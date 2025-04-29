Jessie Mei Li addresses Shadow and Bone’s abrupt ending and what could have been in season 3

The fantasy television series Shadow and Bone premiered its first season on April 23, 2021, on Netflix. However, the show was cancelled after two seasons by the streaming company on November 15, 2023. As per Deadline, the company cited the SAG-AFTRA strike and the Writers Guild of America strike, which caused a seven-month production shutdown, as the reason for the cancellation.

Ad

The series is based on the novels of Israeli–American author Leigh Bardugo. It takes place in the Grishaverse fantasy setting and follows Alina Starkov (played by Jessie Mei Li), an orphan and cartographer who discovers she is a Grisha. Alina discovers that she possesses magical abilities and the key to saving her war-torn world.

The lead star of the series, Jessie Mei Li, appeared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in April 2025, following the release of her film Havoc. She also discussed the series' cancellation and what could have happened if Shadow and Bone season 3 had been produced. She expressed that the series ended on a high note following the success of its two installments among the viewers:

Ad

Trending

"It was just the most amazing time. It’s obviously devastating that it was canceled, but also it felt like we ended it on a high. Sometimes these shows go on and on and on. We had two of the best years of my life. It was so good. And we’re all just super close still," Jessie answered the interviewer regarding the cancellation of the series.

Ad

Jessie also said that she would be ready to return for Shadow and Bone season 3 if Netflix ever greenlights the project in the future:

Jessie expressed that she would love to work on the series again, "Oh God, of course. To go back with all my mates to Budapest and just have a lovely time? Absolutely. It would be a dream. And we do talk about it. Sometimes a bunch of us say, “Well, should we go back to Budapest on holiday? Just pretend we’re back there?”

Ad

According to IMDb, Netflix's Shadow and Bone has received a positive approval rating of 7.5/10, based on over 120,000 user reviews so far.

What could happen if Netflix greenlit Shadow and Bone season 3?

Malyen Oretsev and Alina Starkov, the leading protagonists in Netflix's Shadow and Bone. (Image via netflix.com/tudum)

The author Leigh Bardugo created a trilogy around his 2012 fantasy novel Shadow and Bone, which was published by Macmillan Publishers. The majority of the plot for the second installment of the series was adapted from the sequel novels, Siege and Storm, and Ruin and Rising.

Ad

The series also explored parts from the spin-off novels, Six of Crows and Crooked Kingdom, across the two seasons. If Shadow and Bone season 3 were ever approved, more of the remaining storyline from the sequel and spin-off novels could be explored. After the cancellation, Netflix also decided not to proceed with the spin-off series based on Six of Crows.

At the end of the second season, the story differed from the books, as Li loses her powers after defeating the Darkling in the novel. In the series, Li is seen using shadow magic, which was exclusive to the Darkling. The series could further explore Li's dark side and the enemies it would attract in Shadow and Bone season 3.

Ad

Additionally, even though Prince Nikolai succeeds in becoming the king of Ravka, the series hints at a dangerous monster residing within him. If Netflix were to proceed with another season, they could explore his inner battles with the monster and also how it affected his ruling of the kingdom.

The series has multiple possibilities of storylines to explore if it were to be approved for another season by the streaming company.

Ad

What is the series all about?

Ben Barnes as General Aleksander Kirigan in Shadow and Bone season 2. (Image via netflix.com/tudum)

The fantasy series Shadow and Bone premiered its first season on April 23, 2021, and the second season on March 16, 2023. The series was developed by Eric Heisserer for Netflix, starring Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, and Archie Renaux in the lead roles. Each season consists of eight episodes with an approximate runtime of 1 hour for each episode.

Ad

The official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

Alina Starkov is on the run. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she's determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. But General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever. To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers. Back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner.

Ad

The audience can subscribe to the streaming app, Netflix, to view the series.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More