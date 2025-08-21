"THE MAIN EVENT"- Actor Byeon Woo-seok turns heads as he presents the grand award at 2025 K-World Dream Awards

On August 21, 2025, Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo-seok made an appearance at the 2025 K-World Dream Awards. The event was held at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. Byeon Woo-seok came to present two of the biggest awards of the night. He announced the Best Artist Awards which was given to IVE and Stray Kids.He walked on stage in a black suit with a bold white lapel. It showed a modern twist that stood out against the more traditional tuxedos usually seen at the event. He skipped the shirt and tie as his suit resembled the Korean hanbok outfit but with a modern twist.When he came onto the stage, the hosts, Jun Hyun-moo and Jang Do-yeon, paused the show to ask how tall he was. Woo-seok replied casually that he measured 190 cm. This made the crowd and viewers alike couldn’t stop buzzing.Within minutes, clips of his moment went viral. It filled social media with praise. Fans called him “the main event” of the awards night. An X user, @byeonwoonist, wrote,&quot;byeon wooseok came alone to present the grandest award of the night LITERALLY THE MAIN EVENT.&quot;mel 🍂 @byeonwoonistLINKbyeon wooseok came alone to present the grandest award of the night LITERALLY THE MAIN EVENTMany commented on how effortlessly Byeon Woo-seok stole attention just by walking out. His charisma and visuals had fans calling him a “Korean Prince.&quot;Danna𓂃ꨄ ྀ @sarinnateaLINKCrazy because #ByeonWooSeok is also taking over Instiz HOT category under Dyb section. Multiple post, calling him Prince Lee Ahn and as usual being amazed with his perfect physique height🔥Danna𓂃ꨄ ྀ @sarinnateaLINK#ByeonWooSeok in just less than 10 minutes on stage: He managed to boom up soc meds with his presence alone, oh the longing, you are surely missed moving Wooseok😭~☆ @_bwseokieLINKWooseok never misses serving looks no matter the style or fit 🤩 #ByeonWooSeok #변우석mel 🍂 @byeonwoonistLINKeveryone's talking about wooseok's half-hanbok suit and yes THIS IS EXACTLY A MODERN KOREAN PRINCE LOOKS LIKEOthers also had similar reactions to Byeon Woo-seok. They wrote that he had managed to make the grand ceremony feel like his own showcase.Danna𓂃ꨄ ྀ @sarinnateaLINK#ByeonWooSeok is dominating again damn. He just got everyone on chokehold once again😭 Wooseok is currently trending on X with both his hashtag and name. He’s also trending under the HOT category on TheQoo. All that in less than 15 minutes of his appearance fyi🔥Danna𓂃ꨄ ྀ @sarinnateaLINKDid you ever notice how Wooseok’s demeanor completely changed ever since he transformed into Prince Lee Ahn? The way he carries himself, the way he walks, even his expressions they became so delicate and graceful. He’s become more prim and proper, like a royal. He did say that heMy Prayer Circle @myprayercirclesLINKnobody comes close to the beauty of this man🌹More about Byeon Woo-seok and the 2025 K-World Dream AwardsByeon Woo-seok quickly rose to the top of Korea’s acting scene following his breakout in Lovely Runner (2024). His success brought him multiple acting awards and upcoming lead roles. Some of those include Netflix Korea’s Solo Leveling.With his mix of model visuals and acting credibility, Byeon Woo-seok continues to shine on every stage he steps onto.Meanwhile, the 2025 K-World Dream Awards marked its ninth year as one of the biggest celebrations of K-pop. The show was hosted by Jun Hyun-moo and Jang Do-yeon.It honored top groups, soloists, and rookies. Here are the major winners of the evening:billboard SKZ @billboardskzLINK#StrayKids at the 2025 K-World Dream Awards (KWDA) 🏆 Boy Group Best Artist Award 🏆 Main Award (Bonsang) 🏆 K World Class Award 🏆 Boy Group Popularity Award Congratulations, @Stray_Kids! #스트레이키즈 #SKZat2025KWDA #KWDABest Artist Award: Stray Kids, IVEJournalist Pick Artist Award: NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIMWorld Class Award: Stray Kids, TXT, LE SSERAFIM, IVEMain Award (Bonsang): QWER, tripleS, TXT, ILLIT, NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, Stray KidsRookie Band Award: Dragon PonyNew Vision Award: NEWBEAT, FIFTY FIFTY, Close Your EyesGlobal Music Artist Award: TXTSuper Rookie Award: AHOF, KickFlip, KiiiKiii, Hearts2HeartsListener’s Choice Award: Paul Kim, BTOBBest Music Video Award: ILLIT, tripleS, YOUNG POSSEBest OST Award: HUNTR/X – Golden (KPop Demon Hunters OST)Best Band Artist Award: Xdinary Heroes, LUCYSolo Popularity Award: Park Ji-hyeon, IVE’s Jang Won-youngGroup Popularity Award: Stray KidsBest Digital Music Award: G-Dragon, IU, DAY6, RoséBest Album Award: SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, ENHYPEN, aespa, PLAVEBest All-Rounder Musician Award: QWER, Kang DanielBest Performance Award: NCT WISH, FIFTY FIFTY, CRAVITYProducer Award: Seo Hyun-joo (Starship Entertainment)Best Trot Artist Award: Park Seo-jin, Park Ji-hyeonThe award ceremony may have been a night for K-pop, but many fans agreed that Byeon Woo-seok’s presence and charm left one of the longest-lasting impressions of the evening.