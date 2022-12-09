"It feels so beneath me" - Destiny responds to the drama following his controversial take on Black streamers

On December 8, YouTube streamer Steven "Destiny" responded to the drama following his controversial take on Black content creators from a couple of days ago.

Destiny shared his thoughts on the W/L community "playing the race card" and alleged that they are homophobic and transphobic. The content creator then responded to accusations of him being a racist by saying:

"Like, for me to jump in here, and them to be like, 'You're racist!' Like, get the f**k out of here, with that bulls**t! Like, it's so- it feels so beneath me to even like, jump into that s**t. I just super don't give a f**k."

Destiny responds after being called racist following recent controversy with IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat

After watching Felix "xQc" comment on the matter, the former Twitch streamer provided his take on the controversy. The address started with Steven saying that he was bored of the "race card s**t," and remarked:

"I don't want to do this. Dude, I'm so bored of like, the race card s**t. It's just boring. And the W/L community, like, playing the race card, like, all the time, like, I get it. You're Black and that's tragic, I guess? But I just don't care that much. It's boring as f**k to me."

He went on to allege that homophobia and transphobia run rampant in the W/L community:

"Honest to god, like, some of the exporting, like, the Black online communities have been like, some of the most homophobic places I've been to. Like, openly, like, I feel like I'm back in the White communities from 2012. I love that they like- transphobia is just like, rampant and nobody cares. Transformers is LOL."

The minute-long clip concluded with Destiny sharing his views on xQc, adding:

"And whether xQc here is trying to simp for it, because he wants me in this community, or whatever. I also just don't give a f**k."

Redditors react to Destiny's response

The 33-year-old's response was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and the reaction thread attracted more than 178 fan reactions. One Redditor wanted to know what the term "W/L community meant":

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

For context, on December 7, Destiny made a comment on Darren "IShowSpeed's" FIFA World Cup 2022 broadcast, during which the latter allegedly said something racist to a Chinese person wearing an Argentine jersey.

The political commentator voiced some polarizing views, claiming that a "legion of Black zoomer streamers" frequently take their shirts off and scream in front of the camera.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes