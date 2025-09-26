Released on September 26, 2025, on Apple TV+, All of You is science fiction romantic drama film directed by William Bridges. The film features Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots, who are best friends but deeply in love with eachother and are unable to express it. The plot begins with a brand-new compatibility test called "Soul Connex," which promises to match a person with their genuine soulmate based on science. Simon reluctantly pays for Laura to take the test, hoping she will fail.

Laura is matched with Lukas (Steven Cree), a man she marries and has a child with, while Simon attempts to move on with other partners. Despite Laura’s seemingly perfect, test-approved marriage, the years cannot weaken the obvious connection between her and Simon. They eventually start to have an agonizing, secret affair, characterised by stolen moments, intense chemistry, and profound regret over their life-altering choices.

Simon and Laura, unable to deny their feelings but bound by Laura's marriage and child, are left in an emotionally raw, unresolved situation. All of You ending highlights the immense heartbreak and damage their affair has caused, questioning the reliability of the "soulmate test" and stressing the messy reality that love is often a choice made against destiny.

All of You ending explained: What the final decision means

All of You concludes with a profoundly painful uncertainty that serves as the movie's central theme, rather than a simple ending. Set in a near future where the "Soul Connex" test scientifically designates a person’s perfect match, the film chronicles the years-long, secret affair between best friends Simon (Brett Goldstein) and Laura (Imogen Poots), after Laura is matched with and marries the kind, stable Lukas (Steven Cree).

Laura’s ultimate fate is a state of constant emotional limbo, bound by a life that the test validated, but which her heart ultimately rejects. She heartbreakingly refused to destroy the family she and Lukas created. The conflict between Laura's overwhelming sense of shame and duty and Simon's intense desire, as embodied in his appeal, "All I want is to be with you through all of it," becomes the central theme of the film's final act.

The ending deliberately withholds closure, as Laura is unable to leave her "cartoonishly good" husband and their daughter, Sascha, even though her genuine affection lies with Simon. Thus, the plot implies that love is built on choice, not destiny or an algorithmic guarantee.

Yet, the characters are ultimately too paralysed by their earlier, regretful decisions, with Laura taking the test and Simon paying for it without confessing his feelings. Their decision ultimately leaves them in a constant state of mutual devastation. The ending of All of You truly signifies the brutal truth that love is a choice that often conflicts with destiny, security, and responsibility, resulting in an ambiguous and painful reality for the characters.

All of You is available to rent or purchase on Apple TV+. Stay tuned for more updates.

