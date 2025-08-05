Honkai Star Rail 3.5: Events and banner schedule

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Aug 05, 2025 08:34 GMT
Honkai Star Rail 3.5
All banners and events for version 3.5 of Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update is set to release on August 13, 2025, bringing in new content to the game. Besides two new characters, Hysilens and Cerydra, you will also get to experience the next chapter of Amphoreus, as the Astral Express crew attempts to stop the Path of Destruction. There will also be several gameplay events that will reward players with crucial resources.

Ad

This article will cover the events and banners for the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update.

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 banners

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Version 3.5 of Honkai Star Rail will feature two new characters, Hysilens and Cerydra, who will become playable in the first and second half, respectively. Two of the Stellaron Hunters, Silverwolf and Kafka, will also get their rerun banners during the update.

From the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream, we know the 4-star characters that will be coming in the upcoming update. Here is the banner schedule for the patch:

Phase 1 (August 13, 2025)

Characters

Ad
  • 5-stars: Hysilens (Nihility, Physical) and Kafka (Nihility, Lightning).
  • 4-stars: Arlan, Asta, and Hook.

Lightcones

  • 5-stars: Why Does the Ocean Sing (Hysilens signature) and Patience Is All You Need (Kafka signature).
  • 4-stars: Poised to Bloom, Indelible Promise, and Eyes of the Prey.

Phase 2 (September 3, 2025)

Characters

  • 5-stars: Cerydra (Harmony, Wind) and Silver Wolf (Nihility, Quantum).
  • 4-stars: Dan Heng, Sampo, and Qingque.

Lightcones

  • 5-stars: Epoch Etched in Golden Blood (Cerydra signature) and Incessant Rain (Silver Wolf signature).
  • 4-stars: Good Night and Sleep Well, Sword Play, and The Birth of the Self.
Ad

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 event schedule

Ad

The following events will be available as part of the Honkai Star Rail version 3.5:

Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant

  • Duration: August 13 to September 22, 2025

You will team up with the various Chrysos Heirs to run the Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant. This is the flagship event of the patch and will become permanent after the update ends, but it will give you limited rewards after version 3.5's conclusion.

Old Brews and New Friends

  • Duration: September 2 to 22, 2025
Ad

This is the rerun of the bartending event with a few changes. This is a temporary event and will not appear after version 3.5 concludes.

Space Station Task Force

  • Duration: August 20 to September 1, 2025

Complete special assignments to receive various rewards, including Stellar Jades. This event is temporary and won't be available after it concludes on September 1, 2025.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications