going down, make a left turn.

Go down the stairs from the last chest’s spot and walk toward the elevator. Instead of going down, make a left turn. Chest 6: Spawn on the Ariose Fountain Courtyard and go down the stairs. Turn left upon reaching the fountain.

Spawn on the Ariose Fountain Courtyard and go down the stairs. Turn left upon reaching the fountain. Chest 7: Go to where the Stagnant Shadow stage is located. The chest will be behind the enemy.

Go to where the Stagnant Shadow stage is located. The chest will be behind the enemy. Chest 8: From the last location, turn around and walk towards the next area. There, walk behind the second table.

Ad

Also read: Hysilens E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you pull?

Check out the following section for more Honkai Star Rail articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.