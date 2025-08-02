“New Confirmation of the classic rumor”: Perez Hilton reacts to Liam Neeson’s “HUGE” pen*s controversy resurfacing amid Pamela Anderson romance

Rumors of a blooming romance between Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are all over the internet. A few reports suggest that a romantic relationship developed between the Naked Gun co-stars on the set of the movie. A Page Six exclusive report says that an insider had told the outlet that Anderson had a &quot;crush&quot; on Neeson before the movie. The exclusive also discussed Neeson's pen*s.The July 31 report says that an &quot;XXX-rated&quot; source has told the outlet that Liam Neeson's pen*s is &quot;one of the biggest.&quot; Podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton has reported about it in his latest blog. On August 1, while sharing his blog on X, Hilton wrote,&quot;Yes, Liam Neeson Has A HUGE Peen -- New Confirmation Of The Classic Rumor!&quot;In his blog, Perez Hilton reported that the controversy is not new, and earlier, Janice Dickinson had also spoken about it:&quot;Of course, this is hard…ly new. It’s such a long…standing rumor... It all started when supermodel Janice Dickinson said he had “the biggest pen*s of any man alive”! The America’s Next Top Model judge wrote in her memoir No Lifeguard On Duty,&quot; Hilton wrote.Amid the romantic relationship rumors of Naked Gun co-stars, Hilton wondered if Pamela Anderson &quot;had heard&quot; about it earlier.&quot;Damn, y’all! We wonder if his co-star and new leading lady IRL Pamela Anderson had heard that before! We’ve already heard she was crushing on him before they even filmed,&quot; Hilton commented.While praising the actor for his &quot;deadpan comedy presence&quot; and action, Hilton wrote in his blog that the &quot;most exciting attribute&quot; of Liam Neeson is something that the actor cannot show in movies.From Janice Dickinson's revelation to the Page Six report, the controversy around Liam Neeson's pen*sAs per E! News, Dickinson and Neeson briefly dated in 1988. In 2006, Janice Dickinson talked about Neeson's private part, calling it &quot;the biggest pen*s of any man alive.&quot; She reiterated her claims in 2011 during an interview with Star Magazine.“It was like an Evian bottle fell out of his pants. The earth shook,” she emphatically continued. “Oh my God, you don’t understand. I swallowed my tongue. I was so shocked. This was way before he was famous, too,” Dickinson said.Now, many years later, the controversy again grabbed the headlines after a Page Six exclusive report talked about it. The anonymous source said the following to the outlet:“He [Liam Neeson] has one of the biggest [bleeps] in New York City.”Rumors of romance between Liam Neeson and Pamela AndersonRumors are coming that a romantic relationship is blooming between Neeson and Anderson. However, there has been no official word from the actors or their representatives.According to a July 30 Page Six exclusive, a source told the outlet that Naked Gun co-stars have been &quot;figuring things out&quot; related to their relationship. The source also claimed that Pamela Anderson had a crush on Neeson long before they were cast together.“Getting close to him has been on her mind since she was cast. “He’s f–king Liam Neeson. She has always found him attractive and interesting,” the source told the outlet.According to a July 29 exclusive from People, a source told the magazine about a &quot;budding romance&quot; between Pamela Anderson and Neeson.&quot;It's a budding romance in the early stages. It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other,&quot; People's source stated.Neeson and Anderson had been promoting their movie, Naked Gun, the reboot of the 1988 film. The movie hit the theaters on August 1.