Honkai Star Rail: All the Aeons of the universe

Aeons rank among the most influential and powerful entities within the Honkai Star Rail universe. These higher-dimensional entities shape reality, destroy worlds, and inspire countless civilizations. Every Aeon has a Path, which is a philosophical idea that describes their characteristics, abilities, and adherents.

The Paths offer a unique framework that blends narratives and mechanics, impacting everything from gameplay to in-game lore.

Whether positively, negatively, or unanticipatedly, every Aeon has affected the universe in history. This article covers all known Aeons, their Paths, and the ideologies that define them in Honkai Star Rail.

Aeons and Paths in Honkai Star Rail

In Honkai Star Rail, Aeons are godlike entities that exist beyond mortal understanding. They follow specific “Primum Mobile” laws, meaning they cannot act against the philosophy of their Path. The birth of an Aeon creates a Path, which they rule over for the rest of their existence.

A visual of the Path Space when an Aeon gazes or blesses upon an individual (Image via HoYoverse)

Paths represent powerful concepts, such as Preservation, Destruction, or Elation, and can be followed by mortals, known as Pathstriders. Individuals who receive the blessing of an Aeon become Emanators, wielding abilities far greater than typical Pathstriders. Emanators often act as agents or emissaries of the Aeon’s will in Honkai Star Rail.

Aeons are also sorted into three groups:

The Arbiters: They influence life, death, and the fate of civilizations (e.g., Lan, Qlipoth).

They influence life, death, and the fate of civilizations (e.g., Lan, Qlipoth). The Sacrosancts: Those whose moral alignment is unpredictable (e.g., Aha, Akivili, Nous).

Those whose moral alignment is unpredictable (e.g., Aha, Akivili, Nous). The Authors of Calamity: Those who are tied to events of ruin and catastrophe (e.g., Nanook, Yaoshi).

All known Aeons and their Paths in Honkai Star Rail

Some of the Aeons in the Honkai Star Rail universe (Image via HoYoverse)

The following section lists all known Aeons in Honkai Star Rail, along with their respective Paths and prominent followers:

Aha, Path of Elation: They are known for their unpredictability and chaos. Their followers include factions, like the Mourning Actors and Masked Fools. Akivili, Path of Trailblaze: They are known for inspiring exploration and adventure. They invented the Astral Express and are linked to the Nameless. Ena, Path of Order: They were assimilated into Xipe during the Swarm Disaster. They are associated with the Beyond the Sky Choir. Fuli, Path of Remembrance: They preserve memories and the past of the universe. Their followers include factions, like Garden of Recollection, and branches under them, like the Cremators. HooH, Path of Equilibrium: They are in charge of maintaining cosmic balance. They are linked to the Arbitrators and Claretwheel Temple. IX, Path of Nihility: They openly embrace the destruction of meaning and order. Their followers include Doctors of Chaos and Self-Annihilators. Idrila, Path of Beauty: They are believed to be missing or dead. They are connected to the Knights of Beauty and Mirror Holders. Lan, Path of The Hunt: They constantly pursue justice and retribution. Their followers include the Xianzhou Alliance and Galaxy Rangers. Long, Path of Permanence: They are said to be deceased. Their followers are unknown, as of this writing. Mythus, Path of Enigmata: They focus on twisting history, information, and secrets. Their groups include the Riddlers and History Fictionologists. Nanook, Path of Destruction: They are the bringers of cosmic ruin. They lead forces such as the Antimatter Legion, Titans, and other agents of destruction. Nous, Path of Erudition: They are the embodiment of ultimate knowledge within the circle. Their followers include the Genius Society and Intelligentsia Guild. Oroboros, Path of Voracity: They seemed to have disappeared after the Swarm Disaster. Their followers are unknown, as of this writing. Qlipoth, Path of Preservation: They protect order and stability in the universe. Their notable followers and factions include the Interastral Peace Corporation (IPC) and the Architects. Tayzzyronth, Path of Propagation: They have been sealed in Qlipoth's amber. They were the bringers of the Swarm Disaster. The Swarm is the faction under them. Terminus, Path of Finality: This Aeon is associated with endings and destiny. They hold influence over groups, like the Omen Vanguards and Stellaron Hunters. Xipe, Path of Harmony: They bring unity through assimilation and harmony. They influence factions like The Family of Penacony. Yaoshi, Path of Abundance: They represent life, healing, and immortality. Their key followers consist of the Denizens of Abundance and the Disciples of Sanctus Medicus.

Aeon's ideologies and influence in Honkai Star Rail

Each Aeon’s Path is rooted in a specific philosophy that shapes their followers and actions. Some of these are as follows:

Preservation (Qlipoth) focuses on stability, order, and defense. Destruction (Nanook) thrives on destruction, turmoil, and world-ending events. Elation (Aha) appreciates happiness, spontaneity, and unbridled freedom. Remembrance (Fuli) cherishes memory and history. Abundance (Yaoshi) emphasizes healing but also immortality, which can lead to stagnation. Erudition (Nous) seeks infinite knowledge and understanding. Trailblaze (Akivili) inspires journeys and discovery. Hunt (Lan) drives pursuit and retribution against threats. Harmony (Xipe) promotes unity, often through control. Propagation (Tayzzyronth) encourages endless growth and expansion. Order (Ena) imposes structure and law. Finality (also known as Terminus) is connected to fate and the final destination.

Some Aeons actively engage with mortals, while others stay far away and have an indirect impact on the universe. The Path of the Aeon is the main foundation of many cultures, factions, and governments of many Honkai Star Rail civilisations.

In conclusion, Aeons in Honkai Star Rail are cosmic beings that influence entire civilizations and drive the game’s lore. With 18 known Paths, each tied to an Aeon, the universe is a complex web of ideologies and power struggles.

While some Aeons bring destruction or unpredictability, others strive to maintain life and order. Players will come across more of these higher beings along the way, learn about their pasts, and witness firsthand how their Paths influence the destiny of the universe as the Trailblazer and the Astral Express continue their voyage.

