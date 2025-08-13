Hysilens E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you pull?

Trailblazers can finally acquire the brand-new Nihility unit in Honkai Star Rail, Hysilens, and her signature weapon from the respective gacha banners. To boost their character’s efficiency/fighting prowess, many players will pull for her signature Light Cone and Eidolons. Since some have a limited amount of Stellar Jade they can spend, they will look for the best option out of the two.

When Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 commences, players should get Hysilens’ E1 over her signature weapon. To know why, take a look at the following section.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Exploring why you should pull for Hysilens’ first Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail

Why Does the Ocean Sing (Image via HoYoverse)

Before discussing the reasons why you should pull for Hysilens’ first Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail, let’s see what extra effects it can grant to the unit:

“While Hysilens is on the field, ally targets deal DoT equal to 116% of the original DMG. When Hysilens inflicts Wind Shear/Bleed/Burn/Shock on enemies through her Talent, there is a 100% base chance to additionally inflict the target with 1 instance of Wind Shear/Bleed/Burn/Shock state that is identical to and can coexist with that of the original Talent effect.”

When Hysilens’ E1 is activated, she can boost all DoT damage on the team, including herself. Additionally, whenever she inflicts a DoT debuff with her Passive Talent, it will be doubled. This means that she will be able to place a total of eight DoT debuffs on her own at E1.

Hysilens’ Eidolon One allows her to use her Ultimate’s Zone to its maximum potential and deal a significant amount of damage to the enemies. This will be extremely helpful if you are running a Harmony unit such as Robin. However, it will also help out Black Swan as well, boosting her Arcana stacks.

Compared to Hysilens’ signature weapon, Why Does the Ocean Sing, her E1 proves to be more useful as it boosts not only her but also the whole team’s damage output by a significant margin. While the weapon grants a decent bit of EHR (Effect Hit Rate), you can get the same amount from her best-in-slot 4-star Light Cone, Eyes of the Prey (S5). Hence, it's better to get her E1 instead of S1 in Honkai Star Rail.

