7 political thrillers to watch if you loved Netflix’s Hostage

Netflix's Hostage is the newest political thriller that has garnered attention from subscribers for its suspenseful premise. Containing five episodes, it stars Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy in the lead. Jones plays Abigail Dalton, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and Delpy steps into the shoes of Vivienne Toussaint, the President of France. The two come together for an important international summit.

Ad

But the summit takes a back seat when Dalton's husband, portrayed by Ashley Thomas, is abducted. Dalton is put on the spot and has to make tough decisions at the risk of her loved ones, and at the same time, Toussaint has to deal with blackmail that threatens her re-election. Hostage boasts a well-written narrative with enough twists to keep viewers invested till the end.

Like Hostage, there are other bingeworthy political thrillers, mentioned on this list, that fans of the genre will find most riveting and entertaining.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

The Whirlwind, Borgen and five other political thrillers like Hostage that are too engrossing to resist

1) Borgen (2010)

The fourth season of the show was released in collaboration with Netflix (Image via Netflix)

Like Jones' Abigail Dalton in Hostage, the protagonist in this show is also faced with a whirlwind of difficult decisions. Containing four seasons and 38 episodes, Borgen revolves around the leader of a minority political party, Birgitte Nyborg, portrayed by Sidse Babett Knudsen. Her life changes considerably when she becomes the first female prime minister of Denmark.

Ad

There are times when political shows exaggerate political exchanges for the sake of adding drama to the mix, but Borgen is able to stay true to how Danish politics works in real life, for the most part. Throughout its seasons, the show tackles many relatable world problems and the writers make sure that they are approached with the gravity they deserve.

Borgen also does a great job of showing the other side of politicians, their non-political private relationships and family matters.

Ad

Where to watch: Borgen is available on Netflix, Apple TV+ and Plex.

2) House of Cards (2013)

Like Hostage, House of Cards is entertaining and addictive (Image via Netflix)

Like Hostage, House of Cards stands out because of its thrilling premise. The first TV show produced by a studio for Netflix, it stars Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright in the lead. Spacey plays Frank Underwood, a Democrat who is hungry for power. He and his wife, Claire (Wright), are determined to climb the ranks by any means necessary. It has six seasons and 73 episodes.

Ad

A big reason why House of Cards became such a big hit when it came out is because the show didn't dilute the way power works in the real world. The intelligent narrative unapologetically showed viewers the disturbing side of power and those who wield it. It also helps that every single member of the cast brings something special to the table, which elevates the viewing experience.

Where to watch: House of Cards can be streamed on Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Ad

3) Blue Eyes (2014)

Hostage fans will appreciate this underrated gem (Image via ZDF Studios)

Similar to Hostage, the narrative of Blue Eyes navigates a shocking turn of events that keep viewers invested in everything that is happening on screen. The Swedish show captures all the things that happen in the run-up to a general election, including suspected terror attacks, murder and mysterious disappearances.

Ad

Containing ten episodes, the show stars Louise Peterhoff, Linus Wahlgren, Sven Nordin, Adam Lundgren, and more. Like Hostage, Blue Eyes boasts of two intriguing female leads who have to balance politics and their personal lives.

Blue Eyes captures the viewer's attention because of its well-developed characters and complex plot. Even though the political theme is heavily infused in the narrative, it also has elements of a whodunnit at the same time, which keeps viewers guessing till the end.

Ad

Where to watch: Blue Eyes is available for streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

4) Secret City (2016)

This show has plenty of surprising twists and turns (Image via Netflix)

In Hostage, the summit between the two leaders is aimed at easing the tension between their countries, but things only escalate after the kidnapping. Similarly, in Secret City, the overarching plot is centered around the intensifying tension between two countries, namely China and America.

Ad

In the lead is Anna Torv, who plays a former investigative journalist named Harriet Dunkley. She uncovers a series of interlocked conspiracies that endanger the lives of all the citizens living in Australia.

Bookworms will be interested to know that the show is based on multiple novels written by Chris Uhlmann and Steve Lewis. Containing two seasons and 12 episodes, Secret City, like Hostage, features surprising plot progressions that the audience won't see coming. The fast-paced screenplay and impactful performances will appeal to fans of the genre.

