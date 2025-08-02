  • home icon
  "New Confirmation of the classic rumor": Perez Hilton reacts to Liam Neeson's "HUGE" pen*s controversy resurfacing amid Pamela Anderson romance

“New Confirmation of the classic rumor”: Perez Hilton reacts to Liam Neeson’s “HUGE” pen*s controversy resurfacing amid Pamela Anderson romance

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Published Aug 02, 2025 10:24 GMT
Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson (Image via Getty)
Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson (Image via Getty)

Rumors of a blooming romance between Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are all over the internet. A few reports suggest that a romantic relationship developed between the Naked Gun co-stars on the set of the movie. A Page Six exclusive report says that an insider had told the outlet that Anderson had a "crush" on Neeson before the movie. The exclusive also discussed Neeson's pen*s.

The July 31 report says that an "XXX-rated" source has told the outlet that Liam Neeson's pen*s is "one of the biggest." Podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton has reported about it in his latest blog. On August 1, while sharing his blog on X, Hilton wrote,

"Yes, Liam Neeson Has A HUGE Peen -- New Confirmation Of The Classic Rumor!"
In his blog, Perez Hilton reported that the controversy is not new, and earlier, Janice Dickinson had also spoken about it:

"Of course, this is hard…ly new. It’s such a long…standing rumor... It all started when supermodel Janice Dickinson said he had “the biggest pen*s of any man alive”! The America’s Next Top Model judge wrote in her memoir No Lifeguard On Duty," Hilton wrote.
Amid the romantic relationship rumors of Naked Gun co-stars, Hilton wondered if Pamela Anderson "had heard" about it earlier.

"Damn, y’all! We wonder if his co-star and new leading lady IRL Pamela Anderson had heard that before! We’ve already heard she was crushing on him before they even filmed," Hilton commented.

While praising the actor for his "deadpan comedy presence" and action, Hilton wrote in his blog that the "most exciting attribute" of Liam Neeson is something that the actor cannot show in movies.

From Janice Dickinson's revelation to the Page Six report, the controversy around Liam Neeson's pen*s

As per E! News, Dickinson and Neeson briefly dated in 1988. In 2006, Janice Dickinson talked about Neeson's private part, calling it "the biggest pen*s of any man alive." She reiterated her claims in 2011 during an interview with Star Magazine.

“It was like an Evian bottle fell out of his pants. The earth shook,” she emphatically continued. “Oh my God, you don’t understand. I swallowed my tongue. I was so shocked. This was way before he was famous, too,” Dickinson said.
Now, many years later, the controversy again grabbed the headlines after a Page Six exclusive report talked about it. The anonymous source said the following to the outlet:

“He [Liam Neeson] has one of the biggest [bleeps] in New York City.”

Rumors of romance between Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson

Rumors are coming that a romantic relationship is blooming between Neeson and Anderson. However, there has been no official word from the actors or their representatives.

According to a July 30 Page Six exclusive, a source told the outlet that Naked Gun co-stars have been "figuring things out" related to their relationship. The source also claimed that Pamela Anderson had a crush on Neeson long before they were cast together.

“Getting close to him has been on her mind since she was cast. “He’s f–king Liam Neeson. She has always found him attractive and interesting,” the source told the outlet.
According to a July 29 exclusive from People, a source told the magazine about a "budding romance" between Pamela Anderson and Neeson.

"It's a budding romance in the early stages. It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other," People's source stated.

Neeson and Anderson had been promoting their movie, Naked Gun, the reboot of the 1988 film. The movie hit the theaters on August 1.

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.

In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.

A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.

Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
