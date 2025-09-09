"HWANG IN-YOUP VILLAIN ERA"- Fan anticipation soars as Netflix unveils Crime Scene Zero trailer and guest lineup featuring Jeon So-min, & more

On September 9, 2025, actor Hwang In-youp's fans flocked to social media after Netflix Korea dropped the official trailer and posters for its upcoming mystery variety show Crime Scene Zero. While the show itself has received its share of buzz, the spotlight shifts mostly to the Family by Choice star, who will seemingly appear as a special guest.Hwang In-youp is best known for the dramas True Beauty and Why Her. In the trailer, he surprises fans with a darker villainous image, as he has a sharp poker face and smirk. The actor is set to join regular cast members Jang Jin, Park Ji-yoon, Jang Dong-min, Kim Ji-hoon, and IVE’s Ahn Yu-jin in the role-playing mystery. The players will act as both suspects and detectives in a staged crime.In-youp’s demeanor and controlled responses are expected to raise the stakes, leaving both players and viewers second-guessing his role in the case.Netizens quickly reacted to the trailer, coining the phrase the actor's &quot;villain era.&quot; An X user, @simpforhiy, wrote:&quot;HWANG IN-YOUP VILLAIN ERA IN VARIETY SHOW CASTING DIRECTORS BETTER SEE THE POTENTIAL LOOK AT HIMMMMMM&quot;eve @simpforhiyLINKHWANG INYOUP VILLAIN ERA IN VARIETY SHOW CASTING DIRECTORS BETTER SEE THE POTENTIAL LOOK AT HIMMMMMMFans also celebrated the chance to see Hwang In-youp in a new light. Some said even a few seconds of his appearance in the trailer are enough to steal the spotlight. Meanwhile, others joked that he killed them with just his gaze and styling.sal ♡ inkang yearner @roarforhiyLINKand this is what kdrama casting directors had been sleeping on btw, the glory that is VILLAIN HWANG INYEOP #HwangInYoup #황인엽 #CrimeSceneZero #크라임씬제로🍀 @xcornsaladLINKhe's definitely wanted, as a suspect that stole my heart definitely 🤧 #HwangInyoup #황인엽Missing inyoup its killing me @hiysysysyLINK“I didnt kill him” Your honor he killed me with his look, body proportion, voice, basically everything😭🖐🏼muth @Murizza_hiyilyLINK9 seconds that made everyone's day.. Oh inyoup I wish you know how much I miss you 🥲Many also noted that this role allows In-youp to step outside the “second lead” typecasting he has been known for. It shows off a sharper, more cunning side that fits perfectly with the show’s concept.Mil @MilYeopLINKHwang Inyoup as villain is all I can think aboutavi 🌌 waiting for inkang ✨️🕯 @inyoupsnoonaLINKHWANG INYOUP IN A VARIETY SHOW WEARING BLACK SHOWING FOREHEAD AND PUTTING A VILLANOUS FACE. I AM SO F*CKING IN. #HwangInYoupMissing inyoup its killing me @hiysysysyLINKHes sounds so cool and that smirk? Im dead😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #hwanginyoup #황인엽 #inyoup #인엽About Crime Scene Zero, Hwang In-youp's upcoming project, &amp; moreCrime Scene Zero is Netflix's reboot of the hit Korean variety series Crime Scene. It is set to premiere globally on September 23, 2025. The show follows a role-playing format where every participant becomes both a suspect and a detective and work to uncover the hidden culprit.This new season will run for 10 episodes, released across three weeks. First four episodes will release on September 23, episodes 5 to 8 on September 30, and the final episodes 9 and 10 on October 7.el ☘️🌸🍉 @dramacoKRLINKCrime Scene Zero, premiered on September 23 In this crime-solving reality show, players take on the roles of detectives and suspects. With clues and wits, can they expose the culprit among them? #CrimeSceneZeroAlongside Hwang In-youp’s much-discussed appearance, the main cast includes Jang Jin, Park Ji-yoon, Jang Dong-min, Kim Ji-hoon, and IVE’s Ahn Yu-jin. Special guests confirmed in the teaser are Jeon So-min, Ha Seok-jin, Joo Hyun-young, and Park Sung-woong. Each will take on eccentric and unpredictable roles.The trailer teases deduction battles, twists, and even chaotic scenes like hair-pulling brawls. According to Chosun Daily's report published on September 9, 2025, Hwang In-youp talked about his role and said:&quot;As a long-time fan of Crime Scene, it was truly meaningful and grateful to participate in the new season. I kindly ask for much love and attention for Crime Scene Zero, which will be presented with new stories and an expanded scale.&quot;Crime Scene Zero will premiere on Netflix starting September 23, 2025. New episodes will be released every Tuesday for three weeks.