7 Movies to Watch if You Liked Snake Eyes (1998)

Snake Eyes stands as one of Brian De Palma's most thought-after thrillers. The 1998 movie takes viewers inside a boxing match in Atlantic City that turns deadly. Nicolas Cage embodies Rick Santoro, a corrupt detective who witnesses an assassination attempt on the Secretary of Defence.

The complete story unfolds in real-time during one night. De Palma utilizes his signature split-screen forms and elaborate camera movements. The film explores themes of conspiracy, corruption, and moral redemption.

Snake Eyes blends elements of political thriller, noir, and character study. The Atlantic City format becomes almost a character in itself. Santoro must navigate through deception and lies to uncover the truth. For viewers who enjoyed the detailed plotting and stylistic flourishes of Snake Eyes, these seven films offer similar sophisticated storytelling and thrills.

1) The Conversation (1974)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Francis Ford Coppola's The Conversation follows Harry Caul, a surveillance expert obsessed with recorded meetings. Gene Hackman embodies the role of a paranoid professional who specializes in audio surveillance. Harry works on a case involving a young couple being watched by a powerful businessman. As he analyzes the tapes, he becomes convinced the couple encounters danger. The movie explores themes of guilt, privacy, and moral responsibility. Harry's investigation leads him deeper into the conspiracy.

His fear consumes him as he questions everyone around him. The film builds tension through psychological horror rather than action. Like Snake Eyes, it features a main lead piecing together fragments of reality. Both movies examine how corruption spreads through society.

The Conversation is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Blow Out (1981)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Brian De Palma directed Blow Out, making it an accurate companion to Snake Eyes. John Travolta embodies Jack Terry, a film sound technician who unintentionally records evidence of a political assassination. While collecting sound effects late one day, Jack witnesses a car accident. He saves a woman from the destructive vehicle, but the driver dies.

When he revisits his audio recordings, Jack finds out the crash was a murder attempt. The woman Sally turns his ally as they try to expose the conspiracy. Powerful authorities work to silence them and prevent violence. The movie uses De Palma's trademark split-screen editing and visual techniques. Snake Eyes, the narrative centres on a flawed main lead who stumbles upon conspiracies. Both movies feature elaborate technical scenes revealing hidden truths.

Blow Out is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3)The Parallax View (1974)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie, directed by Alan J. Pakula, presents Warren Beatty as Joe Frady, a journalist investigating political assassinations. The story starts with a murder at the Space Needle in Seattle. Witnesses to the crime start getting killed under mysterious circumstances. Frady finds a pattern connecting the deaths to a suspicious organization. The Parallax Corporation recruits potential assassins through psychological testing.

Frady goes undercover to infiltrate the organisation and expose their operations. His investigations reveal a conspiracy that reaches the highest government levels. The movie creates an ambience of dread and paranoia throughout. Like Snake Eyes, it features a main lead who refuses to accept official versions of events. Both films explore how individuals become trapped in major conspiracies.

The Parallax View is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) All the President's Men (1976)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

All the President's Men captures the real-life investigation of the Watergate scandal. Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford embody the role of Washington Post reporters Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward.

Their investigation starts with a seemingly minor burglary at the Democratic National Committee headquarters. The reporter follows leads that go on to expose corruption at the highest levels of government.

They encounter threats and intimidation as they dig deeper into the narrative. The movie shows the painstaking process of investigative journalism in detail. Every revelation leads to more risky territory and bigger questions. Alan J. Pakula directed this methodical thriller that develops tension through vigilant pacing. Like Snake Eyes, the narrative involved uncovering layers of corruption and deception. Both movies demonstrate how persistence can reveal hidden truths despite strong opposition.

All the President's Men is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Three Days of the Condor (1975)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Sydney Pollack created this movie, starring Robert Redford as CIA researcher Joe Turner. Turner works at a minor CIA office that analyzes publications and books for hidden meanings. He returns from lunch to find all his colleagues murdered by unknown assassins. Turner realizes he has stumbled upon a conspiracy within the investigative community. He goes into hiding while trying to find out who wants him killed. Faye Dunaway embodies the role of a photographer who becomes involved in this chaotic situation.

The movie explores themes of institutional betrayal and government secrecy. Turner must utilize his analytical skills to expose and survive the conspiracy. Like Snake Eyes, it features a simple person pushed into extraordinary circumstances. Both movies question the trustworthiness of official institutions and authority figures.

Three Days of the Condor is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Klute (1971)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie blends character study and detective thriller. Donald Sutherland embodies John Klute, a detective looking for a missing businessman. His investigative leads him to Bree Daniels, a call girl portrayed by Jane Fonda. Bree turns into both a potential victim and a witness in the case.

The missing man's disappearance connects to a string of threatening phone calls and letters. Bree and Klute develop a complicated relationship as they work together. The movie explores modern alienation and the psychological effects of terror. New York City additionally provides a dark backdrop for the unfolding mystery.

Like Snake Eyes, the narratives involve peeling back layers of lies to find the truth. Both movies feature main leads navigating moral ambiguity to resolve their cases.

Klute is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

7) Marathon Man (1976)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

John Schlesinger's Marathon Man features Dustin Hoffman as graduate student Babe Levy. Babe becomes involved in a conspiracy involving his secret agent brother and Nazi war criminals. Laurence Olivier portrays the villainous Dr. Szell, a former dentist from a concentration camp.

Szell seeks to recover a lot of diamonds hidden since World War II. Babe's brother dies mysteriously, making him a suspect. The movie blends elements of horror, thriller, and historical drama.

Babe must rely on his marathon running abilities and dedication to save himself. The popular dental torture sequence remains one of the cinema's most extreme moments. Like Snake Eyes, it features an ordinary person caught in difficult and risky circumstances. Both movies display how fast a simple life can transform into a nightmare of violence and conspiracy.

Marathon Man is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These seven movies share Snake Eyes' blend of corruption, conspiracy and visual sophistication. Every movie features protagonists uncovering hidden truths against powerful opposition. They display how ordinary people can turn into heroes when confronted with extreme circumstances and moral choices.

