"Don't hate the player, hate the game" - Mizkif comments on whether xQc is pushing boundaries amid react content controversy

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Felix "xQc" and his reaction content. While watching xQc's heated debate with Ethan Klein, fans claimed that the streamer had "no clue" about the type of content that was being uploaded to his YouTube channel. Calling this a "bad argument," Mizkif asserted that creators should be aware of what content gets uploaded to their channels:

"'xQc has no clue what gets uploaded to his YouTube.' I feel like it's like a bad argument. You should know what gets uploaded to your YouTube. Right? Like, you should know what gets uploaded to your YouTube and you could just say no. Right?"

Mizkif added that people should not "hate the player" but rather "hate the game." However, he also wondered if xQc was crossing lines when it came to the reaction content, saying:

"But, I feel like a lot of this comes down to - don't hate the player, hate the game. Right? I think... is xQc pushing it? Yeah. But, is it his fault? Or is it the game's fault? Like, you know what I mean?"

"It's still under fair use" - Reddit community reacts to Mizkif's take on xQc and Ethan Klein's debate

Mizkif's take on the drama was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the conversation threat attracting quite a lot of responses.

Redditor u/Radiant-Knowledge-73 stated that most content creators "appreciate anyone" watching their videos. However, they also claimed that while most reaction streamers "handle it well," xQc "does not":

According to Redditor u/MediaContent4662, Mizkif's take on the controversy was "not wrong." They stated that YouTube has been "flooded" with reaction content for years and that the situation won't change.

Claiming that this category of videos falls under the platform's fair use guidelines, the Reddit user commented:

"Not wrong. YouTube has been flooded with this kind of thing for years and won't change. And to be fair, it's still under fair use. People can b**ch about it if they want, but there's a reason these videos aren't taken down since they aren't in violation."

Here are some more notable reactions:

For those unaware, xQc and Ethan Klein got together in a Zoom call on August 8, 2023, to discuss the drama surrounding reaction content. However, things ended up getting heated, as the H3 Podcast host accused the Twitch star of stealing content from YouTubers.