Perez Hilton claims this is the "red flag" as Big World Star Matt Roloff breaks up with fiancée after eight years

Perez Hilton recently shared insights on reports surrounding the Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff's breakup from fiancée Caryn Chandler after eight years of dating. On July 22, 2025, Matt took to Instagram to announce their split. &quot;Hi everyone, I have some tough news to share. Caryn and I have decided to part ways &amp; end our engagement. Life’s a continued journey and this is the right step for us at this time.&quot;He continued, &quot;We remain amicable and will always appreciate the many wonderful memories we have shared. Your support means the World to me and I’m committed to moving forward with positivity and trust in the path ahead. Much love to all.&quot;Reacting to the news, on August 1, 2025, Perez Hilton shared a blog link from his self-titled website. &quot;If he is your fiance for this long - that's a red flag!&quot; Hilton captioned the post.&quot;Aw! What happened?&quot; : Perez Hilton on Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler's splitIn his blog titled Little People, Big World Star Matt Roloff Splits From Fiancée After 8 YEARS Together! Perez Hilton reviewed the news of Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler's split after eight years together. &quot;Aw! What happened??&quot; Hilton wrote.Perez Hilton also noted that Matt Roloff lost his father three years ago at the age of 84, just six weeks after he fell ill. He emphasized that it's understandable why caring for his mother has since become his top priority.The American blogger and columnist further mentioned a report from the US Sun, which cited an insider claiming the ex-couple was supposed to get married last May, but postponed the wedding due to Matt's mother's health issues. &quot;They have been discussing getting married in Hawaii now, but they are still looking at ideas, and it's still in the very early planning stages. They decided to delay it because Matt's mom is needing lots of extra care right now, she's getting older. Pumpkin season is also coming up, and they simply hadn't had enough time to prepare for a wedding this year,&quot; the insider told the outlet last year. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe outlet further cited another insider who claimed that Caryn was the one who wanted to step away from the relationship, which contrasts with the account Matt has shared publicly. &quot;The family has been blindsided. They did not see this coming. Matt and Caryn seemed normal and happy earlier this month on the farm. Things were great. The split was instigated by Karen, but publicly, they are saying it was mutual after having issues for a while. They had been talking about the wedding for so long, it was pushed back more than once, but they still hadn't set a date.&quot;Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview in April 2023 with People Magazine, Matt Roloff announced that he had gotten engaged to Caryn after six years of being together. &quot;After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes! Our plan is to enjoy our engagement and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024.&quot;Before beginning his relationship with Caryn Chandler in 2017, Matt Roloff was married to Amy Marek from 1987 to 2016. They have four children together: twins Jeremy, 34, and Zach, daughter Molly, 30, and son Jacob, 28.