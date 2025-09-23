  • home icon
  Crime Scene Zero episodes 1-4 recap: Detective, Doctor, village head, suspects—who plays whom, ages, & all you need to know

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 23, 2025 19:11 GMT
Crime Scene Zero (Image via X/@netflixID)
Crime Scene Zero is a recent Netflix reality show that acts as a spin-off of a popular JBTC series, Crime Scene, that aired between 2014 and 2017. The Netflix sereis premiered on Tuesday, September 23, starring several celebrities such as Jang Jin, Park Ji-yoon, Jang Dong-min, Kim Ji-hoon and IVE's An Yu-jin.

The show revolves around different the cast of celebrities solving fictional murder cases. The cast members play both as the detectives and suspects, switching roles between one another at each round. Each round will follow a story line where each of the player is assigned a certain role, and one of them is the killer. After each round, all the players vote for who the killer is.

If the killer is found, then the innocent group of players win, and if they fail to catch the killer, the killer wins the round. Every round also takes the viewers through a series of progress in the fictional case. It kickstarts with the initial briefing, where all the suspects' information is disclosed, which is followed by an on-site investigation of the crime scene.

This is then, followed up with an interrogation, where one of the players assigned as the detetective will carry them out. Finally, all the players will cast a vote secretly on who the killer is. So far, four episodes revealing two rounds of the fictional murder cases played by the cast. One is titled "Murder in the Abandonded Hospital", and another is titled, "Murder in the Funeral".

The following article will unveil more about the four episodes of Netflix's Crime Scene Zero.

All you need to know about episodes 1 to 4 of Netflix's laters South Korean reality show, Crime Scene Zero

The first round of Crime Scene Zero revolves around a fictional murder that took place at an abandoned hospital. The victim is named Jang Je-in, and the susepcts of this case are the village head, the victim's cousin, the housecall physician, a medical sales representative, and the village shaman.

Here are the cast members who played these roles for this round:

  • Park Village Head, 60 years old - Jang Dong-min
  • Jang Cousin, 51 years old - Jang Jin
  • Kim Handsome, 32 years old - Kim Ji-hoon
  • An Doctor, 46 years old - An Yu-jin
  • Park Shaman, 46 years old - Park Ji-yoon

Towards the end of the round, Park Shaman was most-voted to be the killer, and the results showcased Park Shaman was the one who murdered Jang Je-in. Therefore, the innocent group of players who the first round of Crime Scene Zero. Additionally, the two voters for Park Shaman, Jang Cousin and Kim Handsome, recieved two milion won as a reward.

Crime Scene Zero (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)
The second round, which was contained in the third and fouth episods of Crime Scene Zero, revolves around a murder that took place at a funeral. The funeral was for Jang Breadwinner, the chairman of Jang's Kimchi, and during the same, his youngest son, Jang Youngest, was found dead.

The suspects of this case are the wife of Jang Breadwinner, Jang Breadwinner's eldest song, Jang Breadwinner's daughter, the fiance of Jang daughter, and the daughter-in-law of Jang Youngest. Here are cast members and the roles they played in the second round of Crime Scene Zero:

  • Park Wife, 59 years old - Park Ji-yoon
  • Jang Eldest, 48 years old - Jang Jin
  • Jang Daughter, 38 years old - Jang Dong-min
  • Kim Sweetheart, 33 years old - Kim Ji-hoon
  • Joo Daughter-In-Law, 36 years old - Joo Hyun-young
For this round, An Yu-jin was the detective of the show. Following the interrogation and investigations for this round, Joo Daughter-In-Law recieved the major votes as the suspected killer, and was later revealed to be the killer of her husband, Jang Youngest. Therefore, the innocent group once again won against the killer.

The next episodes of Crime Scene Zero, from fifth to eighth, will be released on September 30 on Netflix.

Aishwarya Sai

