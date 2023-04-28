Maya reveals Ludwig planned on hiring a bear for his livestream while covering EsfandTV in honey

During a livestream on April 27, 2023, popular Twitch streamer Maya Higa revealed that YouTube Gaming personality Ludwig wanted to do a bit for his livestream, in which he planned to cover EsfandTV in honey while the latter stayed in close proximity to a live bear. Sharing details about the matter, Maya stated:

"Ludwig wanted to a bit where, he like, slapped... like, covers Esfand in honey and then hires a live bear. I don't know. Like, streamer brain or whatever. That part doesn't really matter. But there are, like, bears in Hollywood for hire. Okay? There are bears for hire in Hollywood!"

"He's like, 'Is this bad?' I was like, 'Yes': Maya shares details about the conversation she had with Ludwig

Maya was 32 minutes into her broadcast when she mentioned that Ludwig wanted to hire a bear for his livestream. She added that the YouTuber sent her a link to the company's website and requested her feedback:

"He sent me the link, and he was like, 'I wanted to do this bit, but I want to run this by you first. And he's like, 'Is this bad?' And I was like, 'Yes.'"

The Twitch streamer described the website as the "craziest red flag" she had ever seen:

"The site was the craziest red flag I've ever seen. You know what? I'm just going to show you. I don't really care. I'm just going to show you. Look at this site. First of all, yikes!"

Timestamp: 00:32:25

Maya showcased that the company rents exotic animals such as jaguars, leopards, elephants, tigers, and monkeys. She then shared her thoughts on the situation and stated that animals should not be used as props:

"The animals should not be used as props or commodities. You should not be able to rent exotic animals. There are so many situations, like, it's so unfair to put these animals into situations like that, where they're at a party and, like, being used as a prop and they're dressed up and blah, blah, blah. Just like, really sketchy and... straight exploitation of these animals."

Fans react to Maya revealing that Ludwig wanted to hire a bear

Maya's revelation was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's a snapshot of some of the most pertinent comments:

Reddit community discussing the streamer's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Redditor u/sunnstynedob8 joked that if Ludwig was planning on "taking out" EsfandTV, he needed to have a "solid plan" and a good alibi. Meanwhile, another community member claimed that bears in Hollywood were "sketchy as hell."

