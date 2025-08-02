“The slap on the wrist was too hard”: Perez Hilton reacts to Diddy’s legal team filing for a retrial weeks after rapper’s partial guilty verdict

Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction to Diddy’s legal team seeking a retrial on July 30, 2025. Notably, the rapper was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution on July 2, 2025, following a long trial that started on May 5 this year.Perez reacted to the retrial request in an article published on his self-titled website on August 2, 2025. The media personality also shared a link to the piece on X (formerly Twitter), writing:“WOW! Diddy wants a RETRIAL! The slap on the wrist was too hard, huh?!?”Hilton's post (Image via X/ThePerezHilton)In his article, Hilton wrote that Sean “Diddy” Combs is not satisfied with not being convicted of any charges after the trial. Citing a new filing, Perez reported that Combs has requested Judge Arun Subramanian to “throw out” the charges of prostitution associated with the Mann Act.Hilton explained the Mann Act, writing:“In case you’re not familiar, the Mann Act is a laws that prohibits transportation of people for immoral reasons – usually prostitution.”The blogger and columnist also stated that the prosecutors responded to the motion in their legal documents, arguing that Combs could not provide a valid reason to get a retrial.Additionally, the prosecutors referenced Combs' alleged history of threatening and physically abusing his former girlfriends. They claimed that the alleged involvement of Sean’s girlfriends in the freak-offs did not happen as per their wish. Hilton referred to the reasons why Diddy was seeking a retrial and said:“He didn’t have s*x with the prostitutes, per his legal filings. It was his exes - Cassie and Jane Doe - who had s*x with them! He claims he didn’t pay or arrange transportation for the freak-off participants, either. So what’s he saying? He’s a voyeur and an amateur p*rnographer. The only thing he admits to doing is filming his exes having s*x with these prostitutes for the sake of making p*rn.”Perez concluded that if the prosecution's arguments lead to Diddy’s bail being denied again, it could increase the possibility of the artist getting pardoned by Donald Trump before his scheduled sentencing on October 3, 2025.Marc Agnifilo claims that Diddy’s trial was fair and praised the judgeAccording to CNN, the new filing seeking a retrial argues that the outcome would have been different if Sean Combs had only been charged with transportation to engage in prostitution. The legal documents claim that Sean has been depicted as a “monster” ever since he was taken into custody.In the verdict in July 2025, Diddy was found not guilty of s*x trafficking and racketeering. The new filing referred to the same by adding:“For months, prosecutors accused him of running a 20-year racketeering enterprise and of s*x trafficking multiple women. But his 2-month trial showed these charges were not supported by credible evidence, and the jury rejected them.”Meanwhile, Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, appeared in an interview with Variety on August 1, 2025, where he was asked if his client “received a fair trial.” Marc agreed, stating that Judge Arun Subramanian had been fair and did his best to ensure that there was a fair trial. Although Agnifilo admitted that the trial was not perfect, he praised the judge, saying:“The judge did an outstanding job in being thoughtful, being careful, giving a lot of time to the parties. I can’t say enough good things about our judge. He’s a terrific person. And while no trial is perfect, just like no lawyer is perfect, I thought this one was pretty close.”Marc also revealed Sean’s condition inside prison, saying that Combs had been missing his children and he has learned a lot of things so far. Agnifilo stated that Diddy is planning to “start small” after his release, including spending time with his kids.Notably, Marc previously attempted to get Combs released on bail when he was found guilty on two counts. However, the request was dismissed by the judge, saying that there is no evidence to prove that Combs won’t be a danger to any individual or community after release, as per The Blast.