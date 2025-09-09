  • home icon
  "HWANG IN-YOUP VILLAIN ERA"- Fan anticipation soars as Netflix unveils Crime Scene Zero trailer and guest lineup featuring Jeon So-min, & more

"HWANG IN-YOUP VILLAIN ERA"- Fan anticipation soars as Netflix unveils Crime Scene Zero trailer and guest lineup featuring Jeon So-min, & more

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 09, 2025 10:01 GMT
Netflix unveils Crime Scene Zero trailer (Images via X/@NetflixKR)
Netflix unveils Crime Scene Zero trailer (Images via X/@NetflixKR)

On September 9, 2025, actor Hwang In-youp's fans flocked to social media after Netflix Korea dropped the official trailer and posters for its upcoming mystery variety show Crime Scene Zero. While the show itself has received its share of buzz, the spotlight shifts mostly to the Family by Choice star, who will seemingly appear as a special guest.

Hwang In-youp is best known for the dramas True Beauty and Why Her. In the trailer, he surprises fans with a darker villainous image, as he has a sharp poker face and smirk. The actor is set to join regular cast members Jang Jin, Park Ji-yoon, Jang Dong-min, Kim Ji-hoon, and IVE’s Ahn Yu-jin in the role-playing mystery. The players will act as both suspects and detectives in a staged crime.

In-youp’s demeanor and controlled responses are expected to raise the stakes, leaving both players and viewers second-guessing his role in the case.

Netizens quickly reacted to the trailer, coining the phrase the actor's "villain era." An X user, @simpforhiy, wrote:

"HWANG IN-YOUP VILLAIN ERA IN VARIETY SHOW CASTING DIRECTORS BETTER SEE THE POTENTIAL LOOK AT HIMMMMMM"
Fans also celebrated the chance to see Hwang In-youp in a new light. Some said even a few seconds of his appearance in the trailer are enough to steal the spotlight. Meanwhile, others joked that he killed them with just his gaze and styling.

Many also noted that this role allows In-youp to step outside the “second lead” typecasting he has been known for. It shows off a sharper, more cunning side that fits perfectly with the show’s concept.

About Crime Scene Zero, Hwang In-youp's upcoming project, & more

Crime Scene Zero is Netflix's reboot of the hit Korean variety series Crime Scene. It is set to premiere globally on September 23, 2025. The show follows a role-playing format where every participant becomes both a suspect and a detective and work to uncover the hidden culprit.

This new season will run for 10 episodes, released across three weeks. First four episodes will release on September 23, episodes 5 to 8 on September 30, and the final episodes 9 and 10 on October 7.

Alongside Hwang In-youp’s much-discussed appearance, the main cast includes Jang Jin, Park Ji-yoon, Jang Dong-min, Kim Ji-hoon, and IVE’s Ahn Yu-jin. Special guests confirmed in the teaser are Jeon So-min, Ha Seok-jin, Joo Hyun-young, and Park Sung-woong. Each will take on eccentric and unpredictable roles.

The trailer teases deduction battles, twists, and even chaotic scenes like hair-pulling brawls. According to Chosun Daily's report published on September 9, 2025, Hwang In-youp talked about his role and said:

"As a long-time fan of Crime Scene, it was truly meaningful and grateful to participate in the new season. I kindly ask for much love and attention for Crime Scene Zero, which will be presented with new stories and an expanded scale."

Crime Scene Zero will premiere on Netflix starting September 23, 2025. New episodes will be released every Tuesday for three weeks.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

