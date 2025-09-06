Where was The Threesome filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

The Threesome is a 2025 romantic comedy-drama that has already generated lots of talk for its plot and acting. Directed by Chad Hartigan and written by Ethan Ogilby, the movie stars Zoey Deutch, Jonah Hauer-King, and Ruby Cruz in an entangled love affair that expands into something more.

Following its debut at the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival on March 7, 2025, the movie formally opened in the United States under Vertical on September 5, 2025.

What elevates The Threesome beyond mere novelty is not only its offbeat premise, but also its location. The film's backdrop lends a real-world, natural beauty to what might otherwise have been a drama-heavy conceit.

The Threesome was filmed entirely in Little Rock, Arkansas, with production wrapping in early 2024 under the working title Three’s a Crowd.

All filming locations of The Threesome explored

Principal photography for The Threesome was held in Little Rock, Arkansas, USA, early in 2024. The movie was initially filmed with the working title Three's a Crowd and concluded filming in February 2024.

The state of Arkansas provided an intimate, relatable backdrop, capturing the small-town atmosphere that lies at the heart of the characters' complicated lives. Director Chad Hartigan embraced the city locations, where they became more than just a setting.

The production had Ethan Ogilby write the screenplay, and his feature film writing experience came after working on The Simpsons. Tim White and Trevor White produced the film for Star Thrower Entertainment, Vince Jolivette for Filmopoly, and Steven Shapiro for Jupiter Peak.

Although the final cast comprised Zoey Deutch, Jonah Hauer-King, and Ruby Cruz, the film had Logan Lerman and Phoebe Dynevor on board back in 2022 when it was first started.

What is The Threesome about?

The Threesome (Image via Vertical)

The movie examines what occurs when chaotic feelings, random meetings, and complex decisions intersect. Connor (Jonah Hauer-King), a 30-year-old sound designer, is infatuated with Olivia (Zoey Deutch), a bright but commitment-phobic female.

Their relationship gets off on a wild note when they run into Jenny (Ruby Cruz), a grad student, on an evening out. One leads to another, and the three end up having a random threesome.

What seems at first to be a crazy sidebar rapidly descends into pandemonium when both Olivia and Jenny realize they are expecting. Connor, torn between two women and two vastly different destinies, must face his own desires, errors, and obligations.

Olivia, intensely independent, wrestles with betrayal and fear of being bound to a man who will never fully belong to her. On the other hand, Jenny introduces her beliefs and assumptions to the situation, making things even more complicated.

The movie follows the themes of love and betrayal to heartbreak and unexpected moments of reconciliation. By the conclusion, The Threesome doesn't hesitate to reveal how tenuous relationships can be when trust is broken. It blurs lines between humor and heartbreak, anchoring its far-fetched premise in genuine emotional stakes.

The official synopsis of the movie reads,

"A young man's perennial crush leads him into an unexpected threesome, he thinks it's his ultimate fantasy come true. When the fantasy ends, all three are left with sobering real-world consequences, to take responsibility for their actions."

For the unversed, the movie was released on September 5, 2025.

