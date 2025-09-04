  • home icon
"King of entertainment world": Fans thrilled as Byeon Woo-eok joins Lee Kwang-soo and Yoo Jae-suk on Netflix's upcoming variety show Yoo Jaesuk's Camp

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 04, 2025 07:32 GMT
Byeon Woo-eok joins Lee Kwang-soo and Yoo Jae-suk (Images via X/@NetflixKR)
Byeon Woo-eok joins Lee Kwang-soo and Yoo Jae-suk (Images via X/@NetflixKR)

On September 4, 2025, Netflix Korea confirmed that actors Byeon Woo-seok and Lee Kwang-soo will join Yoo Jae-suk’s upcoming variety show, Yoo Jaesuk's Camp. The announcement on X described it as a unique guesthouse concept where Jae-suk will run a camp-style guesthouse.

Notably, it will be the first time in 34 years of his entertainment career that he takes on this role. He will welcome guests in a setting designed for conversation, games, and lighthearted interactions. The streaming platform announced Byeon Woo-seok and Lee Kwang-soo as part of the staff for Yoo Jaesuk's Camp. The announcement post (as translated by Google) read:

"[Guest Notice] Yoo Jae-suk Camp Staff First Reveal The camp owner, Yoo Jae-suk. Joined by Lee Kwang-soo and Byeon Woo-seok. A unique guesthouse variety show <Yoo Jae-suk Camp>, where you can chat, play, and goof around with Yoo Jae-suk, scheduled for release in 2026. Exclusively on Netflix."
Lee Kwang-soo’s addition to Yoo Jaesuk's Camp is no surprise, as his long-standing chemistry with Yoo Jae-suk has been cherished since Running Man. The two are expected to bring their iconic playful bond back to the screen. Meanwhile, Byeon Woo-seok’s casting adds a fresh touch, thanks to his rising popularity from Lovely Runner.

Fans quickly took to social media to celebrate the announcement. Many expressed excitement about the duo and looked forward to the premiere of Yoo Jaesuk's Camp. An X user, @dannarysx, wrote,

Some said this trio could easily become one of the most entertaining and chaotic teams on the show.

Others said they were eager to see Lee Kwang-soo return to Netflix projects with Yoo. Fans said that this cast lineup already feels like a winning formula.

More about Yoo Jae-suk's new show, Yoo Jaesuk's Camp and the cast lineup

Yoo Jaesuk's Camp will be streamed on Netflix in 2026. The show will be directed by Lee So-min, who also worked on Kian84’s Bizarre B&B. According to the production team of Yoo Jaesuk's Camp, more than 50,000 people applied for staff roles, and 3,000 were interviewed for guest recruitment.

The format heavily depends on the camp owner’s personality, making Yoo Jae-suk’s leadership and warmth a key part of the series. As reported by Chosun Biz, during a recent Netflix event, the show’s director said,

"With the combination of familiarity and novelty from the duo, I expect they will emit delightful synergy and complete a richer chemistry. New staff members are also scheduled to join."
Lee Kwang-soo previously worked with Yoo Jae-suk for over a decade on Running Man and other projects like The Zone: Survival Mission and Korea No.1. His acting career has also remained active, with roles in The Killer’s Shopping List and Netflix’s Karma.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo-seok has been enjoying rapid career growth. His performance in Lovely Runner (2024) earned him multiple acting awards. He also starred in films like 20th Century Girl and took on the lead role in Netflix’s upcoming live-action Solo Leveling.

Yoo Jae-suk, often called the “Nation’s MC,” has spent decades hosting some of Korea’s most iconic variety shows, from Running Man to Hangout with Yoo.

Edited by Shreya Das
