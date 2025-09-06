How many times has Pamela Anderson been married? Dating history explored as actress slams claims of faking relationship with Liam Neeson for PR

Actress Pamela Anderson has dismissed speculations suggesting her relationship with The Naked Gun costar Liam Neeson is a publicity stunt.On September 5, 2025, the 58-year-old actress accepted the Deauville Talent Award at the 51st Deauville American Film Festival in France. During her speech, Anderson criticized speculation about her personal life and relationship with Nesson, stating she would &quot;never feed into PR stunts.&quot;&quot;I do not and will never feed into PR stunts. That would be a death sentence. I’m authentically driven. I’m superstitious when it comes to love. And I’m not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life.&quot;The Baywatch star also said that the relationship was no &quot;silly games.&quot;&quot;There are no silly games being played. I’m sincere.&quot;In her speech, Pamela Anderson also talked about her career and legacy, saying,&quot;I’m here on this journey, not for money or for fame, but to leave behind an honest legacy my family can be proud of.&quot;More about Pamela Anderson's marriagesAccording to an article by People on July 29, 2025, Pamela Anderson has been married four times.According to the report, the Baywatch star's most publicized marriage was to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in 1995. They reportedly got married in Mexico after only four days of dating and had two sons, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger. However, following a tumultuous relationship with a lot of media scrutiny, the couple got divorced three years later in 1998.Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the 24th Annual American Music Awards, 1997 (Image via Getty)Musician Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson were reportedly dating in 2001, and got engaged on April 11, 2002, in the Las Vegas desert, but they went their separate ways the following year, according to People. In July 2006, they reconnected after meeting on a friend’s yacht in St. Tropez. Speaking to PEOPLE at the time, Kid Rock reportedly said,&quot;It was like we’d never been apart&quot;Later that month, the couple married aboard the same yacht in front of friends, but Anderson filed for divorce in November 2006.Pamela Anderson &amp; Kid Rock Sighting in Las Vegas (Image via Getty)Pamela Anderson married professional poker player Rick Salomon in October 2007, but filed for divorce in December of the same year. The marriage was annulled in March 2008, citing fraud. The couple remarried in January 2014, but Anderson filed for divorce again in February 2015, citing irreconcilable differences.Pamela Anderson first met film producer Jon Peters at the Playboy Mansion in the mid-1980s. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2071, Peters said,&quot;I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. She was like 19. I knew she would be a big star.&quot;Peters also said he helped launch Anderson’s career and even proposed, but she turned him down due to their 22-year age gap.The two reconnected in 2019 and had a private wedding in Malibu on January 20, 2020. Shortly after, the actress told The Hollywood Reporter they had decided to “re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another” before making the marriage official.Pamela Anderson @pamelaandersonLINKShe remembers him telling her. “In 30 years, our age difference won’t mean so much”. Jan 20th, 2020Jon proposed (again) and this time Pamela accepted. To her and his family’s delight. “They belong together” A great Hollywood RomanceIn an X (formerly Twitter) post in September 2020, the Baywatch star revealed that she and Peter were &quot;never legally married,&quot; and called him a &quot;lifelong family friend,&quot; describing the short-lived marriage as “just a bizarre theatrical lunch&quot;, as reported by PEOPLE.Pamela Anderson married her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, on December 24, 2020, in a private ceremony held at her home in Canada, according to reports by Daily Mail, as cited by PEOPLE.Anderson later shared that the wedding took place on the property she purchased from her grandparents 25 years earlier, saying,&quot;This is where my parents were married, and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle.&quot;On January 20, 2022, a representative confirmed to PEOPLE that Anderson and Hayhurst had gone their separate ways.More about Pamela Anderson's other relationshipsBefore her marriage, Anderson dated Charles in Charge actor Scott Baio in the late 1980s. The relationship lasted three years, with Baio later claiming he proposed during a shower. They split in 1993, citing different personalities.In the early 1990s, the actress reportedly also dated professional surfer Kelly Slater after meeting him on the sets of Baywatch. Anderson later described Slater as her first &quot;big love&quot; in her 2023 Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story.&quot;Pamela, a love story&quot; NY Special Screening in 2023 (Image via Getty)Following her first divorce from Tommy Lee, Anderson dated Swedish model Marcus Schenkenberg. They became engaged before parting ways in 2001. Anderson cited her demanding career as a factor in the breakup.More about Pamela Anderson's relationship with Liam NeesonIn their July 29, 2025, report, PEOPLE confirmed that Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson were in a “budding romance&quot;, according to unnamed sources. Although speculations of the relationship being a &quot;publicity stunt&quot; did the rounds on social media, US Weekly on September 5, 2025, cited sources close to the couple who said,&quot;Everything between Pamela and Liam has been genuine.&quot;The couple at SiriusXM's Town Hall With The Cast Of &quot;The Naked Gun&quot; Hosted By Andy Cohen (Image via Getty)Anderson and Neeson have been spotted together in public and have also talked about each other in interviews. Liam Neeson talked about how they met and their on-set chemistry in an interview with Today on July 29, 2025, saying,&quot;I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely budding chemistry as two actors. It was like ‘Ooo, this is nice, let’s not mold this. Let’s just let it breathe.’ And that’s what we did.&quot;Pamela Anderson also reportedly invited the actor to private dinners during the filming of their latest movie, The Naked Gun.According to Screen Rant on September 5, 2025, The Naked Gun is an action-comedy film and a follow-up to the classic Leslie Nielsen comedies. The film centers on Frank Drebin Jr. as he investigates a mysterious tech CEO and his world-changing plans.The cast of The Naked Gun at SiriusXM's Town Hall Hosted By Andy Cohen (Image via Getty)Directed by Lonely Island co-director Akiva Schaffer, The Naked Gun has Liam Neeson in the lead role, starring alongside Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Danny Huston. While it is no longer in theatres, The Naked Gun is now available to stream digitally.