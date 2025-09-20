7 Crime Thrillers to Watch If You Liked Black Rabbit

Black Rabbit has taken the entertainment landscape by storm with its gripping tale of criminal chaos and family bonds. The show follows Jake Friedken, who owns a popular New York City restaurant and VIP lounge called Black Rabbit.

Ad

One day, his world turns upside down when his troubled sibling Vince comes back to town. Vince brings nothing but chaos with him. He has loan sharks chasing him and former debts that refuse to go away.

Jake finds himself pulled into New York's risky criminal underworld. The show explores themes of guilt, survival, and loyalty. As the story progresses, the brothers must encounter their past trauma while dealing with new threats. Every choice they make puts everything Jake has built at risk.

Ad

Trending

The show stars Jason Bateman and Jude Law as Jake. Their performance brings nuance to this story of crime and family dysfunction. These seven crime thrillers will deliver similar family drama and thrills for viewers on the edge of their seats while watching Black Rabbit.

Your Honor, Animal Kingdom, Peaky Blinders, and four other crime thrillers to watch if you liked Black Rabbit

1) Ozark

Ad

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this show follows Marty Byrde, a financial advisor who launders money for a Mexican drug cartel. When his partner steals cartel funds and gets murdered, Marty must relocate his family to the Missouri Ozarks. He has to wash millions of dollars through a local business to stay alive.

Ad

His wife, Wendy, becomes increasingly involved in the criminal enterprise. Their children get caught in the complex web of violence and lies. The series spans four seasons of escalating moral decay and tension. Like Black Rabbit, this show demonstrates how family members get pulled into the criminal world. The show explores the cost of protecting the family when everything goes wrong.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

Ad

2) Brotherhood

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show presents two brothers on opposite sides of the law in Providence, Rhode Island. Tommy Caffee works as a state representative trying to clean up his neighborhood. His brother Michael runs the Irish mob and controls the streets through intimidation and violence.

Ad

The brothers must navigate their conflicting loyalties to family and their chosen paths. Their relationship becomes increasingly strained as their worlds cross paths. The series ran for three seasons and featured complicated family dynamics.

Like Black Rabbit, it explores how family ties can destroy and strengthen. Both brothers encounter consequences for their choices throughout the show.

3) Your Honor

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show stars Bryan Cranston as Judge Michael Desiato, whose teen son accidentally kills someone in a hit-and-run accident. The victim turns out to be the son of a dangerous, influential crime family leader. Michael decides to cover up the crime for the safety of his son.

Ad

This choice leads him deeper into a world of violence and corruption. He must make increasingly desperate attempts to keep the secret safe. The show demonstrates how one bad decision can spiral into disaster.

Like Black Rabbit, it focuses on a father trying to protect his family. The series displays how good people can make terrible choices when pushed to their limits.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

4) Peaky Blinders

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show follows the Shelby crime family in post-World War I Birmingham, England. Tommy Shelby leads the pack of brothers in running illegal betting activities and other criminal enterprises.

Ad

The family encounters threats from rival gangs, political forces, and law enforcement. Every season brings new challenges and enemies to their criminal empire.

The series explores themes of family trauma, ambition, and loyalty. Like Black Rabbit, it centers on brothers who must work together despite their differences. The show ran for six seasons, featuring criminal activities and intense family drama.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) Animal Kingdom

Ad

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The movie centers on Joshua Cody, a teen who moves in with his criminal relatives after his mother's demise. His grandmother, Janine Cody, runs the family's robbery crew with her four sons.

Ad

Joshua must learn to survive in this world of violence, theft, and family manipulation. The series explores how criminal families work and maintain their bonds.

Every family member has secrets and an agenda that create complex internal conflict. Like Black Rabbit, it demonstrates how family can be destructive and protective. The show ran for six seasons and featured complicated family relationships in a criminal setting.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

6) Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story narrates the real story of brothers who murdered their parents in 1989. The Netflix series examines the events leading up to the brutal deaths in Beverly Hills. Erik and Lyle Menendez claimed they acted in self-defense after years of abuse.

Ad

The series explores their relationship as brothers encountering life in prison. It delves into trauma, family secrets, and the justice system. Like Black Rabbit, it focuses on brothers dealing with family dysfunction and its results. The show features extreme performances and examines how family dynamics can turn dangerous.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

7) The Sopranos

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show follows mob boss Tony Soprano as he tries to balance family life and criminal organization. His struggles with anxiety and depression while engaging both his actual family and crime family. His nephew Christopher works in the organization and creates additional complexities.

Ad

The series explores themes of violence, loyalty, and family dysfunction. Tony must tackle threats from law enforcement, rivals, and his own family members.

Like Black Rabbit, it displays how criminal activities affect family relationships. The show ran for six seasons and is considered one of the biggest crime dramas ever.

The Sopranos is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven crime thrillers to watch if you liked Black Rabbit. Let us know in the comments section which one of these is your favourite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More