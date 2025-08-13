Honkai Star Rail: All Golden Scapegoat locations in Warbling Shores Styxia

Warbling Shores Styxia is an area that debuted in Honkai Star Rail with the version 3.5 update. As usual, the area features various treasure chests, puzzles, and more. Among all, the map offers four Golden Scapegoat puzzles that you can complete to earn a decent amount of Stellar Jade.

Ad

This article details the locations of each Golden Scapegoat puzzle and their solutions in the newly released area, "Warbling Shores" Styxia, in Honkai Star Rail.

Every “Warbling Shores” Styxia Golden Scapegoat puzzle location and solution in Honkai Star Rail

The new area, “Warbling Shores” Styxia, is locked behind the Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 Trailblaze Mission. Hence, you must progress the quest to unlock the area. The following section details how to complete every Scapegoat puzzle in “Warbling Shores” Styxia:

Ad

Trending

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 1

The first Golden Scapegoat location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

The first Golden Scapegoat puzzle in “Warbling Shores” Styxia is located southeast of the map. Teleport to Passage of Treasures and head south. Then, go up using the elevator and turn left immediately after getting off. At the end of the passage is the puzzle.

Ad

The first puzzle's solution (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

The solution to the first Golden Scapegoat puzzle is:

Ad

Right>Right>Right>Right

Also read: Best Hysilens build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 2

The second Golden Scapegoat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

For the second puzzle, teleport back to the Passage of Treasures waypoint and head inside the giant room. There, cross the bridge and turn left to go down the stairs. At the end, you will see an elevator: use it to go down again.

Ad

The second puzzle's solution (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

The second Golden Scapegoat puzzle can be completed by following the steps below:

Ad

Right>Right>Right>Left>Left>Left>Right>Left>Up>Right>Right>Right

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 3

The third Golden Scapegoat location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

The third one is located at the western corner of the map. Teleport to the Ariose Fountain Courtyard Anchor and go down using the stairs. Then, make sure to cross the fountain and ascend the stairs. At the end of the staircase, you’ll see the last Scapegoat puzzle.

Ad

The third puzzle solution (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

The third Golden Scapegoat puzzle in Honkai Star Rail’s “Warbling Shores” Styxia can be solved by following these movements:

Ad

Right>Right>Right>Right>Right>Right>Right>Up>Left>Left>Left>Left>Left>Up>Left>Right

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 4

The fourth Golden Scapegoat location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

To get to the fourth Golden Scapegoat puzzle, teleport to the Slumbering Palace Corridor. Once there, head straight. Then, turn left upon reaching the swimming pool and turn right immediately. There, you'll see an elevator; use it to go up. Interact with the Tome of Miracles, then head right where the puzzle is.

Ad

The fourth Golden Scapegoat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Here are the steps to solve the last Scapegoat puzzle in “Warbling Shores” Styxia:

Ad

Right>Right>Right>Left>Right>Right>Left>Right

Check out the following section for more Honkai Star Rail articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.