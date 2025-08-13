Honkai Star Rail: All Golden Scapegoat locations in Warbling Shores Styxia

Warbling Shores Styxia is an area that debuted in Honkai Star Rail with the version 3.5 update. As usual, the area features various treasure chests, puzzles, and more. Among all, the map offers four Golden Scapegoat puzzles that you can complete to earn a decent amount of Stellar Jade.
This article details the locations of each Golden Scapegoat puzzle and their solutions in the newly released area, "Warbling Shores" Styxia, in Honkai Star Rail.
Every “Warbling Shores” Styxia Golden Scapegoat puzzle location and solution in Honkai Star Rail
The new area, “Warbling Shores” Styxia, is locked behind the Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 Trailblaze Mission. Hence, you must progress the quest to unlock the area. The following section details how to complete every Scapegoat puzzle in “Warbling Shores” Styxia:
Golden Scapegoat puzzle 1
The first Golden Scapegoat puzzle in “Warbling Shores” Styxia is located southeast of the map. Teleport to Passage of Treasures and head south. Then, go up using the elevator and turn left immediately after getting off. At the end of the passage is the puzzle.
The solution to the first Golden Scapegoat puzzle is:
- Right>Right>Right>Right
Golden Scapegoat puzzle 2
For the second puzzle, teleport back to the Passage of Treasures waypoint and head inside the giant room. There, cross the bridge and turn left to go down the stairs. At the end, you will see an elevator: use it to go down again.
The second Golden Scapegoat puzzle can be completed by following the steps below:
- Right>Right>Right>Left>Left>Left>Right>Left>Up>Right>Right>Right
Golden Scapegoat puzzle 3
The third one is located at the western corner of the map. Teleport to the Ariose Fountain Courtyard Anchor and go down using the stairs. Then, make sure to cross the fountain and ascend the stairs. At the end of the staircase, you’ll see the last Scapegoat puzzle.
The third Golden Scapegoat puzzle in Honkai Star Rail’s “Warbling Shores” Styxia can be solved by following these movements:
- Right>Right>Right>Right>Right>Right>Right>Up>Left>Left>Left>Left>Left>Up>Left>Right
Golden Scapegoat puzzle 4
To get to the fourth Golden Scapegoat puzzle, teleport to the Slumbering Palace Corridor. Once there, head straight. Then, turn left upon reaching the swimming pool and turn right immediately. There, you'll see an elevator; use it to go up. Interact with the Tome of Miracles, then head right where the puzzle is.
Here are the steps to solve the last Scapegoat puzzle in “Warbling Shores” Styxia:
- Right>Right>Right>Left>Right>Right>Left>Right
