  "THE MAIN EVENT"- Actor Byeon Woo-seok turns heads as he presents the grand award at 2025 K-World Dream Awards

"THE MAIN EVENT"- Actor Byeon Woo-seok turns heads as he presents the grand award at 2025 K-World Dream Awards

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Aug 21, 2025 21:39 GMT
Actor Byeon Woo-seok award at 2025 K World Dream Awards (Images via Hello Live website & Instagram/@byeonwooseok)
Actor Byeon Woo-seok award at 2025 K World Dream Awards (Images via Hello Live website & Instagram/@byeonwooseok)

On August 21, 2025, Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo-seok made an appearance at the 2025 K-World Dream Awards. The event was held at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. Byeon Woo-seok came to present two of the biggest awards of the night. He announced the Best Artist Awards which was given to IVE and Stray Kids.

He walked on stage in a black suit with a bold white lapel. It showed a modern twist that stood out against the more traditional tuxedos usually seen at the event. He skipped the shirt and tie as his suit resembled the Korean hanbok outfit but with a modern twist.

When he came onto the stage, the hosts, Jun Hyun-moo and Jang Do-yeon, paused the show to ask how tall he was. Woo-seok replied casually that he measured 190 cm. This made the crowd and viewers alike couldn’t stop buzzing.

also-read-trending Trending
Within minutes, clips of his moment went viral. It filled social media with praise. Fans called him “the main event” of the awards night. An X user, @byeonwoonist, wrote,

"byeon wooseok came alone to present the grandest award of the night LITERALLY THE MAIN EVENT."
Many commented on how effortlessly Byeon Woo-seok stole attention just by walking out. His charisma and visuals had fans calling him a “Korean Prince."

Others also had similar reactions to Byeon Woo-seok. They wrote that he had managed to make the grand ceremony feel like his own showcase.

More about Byeon Woo-seok and the 2025 K-World Dream Awards

Byeon Woo-seok quickly rose to the top of Korea’s acting scene following his breakout in Lovely Runner (2024). His success brought him multiple acting awards and upcoming lead roles. Some of those include Netflix Korea’s Solo Leveling.

With his mix of model visuals and acting credibility, Byeon Woo-seok continues to shine on every stage he steps onto.

Meanwhile, the 2025 K-World Dream Awards marked its ninth year as one of the biggest celebrations of K-pop. The show was hosted by Jun Hyun-moo and Jang Do-yeon.

It honored top groups, soloists, and rookies. Here are the major winners of the evening:

  • Best Artist Award: Stray Kids, IVE
  • Journalist Pick Artist Award: NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIM
  • World Class Award: Stray Kids, TXT, LE SSERAFIM, IVE
  • Main Award (Bonsang): QWER, tripleS, TXT, ILLIT, NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, Stray Kids
  • Rookie Band Award: Dragon Pony
  • New Vision Award: NEWBEAT, FIFTY FIFTY, Close Your Eyes
  • Global Music Artist Award: TXT
  • Super Rookie Award: AHOF, KickFlip, KiiiKiii, Hearts2Hearts
  • Listener’s Choice Award: Paul Kim, BTOB
  • Best Music Video Award: ILLIT, tripleS, YOUNG POSSE
  • Best OST Award: HUNTR/X – Golden (KPop Demon Hunters OST)
  • Best Band Artist Award: Xdinary Heroes, LUCY
  • Solo Popularity Award: Park Ji-hyeon, IVE’s Jang Won-young
  • Group Popularity Award: Stray Kids
  • Best Digital Music Award: G-Dragon, IU, DAY6, Rosé
  • Best Album Award: SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, ENHYPEN, aespa, PLAVE
  • Best All-Rounder Musician Award: QWER, Kang Daniel
  • Best Performance Award: NCT WISH, FIFTY FIFTY, CRAVITY
  • Producer Award: Seo Hyun-joo (Starship Entertainment)
  • Best Trot Artist Award: Park Seo-jin, Park Ji-hyeon
The award ceremony may have been a night for K-pop, but many fans agreed that Byeon Woo-seok’s presence and charm left one of the longest-lasting impressions of the evening.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

