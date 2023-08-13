5 streamer couples whose breakup left the online community shocked

In the ever-evolving realm of streaming, where streamers become beloved by millions, their personal lives often become part of the public discourse. The rise of Twitch, YouTube, and other streaming platforms has not only allowed individuals to share their gaming skills and creative endeavors but also provided a glimpse into their relationships, creating a unique kind of celebrity couple – the streamer couple.

These power couples, with their shared passion for gaming, entertaining content, and genuine interactions with fans, have captivated the hearts of followers around the globe. Fans often become deeply invested in these relationships, celebrating milestones, inside jokes, and adorable moments. This investment makes the news of their breakups all the more surprising and impactful.

Breakups have a way of sending shockwaves through any community, and the online world is no exception. In this article, we'll explore five streamer couples whose separations left the online community reeling. These couples, once seemingly inseparable both on and off the virtual stage, found themselves facing the challenges that come with public relationships. As fans held their collective breath, the dissolution of these partnerships reminded us all of the complexities of maintaining love in the spotlight.

The xQc-Adept fallout and four other streamer couple breakups that sent shockwaves within the community

1) Mizkif and Maya

On September 15, 2021, a Twitter announcement from OTK co-founder and co-owner Matthew 'Mizkif' Rinaudo revealed a significant change in his life: the end of his long-term relationship with fellow streamer Maya Higa. The couple's relationship was initially kept under wraps until they accidentally let it slip during an unboxing session in late 2019. Despite this unintentional reveal, their bond grew stronger, and their streams became some of the most-watched on the platform.

Since that revealing moment, Mizkif and Maya have been virtually inseparable, captivating the Twitch community as a dynamic power couple and attracting a substantial following. As life chapters often unfold, their love story reached its conclusion, seemingly through mutual agreement without any dramatic catalyst. The couple has openly stated via shared tweet that no singular incident prompted their decision to part ways. They genuinely believe that parting ways is the most suitable decision at this point.

Despite Mizkif and Maya giving their reasoning, many fans have voiced a belief that Mizkif's close relationship with Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon may have caused tensions, potentially serving as a source of disagreement leading to their eventual breakup.

2) Asmongold and PinkSparkles

Keeping in line with the theme of OTK co-owners and co-founders, Twitch's resident English-speaking MMORPG legend, Zack "Asmongold" confirmed his separation from his partner and fellow streamer Izzy "PinkSparkles" in December 2019, a year after the couple had made their relationship official. All seemed to be going well for Asmon and Izzy until the latter revealed she had been grappling with depression and unhappiness while residing with Asmongold in Austin, Texas, via a series of now-deleted tweets.

"I've been enduring significant unhappiness in Austin for various reasons, leading to a prolonged period of deep depression, which has hindered my ability to stream. As a result, I've decided it's best for me to return to California and focus on self-improvement."

Izzy further added that it was "challenging" for them to find "joy" and continuing this would be "unjust." Given Asmon's stature within the live-streaming industry, many fans were relieved to hear about the breakup, whereas others were hopeful the couple would rekindle their relationship in the future.

3) BaboAbe and Natsumiii

Twitch streamers Abe "BaboAbe" Chung and Wendy "Natsumiii" Luo recently shared the news of their separation almost nine months after their marriage. Although they had been relatively private about their relationship, they occasionally offered glimpses to their viewers when they streamed together on Twitch, especially during the announcement of their engagement in 2021.

On July 31, BaboAbe took to Twitter to reveal that he and Natsumiii had decided to go their separate ways. He also went live on Twitch to address the situation, expressing his efforts to salvage the marriage yet acknowledging that sometimes circumstances don't align. BaboAbe requested viewers to respect their privacy during this challenging period. While Natsumiii did not issue a separate statement at the time of this writing, she eventually revealed that she had cheated on Abe, which led to the couple calling it quits less than a year after getting married.

4) Sleightlymusical and LilyPichu

The next entry on this list is a streamer couple breakup that sent the OfflineTV fandom into a state of shellshock. Albert "Sleightlymusical" Chang experienced a period of significant success from 2017 to 2018, captivating audiences with his unique blend of content, featuring instrumental music covers, magic tricks, in-real-life (IRL) streams, and insightful commentary on his League of Legends gameplay.

During the same period when Albert enjoyed the peak of his career as a streamer, he got into a relationship with fellow streamer and OTV member Lily "LilyPichu." Regrettably, this chapter of triumph was short-lived due to a painful revelation. Chang admitted to engaging in infidelity, revealing that he had been in a relationship with Lily "LilyPichu," while simultaneously being unfaithful to her with another streamer, Sarah "avocadopeeled." This revelation caused considerable disruption within the community and the OfflineTV residence.

In response to the turmoil, Chang chose to step away from content creation, announcing his hiatus through a heartfelt Twitlonger post on November 17, 2019. The decision reflected his acknowledgment of the impact of his actions and the necessity to address personal matters away from the public eye.

5) xQc and Adept

No other aforementioned streamer couple breakup holds a candle to the saga of Felix "xQc" and Sam "Adept," a story that began with their mutual decision to part ways, announced in October 2022. Adept took it upon herself to address the swirling rumors during a live stream, inadvertently sparking a passionate and extended dispute, leading to a prolonged separation process.

From January 2023 onward, this once-beloved streamer couple became enmeshed in a complex legal battle surrounding their divorce. To add to the legal woes both streamers were facing, Adept reportedly broke into xQc's home and took some of Felix's cherished childhood photographs. The most recent development in this never-ending drama featured both xQc and Adept taking shots at each other on X, formerly Twitter. Only time will tell what the future holds for this once inseparable power couple.