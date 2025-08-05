Honkai Star Rail 3.5: Events and banner schedule

The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update is set to release on August 13, 2025, bringing in new content to the game. Besides two new characters, Hysilens and Cerydra, you will also get to experience the next chapter of Amphoreus, as the Astral Express crew attempts to stop the Path of Destruction. There will also be several gameplay events that will reward players with crucial resources.This article will cover the events and banners for the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update.Honkai Star Rail 3.5 bannersVersion 3.5 of Honkai Star Rail will feature two new characters, Hysilens and Cerydra, who will become playable in the first and second half, respectively. Two of the Stellaron Hunters, Silverwolf and Kafka, will also get their rerun banners during the update. From the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream, we know the 4-star characters that will be coming in the upcoming update. Here is the banner schedule for the patch:Phase 1 (August 13, 2025)Characters5-stars: Hysilens (Nihility, Physical) and Kafka (Nihility, Lightning).4-stars: Arlan, Asta, and Hook.Lightcones5-stars: Why Does the Ocean Sing (Hysilens signature) and Patience Is All You Need (Kafka signature).4-stars: Poised to Bloom, Indelible Promise, and Eyes of the Prey.Phase 2 (September 3, 2025)Characters5-stars: Cerydra (Harmony, Wind) and Silver Wolf (Nihility, Quantum).4-stars: Dan Heng, Sampo, and Qingque.Lightcones5-stars: Epoch Etched in Golden Blood (Cerydra signature) and Incessant Rain (Silver Wolf signature).4-stars: Good Night and Sleep Well, Sword Play, and The Birth of the Self.Honkai Star Rail 3.5 event scheduleThe following events will be available as part of the Honkai Star Rail version 3.5:Chrysos Maze Grand RestaurantDuration: August 13 to September 22, 2025You will team up with the various Chrysos Heirs to run the Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant. This is the flagship event of the patch and will become permanent after the update ends, but it will give you limited rewards after version 3.5's conclusion.Old Brews and New FriendsDuration: September 2 to 22, 2025This is the rerun of the bartending event with a few changes. This is a temporary event and will not appear after version 3.5 concludes. Space Station Task ForceDuration: August 20 to September 1, 2025Complete special assignments to receive various rewards, including Stellar Jades. This event is temporary and won't be available after it concludes on September 1, 2025.