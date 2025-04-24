"SEOKJIN IS OUR REAL LIFE GWANSIK"- Fans amused by Netflix Korea's BTS' Jin's Kian's Bizarre B&B X When Life Gives You Tangerines hilarious edit

On April 24, 2025, Netflix Korea released a humorous video edit of BTS' Jin comparing scenes from two of its most talked-about shows, Kian’s Bizarre B&B and When Life Gives You Tangerines. The post featured side-by-side moments from both series. It drew parallels between the BTS artist and Park Bo-gum’s character as Gwan-sik. The caption read,

“We became Gwansik 84 and Gwansik 92. We were completely tricked into running the B&B and even squid fishing.”

The post's caption referenced Kian84 and Jin’s birth years. The edit humorously highlighted how the idol embodied the same grounded, dependable traits as Gwan-sik, especially through his humble chores and charm while working at the countryside guesthouse.

Fans were quick to respond with laughter and love. Many pointed out that the singer, who is often seen as a glamorous idol, spent his time on the show cooking, cleaning, and fishing. Notably, this is all while wearing branded Gucci shirts and Fred bracelets. This echoed the devoted and caring traits of Gwan-sik from the drama. He became a viral sensation for his kindhearted and domestic nature. An X user, @loveBTSandARI, wrote,

"SEOKJIN IS OUR REAL LIFE GWANSIK."

Others too joined in as they joked that their favorite drama and variety show “finally collided." They celebrated the crossover moment with memes and edits of their own.

"HELP. love that my two worlds are colliding," a fan commented.

"Mark my words Netflix won't let him go before convince him to act in One of their series," an X user mentioned.

"NOT NETFLIX KNOWING THAT SEOK J I N IS BEING CALLED GWANSIK RICH VERSION SO THEY MADE AN EDIT OF HIM X 'WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU TANGERINES," a netizen added.

"they're soo real for this," a person wrote.

Viewers dubbed the BTS star the “rich version of Gwan-sik.” They praised his natural charm and adaptability.

"all the posts about jiin being the rich gwansik & now netflix itself making edits about it.. OH I CANT DO THIS," an X user wrote.

"SEOKJ-IN is real life Gwansik (rich version)," a fan remarked.

"he is really the most closest to gwansik anyone could fine irl," another person added.

Comparing the worlds of Kian's B&B and When Life Gives You Tangerines: Jin's unexpected domestic role and more

Kian’s Bizarre B&B recently wrapped up its final three episodes on April 22. The show featured Jin, Kian84, and Ji Ye-eun running a quirky guesthouse on Ulleungdo Island. Viewers loved seeing Jin take on chores with sincerity and warmth. They believed he balanced his superstar image with a humble attitude.

He took part in cooking, washing, and even squid fishing, earning him the nickname “Gwansik ” from fans.

Meanwhile, When Life Gives You Tangerines is a drama led by IU and Park Bo-gum, which became a major hit worldwide. It follows the life of Ae-sun and her devoted partner Gwan-sik, whose quiet strength and loving nature turn him into one of 2025’s most beloved characters.

With Park Bo-gum’s portrayal going viral and inspiring trends like the “My Own Gwan-sik” challenge, the overlap between his role and Jin’s real-life actions added a new layer of entertainment.

The Epiphany singer is set to release his second solo album, Echo. It will be out on May 16, 2025. He is also gearing up for his solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP. TOUR.

