Disguised Toast reveals the cost of the "Oni Katana" sword that OfflineTV SoloQ Valorant Invitational winners will receive

During a livestream on July 23, 2023, Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" discussed his contribution to the upcoming tournament hosted by OfflineTV, SoloQ Valorant Invitational. For context, the gaming event is scheduled to be premiered on July 24 and conducted in a round-robin format. It will also feature 30 well-known internet personalities.

Here's the entire roster, sorted by tiers:

Pro - Tarik, TenZ, Asuna, Cryocells, Clear, TBA

Tarik, TenZ, Asuna, Cryocells, Clear, TBA Immortal - QuarterJade, Masayoshi, Foolish Gamers, Nick (Falco), Tiffae, Shiphtur

QuarterJade, Masayoshi, Foolish Gamers, Nick (Falco), Tiffae, Shiphtur Ascendant - Sydeon, PeterPark, Starsmitten, Aimen, Tenzin, Bnans

Sydeon, PeterPark, Starsmitten, Aimen, Tenzin, Bnans Platinum-Diamond - Valkyrae, Ludwig, Slime, Yoojin, FrtingGlitter, Meili

Valkyrae, Ludwig, Slime, Yoojin, FrtingGlitter, Meili Silver- Gold - LilyPichu, Michael Reeves, Scarra, Lena Lemon, Brodin Plett, Ljerny

While watching his professional League of Legends team compete at the NACL Summer Playoffs, Disguised Toast disclosed that he was the one who came up with the idea of presenting the "Oni Katana" swords to the winners of the Valorant tournament.

Calling it his "favorite part" of the event, Disguised Toast revealed the cost of the item, stating:

"I think, this is my favorite part of this whole event. I think each of these cost about $1,000 to $2,000 to make."

Disguised Toast also explained why he did not award cash prizes to participants:

"Because here's the thing about streamers and content creators. They are rich! If you said, 'Hey, if you win this event, we'll give you a thousand dollars.' They'll be like, 'I already have a thousand dollars. I don't need a thousand dollars. But, if you say, 'Here's an authentic replica of the Oni Katana,' suddenly it becomes, 'Oh! Well, I don't have one of those!'"

Disguised Toast explains why he's proud of his idea of giving "Oni Katana" to OfflineTV SoloQ Valorant Invitational winners

The discussion began at the 48-minute mark of Disguised Toast's livestream when he mentioned OfflineTV disclosing the prize for its upcoming Valorant tournament. While searching for it on Twitter, the streamer said:

"I feel pretty proud of this one. This prize was my idea. This starts actually tomorrow. Man, I've got to wake up at 6 a.m. tomorrow!"

The 31-year-old joked that the item was a hand-crafted Katana made in Okinawa, Japan:

It's a Japanese, handcrafted by a blacksmith - Oni Katana. We found the best swordsmith... in Okinawa, Japan. And, we asked them - we said, 'Sensei... can you bring us great honor and forge us a katana, worthy of Tanjiro from Demon Slayer.' And, the worst thing is, I'm not playing since I'm in Taiwan!"

Timestamp: 00:48:00

Disguised Toast then stated that the katana was made in a prop shop in Los Angeles, California:

"That blacksmith said, 'No,' so we had these made by, like a prop shop in Los Angeles. But, yeah. Every winner gets one."

The OfflineTV SoloQ Valorant Invitational will take place over two days, beginning on July 24 and concluding on July 25, 2023. To watch the coverage, fans can tune in to OfflineTV's official Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PST.