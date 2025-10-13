Fantasy & supernatural movies and shows continue to reshape how viewers experience entertainment. The year 2024 has delivered an exceptional collection of new shows that transport audiences beyond the ordinary. From shape-shifting creatures to secret societies tracking the undead, these productions blend imaginative storytelling with engaging characters, creating a unique blend of entertainment.

This year's catalogue demonstrates that fantasy & supernatural movies and shows remain at the forefront of entertainment innovation. Creators are pushing boundaries with refreshing stories that challenge old-school storytelling.

For viewers either craving epic adventures or dark mysteries, 2025 offers something extraordinary. These seven productions represent the best new entries into the genre. Each one brings a different perspective to worlds where magic coexists with reality.

The following lineup displays why fantasy & supernatural movies and shows dominate conversations among audiences worldwide.

Anne Rice's The Talamasca, Newtopia, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and four other fantasy & supernatural movies and shows to watch in 2025

1) Wolf King

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The story follows sixteen-year-old Drew Ferran, living an ordinary life until destiny comes knocking at his door. He finds out the last descendant of an ancient werewolf bloodline.

This revelation transforms him from an ordinary commoner into heir to a throne he did not know about. The animated show follows Drew as he navigates a world once ruled by strong werelords. Tyrannical lion lords at present control the realm with an iron fist. Drew is compelled to learn to harness his wolf abilities while forming alliances with other resistance fighters.

The stakes get higher as he confronts enemies who will stop at nothing to prevent his rise. Based on Curtis Jobling's beloved book series, this show brings the Wereworld saga to life with spectacular animation.

Wolf King was launched on Netflix in March 2025 and quickly became a hit among fantasy & supernatural movies and shows.

2) The Talamasca

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A mysterious organization operates in the shadows of the world. The Talamasca has existed for years with one singular motive. They observe and document supernatural beings without interfering in their affairs. This secretive society takes witches, vampires, werewolves, and other creatures that most people believe are mere legends.

The show explores the lives of Talamasca members who dedicate themselves to this challenging world. Nicholas Denton leads the cast, which includes veteran actors Elizabeth McGovern and William Fichtner.

Set within Anne Rice's Immortal world, this series connects to Mayfair Witches and Interview with the Vampire. The story seamlessly blends supernatural intrigue with elements of a procedural thriller. Premiering in October 2025, this addition expands the dense mythology Rice formed. Fantasy & supernatural movies and shows rarely achieve this level of interconnected premise setting.

The movie is available on AMC+ for viewers to watch.

3) Newtopia

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Seoul becomes the epicenter of an unexpected catastrophe. A zombie outbreak tears through the city with dangerous speed. Jisoo and Jaebum find themselves separated during the first chaos. The former couple must navigate hordes of undead to reunite. Their journey across a crumbling metropolis tests both their unresolved feelings and survival skills.

Jisoo and Park Jeong-min deliver a compelling performance as the leads. The show strikes a balance between genuine emotional stakes and horror elements. Zombies pose a constant threat, while human connections propel the story forward.

This Korean production premiered in February 2025 to immediate acclaim. It displays how fantasy & supernatural movies and shows can explore relationship dynamics within apocalyptic scenarios. The blend of terror and romance creates something uniquely engaging.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

4) Baban Baban Ban Vampire

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this story, Alina believes she has landed her dream position. The job opportunity looks perfect on paper. Reality quickly transforms into something far more evil.

His new workplace operates under supernatural rules that defy normal logic. Vampires run the firm, and overtime takes on a whole new meaning. The anime was launched in January with a fresh take on workplace comedy. It injects vampire mythology into everyday corporate struggles.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

In this series, Westeros returns to television screens with a new chapter. This show takes place a century before the events familiar to Game of Thrones fans.

The Targaryen dynasty still commands the Iron Throne. Dunk, a knight, and Egg, his squire, travel through the Seven Kingdoms looking for adventure. Their journey introduces audiences to a unique era of this sprawling fantasy world. George R.R. Martin's source material provides the foundation for these new stories.

The creators bring the same attention to detail that defined its predecessors. Peter Claffey and Finn Benett anchor the cast as the leading duo. This highly anticipated entry displays the enduring appeal of fantasy & supernatural movies and shows.

The show is available on HBO for viewers to watch.

6) Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Flio has the weakest god provided ability imaginable. At least that's what everyone believes in the beginning. His real power remains hidden beneath the surface appearance. When situations force him to consume a second Skill Fruit, everything transforms.

He survives the fatal process and unlocks his real potential. The anime explores themes of hidden strength and underestimation, making it to the list of fantasy & supernatural movies and shows. Filo's journey from formidable force to overlooked nobody provides satisfying character growth.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

A human girl encounters a difficult situation. She has been offered a tribute to monstrous royalty. The king of Beasts rules over a realm where humans are attacked. Yet beneath his terrifying exterior lie unexpected complications.

As the ruler and sacrifice spend time together, prejudices start to crumble. The show examines themes of acceptance and looking beyond appearances. Spectacular animation brings this fantasy world to vivid life. The relationship between the beast king and the princess forms the emotional core. This anime proves that fantasy & supernatural movies and shows excel at exploring unique connections.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These seven productions display the diversity within fantasy & supernatural movies and shows. Each brings a different perspective to extraordinary circumstances and magical realms.

