Game of Thrones: 7 behind-the-scenes facts to know

Game of Thrones is a U.S. fantasy drama television series developed by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, based on George R. R. Martin’s book series A Song of Ice and Fire. It aired from April 17, 2011, to May 19, 2019, with a total of 73 episodes over eight seasons.

Set on the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos, Game of Thrones follows multiple storylines, including the struggle for the Iron Throne among noble families, the exiled heir plotting to reclaim the throne, and the Night’s Watch defending the realm from threats beyond the northern border.

From casting changes and unexpected on-set challenges to unique production choices, here is a list of the seven Game of Thrones behind-the-scenes facts

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

1) Original Daenerys and Catelyn were recast after pilot

Emilia Clarke in the series (Image via YouTube/@GameofThrones)

Game of Thrones faced challenges during its initial development in 2009. The original pilot, which cast Tamzin Merchant as Daenerys Targaryen and Jennifer Ehle as Catelyn Stark, received negative feedback from test audiences, prompting HBO to request a reshoot with different actors.

Merchant and Ehle were subsequently replaced by Emilia Clarke and Michelle Fairley. Iwan Rheon was considered for the role of Jon Snow, and Carice Van Houten was considered for Cersei Lannister; both actors later joined the series in different roles, portraying Ramsay Bolton and Melisandre, respectively.

2) Famous actors who almost joined the series

Gillian Anderson almost joined the series (Image via Getty)

Throughout the run of Game of Thrones, several actors were considered for roles but ultimately did not join the series. Gillian Anderson of The X-Files and Dominic West of The Wire both declined unspecified roles.

Sam Claflin, known for playing Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games franchise, auditioned for the roles of Jon Snow and Viserys Targaryen but was not selected by producers. Claflin later starred opposite Emilia Clarke in the romantic drama Me Before You.

3) Charles Dance used a real deer for Tywin’s scene

Charles Dance as Tywin Lannister in the series (Image via Instagram/@gameofthrones)

Charles Dance made a powerful first impression as Tywin Lannister on Game of Thrones, bringing the character to life with a presence that left a lasting impact on viewers.

In his introductory scene, Tywin is shown skinning a deer, a task that Dance performed using a real deer. The role became one of Charles Dance's most recognizable performances during his time on Game of Thrones.

4) Bronn and Cersei’s actors once dated

Jerome Flynn and Lena Headey (Images via Getty)

Before joining the cast of Game of Thrones, Jerome Flynn and Lena Headey were reportedly in a relationship in the early 2000s. The relationship eventually ended, and there have been no public indications of continued contact between the two.

This history presented challenges for the show’s producers, as their characters, Bronn and Cersei, frequently interact. In season 7’s episode The Dragon and the Wolf, Bronn exits a meeting early, minimizing on-screen interaction between the two actors.

5) Emilia Clarke got stuck to a toilet on set

Emilia Clarke (Image via Getty)

One of the most memorable scenes from season one had an unexpected challenge for Emilia Clarke. The sequence required Daenerys to eat a horse heart, which was actually a large gummy covered in corn syrup.

The combination of sticky fake blood and the gummy made the scene particularly difficult to manage. After filming, Clarke found herself covered in the sticky substances and reportedly became stuck to the toilet while using the washroom, requiring assistance from a crew member to get free.

6) Thomas Brodie-Sangster was older than Jojen Reed

Thomas Brodie-Sangster played Jojen Reed in the series (Image via Getty)

The series has occasionally diverged from its source material in terms of character ages. Several main characters are teenagers in the books but are portrayed by actors in their 20s or 30s on the show.

For example, Thomas Brodie-Sangster played Jojen Reed in 2013; while the character is described as 13 years old in the novels, Brodie-Sangster was 23 at the time of filming.

7) Game of Thrones helped save a rare pig breed

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/@GameofThrones)

During production, the series featured Iron Age pigs for their historical appearance. These animals were supplied by Forthill Farm in Northern Ireland, where they have been bred for generations by the Gracey family.

Interested viewers can watch all eight seasons of Game of Thrones on HBO Max.

