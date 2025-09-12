7 epic fantasy tv series if you like Game of Thrones

The end of Game of Thrones left a significant gap for epic-fantasy fans everywhere. From the political strategies in King’s Landing to the threats beyond the Wall, the HBO series set a high standard for expansive stories, ambiguous characters, and betrayals that sparked heated debates.

Its finale ended the original HBO series, but viewers still seek that compelling mix of ambition and danger. Television has since produced a new group of big-budget adaptations with dragons, prophecies, and royal intrigue, which now include new worlds to explore and new families to doubt.

Whether the appeal is dramatic battles or long-held secrets, series like House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are strong alternatives after Game of Thrones. Each offers its own type of action-packed drama, yet all share one key idea: no character is secure, and every position of power has risks.

Disclaimer: The following series are ranked in no particular order. This article solely contains the writer’s opinion.

7 must-watch epic fantasy TV series for fans of Game of Thrones

1) House of the Dragon

A still from House of the Dragon (Image via HBO)

Set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon shows the Targaryens at the height of their power, ruling from the Iron Throne and their dragons flying over King’s Landing. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the show traces the Targaryen dynasty’s decline after Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is named heir to her father, King Viserys I.

Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne leads to the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. Disputed claims, family marriages, and older dragons prepare the way for disaster. What makes House of the Dragon compelling is its sharp focus on one family’s breakdown.

Starring Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, and Matt Smith, among others, the show packs Game of Thrones-style cruelty into private meetings and foggy battlefields, exchanging wide landscapes for intense fear. Impressive dragon fights build and expand on Valyrian history, while new viewers need no prior knowledge to get involved.

Where to watch: HBO Max

2) The Witcher

A still from The Witcher (Image via Netflix)

Based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski, Geralt of Rivia travels a continent divided by war, bias, and hungry creatures, offering his skills to fight threats both human and monstrous.

Season one handles three timelines: Henry Cavill’s Geralt’s jobs, Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer’s rise, and Freya Allen’s Ciri’s escape. By the end, these timelines converge around the Battle of Sodden Hill, changing magical and political lines. The following season traces their journey together as they face challenges both new and old.

The Witcher explores ethical ambiguity the same way Game of Thrones does. Geralt’s impartiality leads to difficult partnerships, Nilfgaard’s leaders show clever planning like Tywin’s, and songs add humor to the darkness. Supernatural battles with strigas and chimeras add excitement to harsh politics, making the Continent as dangerous as any journey through the Riverlands in Game of Thrones.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

A still from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

Set thousands of years before Frodo’s journey, this series starring Morfydd Clark, Lenny Henry, and Daniel Weyman, among others, explores Middle-earth’s Second Age, drawing from the appendices of J.R.R. Tolkien's work.

Viewers see the creation of the rings, Sauron’s gradual rise, and great kingdoms like Númenor at their peak, unaware that success can lead to failure. Elves discuss the costs of long life while Dwarves dig shining tunnels under growing threats.

Despite its grand scope, The Rings of Power emphasizes political tension similar to Game of Thrones, with the Southlander groups considering resistance, Númenórean groups competing for growth, and elven groups distrusting each other. A Balrog in the depths and stormy seas adds excitement, proving epic fantasy can be both mythical and political.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4) The Wheel of Time

A still from The Wheel of Time (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

The adaptation of Robert Jordan’s 14-book saga follows Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine, an Aes Sedai sorceress seeking the Dragon Reborn among five villagers. Pursued by trollocs and darkfriends, the group travels through divided kingdoms where every ruler conceals deadly plots and prophecy shapes destiny.

The Wheel of Time matches Game of Thrones’ travel across lands, but increases magic as a key tool. Channelers direct elemental powers to create barriers or heal injuries, while White Tower plotting competes with any royal council. Major end-of-world risks ensure no one is safe, appealing to fans who want high-stakes drama.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5) Shadow and Bone

A still from Shadow and Bone (Image via Netflix)

Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse appears on screen in a world divided by the Fold, a darkness filled with monsters. Orphaned mapmaker Alina Starkov, played by Jessie Mei Li, discovers her sun-calling powers that can destroy the barrier, pulling her into conflicts between a corrupt general, opposing countries, and a clever Ketterdam group planning her capture.

Shadow and Bone combines royal threats with urban schemes. Lavish events hide pressure, spying recalls Littlefinger’s tactics, and Eastern European styles update the typical medieval look. Clever thieves add humor, making the Fold’s dangers as engaging as any White Walker attack in Game of Thrones.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) His Dark Materials

A still from His Dark Materials (Image via HBO)

This production, adapted from Philip Pullman's trilogy, covers a multiverse where souls take the form of talking animals and armored bears protect frozen strongholds. Young Lyra Belacqua, played by Dafne Keen, discovers a child-abduction plot linked to Dust, a mysterious substance desired by the controlling Magisterium, and escapes into air battles and mechanical frontiers.

Though aimed at families in theory, His Dark Materials addresses serious topics, such as groups using beliefs as tools, children trapped in strict rules, and uprisings started by difficult facts. Polar-bear fights and soul connections add amazement, but the authority struggles will connect with fans of Game of Thrones.

Where to watch: HBO Max

7) Vikings

A still from Vikings (Image via MGM Television)

This popular series, created by Michael Hirst, tracks Travis Fimmel’s Ragnar Lothbrok’s rise from farmer to king during Norse attacks on England and France. Over six seasons, shield-maiden Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) takes control of kingdoms, inventive builder Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) searches for divine signs, and Ragnar’s sons launch the Great Heathen Army after his death.

Vikings reflects Game of Thrones’ interest in smart, flawed heroes. Muddy villages and foggy inlets recall early Westeros settings, while family meal betrayals match combat violence. Without magic, the show relies on prophets, signs, and harsh politics to build legendary importance.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Dragons, fate, and shadowy politics continued after the Iron Throne’s last scene in Game of Thrones. From Targaryen family conflicts in House of the Dragon to Norse ship raids in Vikings, current television provides many epic stories for lovers of Game of Thrones.

About the author Manish Kapoor Manish Kapoor is a content writer and listicle specialist with two years of professional experience, focusing on anime, movies, and web series. With a strong background in research and analysis, he creates engaging, well-structured articles that highlight trends, themes, and storytelling elements in popular culture. Outside of work, he continues to explore anime and films for both inspiration and deeper insight, bringing authenticity and passion to every piece of writing. Know More