Ad

Where to watch: Secret City can be viewed on Netflix.

5) Designated Survivor: 60 Days (2019)

This show thrives on intriguing characters and clever dialogue (Image via Netflix)

Hostage is interesting to watch because the audience can never truly tell what will happen next. The same is the case with Designated Survivor: 60 Days, containing 16 episodes in total.

Ad

Ji Jin-hee plays Park Mu-jin, the South Korean Minister of Environment. He has no wish to climb the ranks and is not overly bothered when an incident leads to his dismissal. But before his resignation becomes official, the National Assembly is attacked, making him Acting President for 60 days. Not only does he have to get to the bottom of the bombing, but he soon realizes that he cannot fully trust anyone.

Ad

Designated Survivor: 60 Days, like Hostage, retains the viewer's attention because of the emotional angle. The characters aren't merely one-dimensional. As the plot progresses, the audience gets to know their backstories, influences and real intentions, which helps enrich the storytelling.

Where to watch: Designated Survivor: 60 Days is available on Netflix and Plex.

6) The Diplomat (2023)

The third season of the show will premiere on October 16, 2025 (Image via Netflix)

Abigail Dalton and Vivienne Toussaint in Hostage have to work twice as hard because their actions tend to come under scrutiny most of the time. The same is the case with the central character of The Diplomat, containing a total of two seasons and 14 episodes.

Ad

Keri Russell's Kate Wyler is the new United States ambassador to the United Kingdom. Her high-stakes job is overwhelming because there is always an international crisis that needs resolving. If that wasn't challenging enough, Kate also has to manage her deteriorating marriage to Rufus Sewell's Hal.

The Diplomat, similar to Hostage, delivers a compelling character-driven storyline that has a mix of drama and suspense. The on-screen chemistry between Russell and Sewell adds to the engaging narrative.

Ad

Where to watch: The Diplomat can be streamed on Netflix.

7) The Whirlwind (2024)

The Whirlwind, like Hostage, is dramatic, layered and thrilling (Image via Netflix)

One of the best things about Hostage is that it explores the dynamics between the two central characters, and The Whirlwind does the same equally well. Sul Kyung-gu plays Park Dong-ho, an enterprising Prime Minister who wants to grab the top seat. But he is challenged by Kim Hee-ae's Jeong Su-jin, the Deputy Prime Minister, who will do anything in her power to stop him from getting what he wants.

Ad

Like Hostage, The Whirlwind is able to show the audience how different people have different opinions about what the ideal society looks like. The narrative also makes it clear that even the most powerful leaders have weaknesses that can be exploited. The clever cat-and-mouse games between Park Dong-ho and Kim Hee-ae will certainly keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Where to watch: The Whirlwind is available on Netflix.

Ad

These well-made political thrillers will appeal to fans of Hostage because they offer the perfect balance of drama, intrigue and political conflicts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meeta Borah Meeta is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in listicles. After graduating with English Honors, she began her professional journey in content with Engyne Systems and later joined Digicaptions as an English Editor. Meeta’s next career milestone was joining Eclectic Northeast, where she climbed the ranks from a Feature Writer to Assistant Editor. Her decade-long industry experience and personal interest in all things popular culture eventually helped her identify her expertise and led her to her current role at Sportskeeda.



For Meeta, her myriad industry roles have trained her in carrying out intensive research, content planning and editing. She believes her skills shine brightest when ideating entertainment and pop culture pieces that pique readers’ interests. To deliver on this, she relies on extensive research and acquires ample information on a topic before developing a story on it.



Fully aware of the ever-evolving entertainment sphere, Meeta strives to keep up with the latest developments in the field to ensure her reportage is always relevant. She always relies on her judgment to navigate sensitive information to prevent negatively impacting the reading experience, while simultaneously retaining accuracy and objectivity.



Meeta’s favorite artist is Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, who is a master storyteller in her eyes for his ability to invite viewers to read between the lines. When not brainstorming a new piece, Meeta can be found traveling or preparing for her next trip. Meeta is deeply invested in board games as well, and has even started a board game club with her friends. Know More