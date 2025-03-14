Bill Maher claims women want "romantic justice" while discussing Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's case with Kid Rock on former's podcast

Bill Maher and Kid Rock recently appeared together for a conversation on the Club Random Podcast hosted by the former on March 10, 2025. A topic of their discussion was Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal problems in the past, which started with their divorce in 2016.

A video of Bill and Kid's interview also went viral on different platforms, where they shared their respective opinions on Johnny and Amber's matter. Notably, Bill was speaking about Elon Musk in the beginning, saying that the Tesla CEO had once claimed that he could not be perfect at his work unless he was in love. Maher started laughing at the same time as he said:

“At the time he was with Amber Heard. That may slightly load the issue of this point I’m making, but yeah, he was with Amber Heard I forgot that. Did you know that?”

Bill Maher claimed that Amber and Elon were reportedly together for some time. Kid Rock then started referring to Johnny Depp and the Aquaman actress' relationship and started praising the former for the way he did not give up during his legal battle with Heard.

“F*cking god bless Johnny Depp. For standing up and fighting because you know there’s a lot of women that are mis-f*cking-treated. That’s a fact. And then you got there other f*cking b*tches, who f*cking shakedown f*cking men or attempt to shake down men, scare the f*ck out of them, and you’re like, ‘Wait a minute.’ Like that this is f*cked up,” the singer said.

However, Bill Maher refused to agree with Kid Rock and shared his opinion by saying:

“Women have an idea a lot. I think that I would call ‘romantic justice.’”

Bill Maher explained the meaning of the term "romantic justice" during the interview

Bill Maher talked about Amber Heard's legal issues in the latest episode of his Club Random Podcast (Image via Getty)

As mentioned, Bill and Rock spoke about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal issues in the latest episode of the former's podcast. While Maher compared the matter to a situation where women try to seek "romantic justice," he began elaborating the meaning of the word by referring to another term, poetic justice.

Maher stated that poetic justice is used when justice is served but not for the crime that was exactly committed. He even gave an example of O.J. Simpson in association with his definition by saying:

“He didn’t go to jail for killing his ex-wife. He went to jail for some other crime and people said ‘Well, that’s poetic justice.’”

Bill Maher further stated that women use the same thing when they want "poetic justice." He added that this specifically happens in situations where a man had possibly hurt them in some manner, and people are not aware of what happened between the duo.

“If he hurt you in any way, even if it’s just by abandoning you, leaving you, promising you and then not coming through whatever it was, it is well within your rights to then make up any sh*t you want. Because he’s not gonna get punished for what he really did. But it’s OK if we punish him for this thing that I’m going to make up and that’s the poetic justice.”

Towards the end of the video, Kid Rock also agreed with Bill Maher's words.

While the interview clip has gone viral, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have not shared any response so far.

