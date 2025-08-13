The Astral Express is one of the most iconic symbols in Honkai Star Rail, representing freedom, exploration, and the Path of Trailblaze. Once ridden by Akivili, the Aeon of Trailblaze, this extraordinary train travels along the star rail, linking countless worlds.

It serves as the home and base for the Astral Express Crew, a team of adventurers known as the Nameless. The Express isn’t just a means of transportation but rather a vessel of history, friendships, and cosmic journeys. From its origins with Akivili to its current era led by Himeko as the navigator and the crew (the Nameless), the Astral Express continues to connect stories across the galaxy.

Origins of the Astral Express in Honkai Star Rail

The Astral Express was built by Akivili, Aeon of Trailblaze, as a means to journey between worlds. It once served as Akivili’s and the Nameless’ primary vessel, connecting countless worlds through an extensive star rail network. After Akivili’s fall, the train’s voyages were halted due to the Cancer of All Worlds (Stellaron).

The spreading Stellarons blocked many railways, leaving the Astral Express stranded and damaged. Years later, Himeko discovered the abandoned train in her home on an unnamed planet. Fascinated by its legacy, she restored and rebuilt the vehicle, bringing it back to operational glory. From there, she set out to retrace Akivili’s steps, reigniting the spirit of trailblazing.

History and restoration of the Astral Express in Honkai Star Rail

When Himeko found the Astral Express, it was severely damaged. The once-proud starship was battered by time and unable to travel. Her dedication to repairing it spanned years, as she replaced broken systems, sealed cracks, and brought its engines back to life. Legends suggest Akivili’s heart powers its core, though no proof exists as of now in Honkai Star Rail.

Astral Express crew interacting with the hologram of Kafka, a Stellaron Hunter (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the train had been restored, Himeko became the Express’s navigator and began rebuilding the Nameless crew. This group now works to continue Akivili’s mission, which is to repair damaged star rails and seal Stellarons threatening various worlds across the universe. They even meet the Stellaron Hunters, who tend to complicate their matters to seal it.

Their journey follows the same route Akivili once traveled, with their final destination being Pegana, Akivili’s home world.

Known and current members of the Astral Express crew

Astral Express crew in the current storyline (Image via HoYoverse)

The Astral Express in Honkai Star Rail serves as both a home and a command center for its crew, the Nameless. The current members include:

Himeko: The navigator and restorer of the Express.

The navigator and restorer of the Express. Welt: An experienced strategist and former Herrscher from another universe (Honkai Impact 3rd).

An experienced strategist and former Herrscher from another universe (Honkai Impact 3rd). Dan Heng: A reserved guard and skilled spear wielder whose origins lie in the Xianzhou Luofu.

A reserved guard and skilled spear wielder whose origins lie in the Xianzhou Luofu. March 7th: A lively girl with a hidden past encased in ice.

A lively girl with a hidden past encased in ice. Trailblazer (Stelle/Caelus): The protagonist we play, whose choices guide the entire journey.

Pom-Pom, the train’s conductor, ensures smooth operations and welcomes travelers aboard. Each member carries unique skills and perspectives, contributing to the crew’s success in traversing worlds.

Some of the departed members and their legacy

Over its long history, the Astral Express has seen many join and leave. One notable departed member is Void Archives (from Honkai Impact 3rd), who once traveled alongside the crew before parting ways.

Void Archives hinted at in-game, talking with Welt many ages ago while onboard the Expres (Image via HoYoverse)

The train itself has been a constant across generations of the Nameless. It symbolizes unity, as passengers from different worlds share the same journey, even if their destinations differ. The Express has also been referred to as the "Chromatic Echelon" by the Xianzhou Alliance, highlighting its importance in interstellar culture and connectivity.

The Astral Express’s role in the current storyline

In Honkai Star Rail, the Astral Express acts as a hub for players. It houses different cars such as the Parlor Car, Party Car, and Passenger Cabin. While not considered its world in-game, it is accessible from all areas through navigation.

Its movement is powered by Trailblaze energy, ensuring it can travel indefinitely as long as new expeditions are undertaken. After certain events in Penacony, the crew faced fuel shortages, leading to the plan of extending the star rail to Amphoreus, a world even Akivili never reached. Completing this route would secure limitless energy for the Express.

Otherworldly notes

Honkai Impact 3rd’s official YouTube channel once shared a concept animation titled Reburn II, featuring a visually similar train departing from Earth into space. The short video includes familiar faces like Carole and Welt Yang, sparking curiosity among fans.

A train resembling the Astral Express in Honkai Impact 3rd's Reburn II Concept Animated Short (Image via HoYoverse)

While many believe Reburn II is simply a concept rather than a canonical Honkai Star Rail event, the visual parallels are hard to ignore. These similarities have led players to believe that it could reference the events leading to Welt Yang’s eventual journey aboard the Astral Express.

In Honkai Star Rail, the Astral Express stands as the beating heart of the player’s journey. Born from Akivili’s vision and later restored by Himeko, it has carried the hopes of countless travelers across the stars. Its present crew carries forward the legacy of linking worlds, mending broken rails, and confronting the perils of space.

Each destination visited, each passenger welcomed, and each departure made adds a new thread to its ever-growing story. With every chapter, the Astral Express remains a lasting symbol of courage, exploration, and the trailblazing spirit that defines Honkai Star Rail.

