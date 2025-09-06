Where was Preparation for the Next Life filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Preparation for the Next Life is one of the most eagerly awaited drama films of 2025, adapting Atticus Lish's highly praised 2014 novel of the same name. Bing Liu directs the film, with the screenplay adapted by Martyna Majok. Sebiye Behtiyar and Fred Hechinger play the lead roles.

The film is based on an unlikely romance between an American soldier and a Uyghur migrant, set against the backdrop of survival and belonging in contemporary America.

The book received several awards, including the 2015 PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction and the 2016 Grand Prix de Littérature Américaine, making its movie adaptation highly anticipated.

Distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, Preparation for the Next Life was released on September 5, 2025, aiming to convey the raw and emotional depth of the book while adapting it for a new generation.

For the unversed, Preparation for the Next Life was filmed entirely on location in New York City.

Exploring in detail the filming locations of Preparation for the Next Life

All shooting for Preparation for the Next Life was done in New York City. The city was chosen because it is central to the story, both in the book and the film, and provides an authentic backdrop for the narrative’s exploration of immigration, survival, and love.

Filming in New York City allowed director Bing Liu to capture the grit, diversity, and struggles of city life, which are crucial to the characters’ trajectories.

New York City has long been a favorite filming location for realism-based stories, and Preparation for the Next Life fits comfortably within that tradition. Its streets, neighborhoods, and frenetic energy create not only a setting but an ongoing environment that reflects the struggles and aspirations of the film’s characters.

The film was first announced in March 2023, when it was confirmed that Bing Liu would direct the adaptation. Plan B Entertainment, known for supporting critically acclaimed dramas, and Pastel produced the project, while Orion Pictures was initially signed on to distribute it.

Later, Amazon MGM Studios came on board to handle distribution, ensuring the film would have both a strong theatrical and streaming release.

Principal photography began in New York City in 2024. Although the production remained largely secretive throughout the shoot, filming on location instead of studio stages added a level of authenticity to the film.

What is Preparation for the Next Life about?

Preparation for the Next Life (Image Via Amazon MGM Studios)

Preparation for the Next Life is a story about Aishe, a Uyghur migrant portrayed by Sebiye Behtiyar, who tries to survive in New York after arriving in the city with nothing but determination. She works long, tedious hours in kitchens as she attempts to keep her head down as an immigrant without firm ground.

Her life is turned upside down when she meets Skinner, an American soldier portrayed by Fred Hechinger, who has returned from Iraq.

Skinner is struggling with his own trauma, war-torn, and searching for a sense of direction in a nation that no longer feels like home to him.

When the two meet, they form an unlikely bond that develops into love. It becomes a shaky yet hopeful refuge from the brutal world around them.

The movie is not a traditional love story. Instead, it focuses on themes of alienation, the burden of trauma, and the daily struggle to maintain dignity and stability. By focusing on two outsiders, the story examines how individuals build relationships even in the face of overwhelming adversity.

The movie will hit theaters on September 5, 2025, courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios.

