7 best Macaulay Culkin movies to watch if you like him in ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ 

Macaulay Culkin is one of the celebrities featured in John Candy: I Like Me, a documentary by Colin Hanks that explores the life and career of the Canadian actor who died of a heart attack in 1994. It premiered at Toronto International Film Festival recently and is slated for release on Amazon Prime on October 10, 2025. It has a mix of interviews, audio commentary, home videos and archive footage.

As Macaulay Culkin worked with Candy on several projects, he shares behind-the-scenes memories and how Candy looked out for him. In addition to Macaulay Culkin, John Candy: I Like Me also features many veteran faces who share their thoughts about Candy's likable personality and creative genius.

While cinephiles wait for the release of John Candy: I Like Me, they can keep themselves entertained by watching the engaging Macaulay Culkin movies mentioned on this list.

Uncle Buck, Saved! and five other Macaulay Culkin movies that showcase his skills and range

1) Rocket Gibraltar (1988)

Macaulay Culkin plays Levi's youngest grandson, 4-year-old Blue (Image via Sony Pictures)

This Daniel Petrie film marks Macaulay Culkin's film debut. The narrative revolves around aging screenwriter Levi Rockwell, portrayed by Burt Lancaster. For his 77th birthday, his entire family arrives at his Long Island estate.

He doesn't have too long to live but is unable to broach the topic with his children, who have problems of their own. Instead, he reveals his dying wish to his grandchildren, who are determined to give him a proper send-off.

This Macaulay Culkin starrer is worth watching because of the distinctive characters. From the eccentric adults to the naive children, each one brings something different to the table. Viewers should particularly keep an eye out for the interesting conversations between Lancaster's Levi and Culkin's Blue.

Where to watch: Rocket Gibraltar can be viewed on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Tubi.

2) Uncle Buck (1989)

This movie grossed around $79.2 million (Image via Universal Studios)

This is one of the movies that starred Macaulay Culkin alongside John Candy. In this comedy directed by John Hughes, Candy plays Buck Russell, a spirited bachelor who loves to smoke, drink and bet on horse races. He is not exactly a reliable adult, but when his brother and sister-in-law have to attend to an emergency, he is the only one available to look after their kids.

Macaulay Culkin plays Miles Russell, the only son of Buck's older brother. As expected, babysitting one teenager and two young children is no walk in the park, and Uncle Buck has a tough time keeping everything in order.

Uncle Buck has a simple enough storyline with minimal outrageous surprises. The movie seeks to entertain and make viewers laugh, and it executes both those goals quite perfectly.

Where to watch: Uncle Buck can be streamed on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

3) Home Alone (1990)

This Christmas-themed movie received multiple award nominations (Image via 20th Century Studios)

It cannot be denied that this popular movie by Chris Columbus cemented Macaulay Culkin's status as a rising child actor. The narrative revolves around Culkin's Kevin McCallister, whose entire family is going on a Christmas vacation. Kevin isn't super stoked about the plan, so when his family accidentally leaves him behind, he decides to make the most of his time alone.

However, things get considerably complicated when he learns that two burglars are planning to rob his house. Even though he is scared, Kevin feels that it is his duty to protect his home and lays down many clever traps to stop them from getting inside.

Silly, chaotic and heartwarming, Home Alone is the kind of movie that the whole family can enjoy together. Despite his young age, Macaulay Culkin carries the narrative with ease. He skillfully portrays all the different aspects of Kevin's personality - cheeky, resourceful, vulnerable and dramatic.

Where to watch: Home Alone is available for streaming on Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

4) My Girl (1991)

My Girl is the perfect watch for movie lovers who enjoy wholesome stories (Image via Sony Pictures)

This coming-of-age movie impressed movie goers with its clever storyline that realistically portrays love, friendship, overcoming grief and growing up. It stars Anna Chlumsky in the lead. Despite the fact that this was the actor's first role in a major motion picture, Chlumsky stole the limelight with her emotive performance. The film also stars Dan Aykroyd, Jamie Lee Curtis and Macaulay Culkin.

Chlumsky's Vada Sultenfuss is a lively 11-year-old. She befriends Culkin's Thomas J. Sennett, who is allergic to "everything". When Vada's widowed father starts dating again, it makes her unhappy, and she is determined to do everything in her power to break up the couple.

It is usually the case that experienced actors overshadow the child actors on screen, but nothing of that sort happens in My Girl. In fact, it is the young actors who leave a stronger impression on the audience.

Where to watch: My Girl is available on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Tubi.

5) Richie Rich (1994)

Fans of the comic book shouldn't miss out on this movie (Image via Warner Bros)

Directed by Donald Petrie, this movie stars Macaulay Culkin in the lead. He plays Richie Rich, based on the well-known comic book character created by Alfred Harvey and Warren Kremer. Richie is the son of billionaire parents, and his every need is taken care of by Herbert Cadbury, the loyal butler portrayed by Jonathan Hyde.

When John Larroquette's Laurence Van Dough, the evil CFO of Rich Enterprises, plots to kill the Riches and steal their fortune, Richie is the only one who can stop him from getting everything he wants.

The story does feel a bit too predictable at times, but the movie is still quite enjoyable because of its cinematography, catchy soundtrack, and thoughtful messages. The chemistry between Macaulay Culkin and Jonathan Hyde is also a big reason to tune in.

Where to watch: Richie Rich can be streamed on HBO Max, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

6) Saved! (2004)

Saved! is funny and thought-provoking at the same time (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

This Macaulay Culkin movie will particularly appeal to fans of black comedy. Directed by Brian Dannelly, it stars Jena Malone as Mary Cummings, a devout evangelical Christian. After attempting to help cure her boyfriend of his homosexuality, she ends up becoming pregnant.

When the news gets out, the other students at her Christian high school, especially her best friend, Hilary Faye Stockard (Mandy Moore), start distancing themselves from her. Macaulay Culkin plays Roland Stockard, Hilary's brother with paraplegia, who is dominated by her.

Saved! thrives on well-written dialogue and meaningful messages. Religious satire is tricky, but Dannelly and his team are able to balance the comedy and emotional depth for a cinematic experience that gives viewers much to ponder on.

Where to watch: Saved! is available for streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

7) Changeland (2019)

Changeland features many memorable lines (Image via Changeland Instagram)

This movie, starring Macaulay Culkin, marks Seth Green's directorial debut. In addition to directing, Green also acts in the comedy drama. He plays Brandon, whose life changes drastically when he realizes that his wife is having an affair. He then decides to take a trip to Thailand with his estranged friend, Dan, portrayed by Breckin Meyer.

Even though Brandon is heartbroken about his marriage falling apart, exploring a new place and meeting new people from different walks of life, including Macaulay Culkin's Ian, he starts to see that there is much to life than he realized.

Changeland isn't breaking any new ground when it comes to storytelling, but it still stays with the viewer because of its endearing characters and poignant life lessons.

Where to watch: Changeland can be viewed on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Tubi.

These Macaulay Culkin movies are proof that the actor has continued to evolve his art over the years, and fans can rest assured that he will continue to surprise them with more interesting projects in the future as well.

