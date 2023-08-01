Why did Twitch streamers BaboAbe and Natsumiii separate after less than a year of marriage? Fans speculate

On August 1, 2023, Twitch streamer Abe "BaboAbe" shocked the online community when he revealed that he was no longer with his wife, Wendy "Natsumiii." In a social media update, BaboAbe claimed that "things happened" and that he had "done all" to save their marriage. An excerpt from his tweet reads:

"Hey guys, you know that I'm normally very kept to myself when it comes to personal matters, however, I felt that we owed it to you all to give an update. Wendy and I are no longer together. Things happened, and I can at the very least say- with confidence that I've done all I can to try to save our marriage and make things work."

The Twitch streamer added that he would provide details about his well-being during a livestream. BaboAbe also stated that he would "most likely" not be discussing his separation.

"This is now a legal case and not just personal drama" - Streaming community speculates on why Twitch streamers BaboAbe and Natsumiii separated

Wendy and I are no longer together.

BaboAbe's update on his relationship with Natsumiii went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. With more than 795 community members weighing in, Redditor u/toastisthicc commented that Rachell "Valkyrae" had unfollowed Natsumiii on Twitter:

U/prestigious_appoint4 responded, claiming that Natsumiii had been unfollowed by prominent OfflineTV members such as Lily "LilyPichu," Jodi "QuarterJade, Imane "Pokimane," and Jeremy "Disguised Toast" on Twitch:

Meanwhile, one fan speculated that the Twitch streamers' separation was a legal matter rather than just a "personal drama." They added:

"100%, he has a top-tier divorce lawyer telling him not to say a thing about it online. This is now a legal case and not just personal drama."

Redditor u/Jumpy-Firefighter476 described BaboAbe and Natsumiii's recent livestreams. According to them, the former "went dark" after the latter returned from EDC. They added that "every streamer" supported BaboAbe, with no being against him. The Redditor went on to speculate that Natsumiii cheated on BaboAbe.

They wrote:

"I am pretty sure Wendy cheated. She had a glow-up with confidence and weight loss after the marriage, which probably attracted the attention of guys with looks she has not been used to before, and my bet is, she could not resist the temptation. However, take this with a grain of salt, I don't know s**t, this is just my conclusion based on social dynamics."

Reddit community discussing the Twitch streamers' separation (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Here are some more pertinent reactions:

Readers should note that Twitch streamers BaboAbe or Natsumiii have not confirmed or denied the abovementioned points. Everything is pure speculation from the side of fans and members of the streaming community.