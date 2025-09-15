7 Game of Thrones mysteries that still bother fans years later

In a sweeping saga like Game of Thrones, some storylines take precedence over others. This means that plotlines run out of steam, and some characters do not get closure. The result? Mysteries that fans can only debate about, years after the show ended its eight-season run. The fantasy epic is based on A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin.

In the fictional world of Westeros and Essos, political strife among Noble families causes major unrest, leading to betrayal, shocking twists and grotesque violence. While the storyline expanded to create one of the best television shows of all time, the ending was decidedly unsatisfactory. From Danaerys's past to Bran Stark's future, there are several storylines fans need answers for.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. Spoilers for Game of Thrones ahead.

1) Daenerys' past is largely forgotten

Clarke as Daenerys (Image via HBO)

Before Daenerys Targaryan (Emilia Clarke) established her dominance in Westeros to fight for the Throne, she had a whole other life. After Drogo's premature demise, she ruthlessly expanded her power into Essos, particularly praised for her work liberating the slaves in Slaver's Bay. She established an empire and left Daario Naharis in charge.

But fans never find out what happened after those escapades and why her other dominions didn't play a bigger role in supporting her fight for the throne. More importantly, how her demise affected Slaver's Bay and Daario is an important unanswered question. Further, assassins try to kill her in season 3, never to attempt it again. Her past slips through the cracks of the storyline's grandeur.

2) Who is Bran Stark as the King?

Bran ascends the throne (Image via YouTube/Game of Thrones)

So much of Game of Thrones is about who would ascend to the throne, but the show stops once Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) is seated there. The "What next?" part of his rule is abruptly unanswered, considering how important it was for the right person to take over. Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) does explain that his unique perspective and inability to produce heirs made him best suited.

But would he prove to be a good ruler? Does the decision pay off? Once the ruckus of violence settles, who does he prove to be? Then, there is the question about his Greenseer abilities. If he can control the past and the future because of his transformation into the Three-eyed Raven, then what he does with that power is largely unexplored.

3) Howland Reed's storyline

Howland was Ned's best friend (in picture) (Image via HBO)

As Ned Stark's (Sean Bean) best friend and the head of House Reed, Howland (Leo Woodruff) had a big role in Ned's life and political aspirations. Along with his two children, Meera and Jojen Reed, he participated in several wars by Ned's side, the highlight being the events at the Tower of Joy.

When Bran sees Howland in a vision, he saves Ned from an attack by Ser Arthur Dayne, AKA The Sword of Morning, by getting to him from behind. His family is also instrumental in guiding Bran's Greenseer abilities in the right direction. But he vanishes after this moment in Game of Thrones, and fans are left wondering why he stayed behind in The Neck instead of warring against the White Walkers.

4) Syrio Forel's tragically abrupt end

Forel allegedly died off-screen (Image via HBO)

Syrio is one of the most underrated characters on Game of Thrones because he created a huge impact in such a short time. As Arya's teacher, he imparted knowledge on Braavosi swordfighting, as well as a bodily and sensory awareness that made her one of the best warriors. His quick wit and sagely advice were highlights in season 1.

However, his story is cut short when he intercepts a Lannister attack and fights them off with a wooden sword. The last fans see of him, he is fending off his enemies in true warrior fashion, but his death is assumed to be off-screen. What happened to him? Did he truly die? And if so, how much damage did he cause beforehand?

5) What role does the Lord of Light have in the battle?

Melisandre was a believer (Image via HBO)

Oftentimes, Game of Thrones goes beyond political intrigue and gives fans a glimpse into mythical fantasy. One such phenomenon is the God R'hllor, AKA the Lord of Light. For instance, the Melisandre (Carice Van Houten) was an ardent believer who could perform miracles. She was unaffected by Maester Cressen's attempt to poison her, and resurrected Jon Snow after his shocking death.

But this storyline peters off, and fans are left wondering about the extent of their powers, and why the believers don't have a stronger hold over the warfare in Westeros. The Red Priestess Melisandre's visions are key in reminding Arya to go after the Night King, but there is no sign of a higher power aiding the battle against evil in the Long Night.

6) Who is the Night King?

The Night King's origins aren't explored (Image via YouTube/Game of Thrones)

Game of Thrones stepped away from George R. R. Martin's source material on several ocassions, one of the most impactful ones being the introduction of the Night King. In the books, the White Walkers are a vaguely organized threat with no true leader. But by giving them a leader, the show made the danger more tangible.

However, behind the icy, powerful demeanor, not much else is known about the antagonist. He was the embodiment of destructive chaos, almost impossible to defeat. But who was the Night King? What were his motivations? With only some information in the form of Bran Stark's visions, he lived and died an enigma.

7) 'The Prince that was Promised' remains a mystery

The title could fit many people (Image via HBO)

Melisandre continues to bring the mystery to Game of Thrones, and this time, it is with a prophecy. For several seasons, she held on to 'The Prince that was Promised,' a prophetic and powerful hero who would rise from the ashes and deliver the world from darkness. The legend is believed to be about a reincarnation of the fabled warrior Azor Ahai.

There are several people on the show who fit the prophecy, but even after its run, fans are unsure who it is referring to. While Melisandre thought it could be Stannis Baratheon and later, Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), others like Daenerys also fit the bill before she became the Mad Queen. Without confirmation from the books or the prequel, the fate of the prophecy remains a mystery.

