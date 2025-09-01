Where to watch Griffin in Summer? Streaming details explored

Griffin in Summer is a coming-of-age comedy film written and directed by Nicholas Colia. The movie premiered at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival on June 6, 2024, where it received Best US Narrative Feature, Best Screenplay, and a Special Jury Mention award. Later, it was theatrically released in the US on August 29, 2025, by Vertical.

Ad

Griffin in Summer can be watched digitally upon purchase on Apple TV and Fandango At Home. The movie can be bought in 4K with closed captions and English audio. The film runs for approximately 90 minutes. Other platforms will release the title digitally at a later date.

As part of Vertical’s release strategy, Griffin in Summer is expected to expand to additional streaming platforms in the coming months. No official streaming release date has been revealed, but it is available on subscription-based services following its initial theatrical and digital release.

Ad

Trending

Where to stream Griffin in Summer?

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Vertical)

The film is currently available for digital purchase on Apple TV and Fandango At Home. Other platforms, such as Plex and other digital retailers, are expected to make the film available at a later date. Below is a summary of current and upcoming options:

Ad

Apple TV : Griffin in Summer is available for digital purchase in 4K resolution with English audio and closed captions. The film is not included with the Apple TV+ subscription service (priced at $12.99/month) but can be bought separately through the Apple TV/iTunes storefront.

: Griffin in Summer is available for digital purchase in 4K resolution with English audio and closed captions. The film is not included with the Apple TV+ subscription service (priced at $12.99/month) but can be bought separately through the Apple TV/iTunes storefront. Fandango At Home : The title may be bought in 4K with English sound and closed captioning for $14.99. Bought content is available for revisiting.

: The title may be bought in 4K with English sound and closed captioning for $14.99. Bought content is available for revisiting. Disney+ : The film is currently not released for digital streaming on Disney+. It is expected to arrive on the platform in late 2025.

: The film is currently not released for digital streaming on Disney+. It is expected to arrive on the platform in late 2025. Plex : The movie is listed on Plex but is not yet available for streaming or purchase. It may be added later, depending on distribution agreements.

: The movie is listed on Plex but is not yet available for streaming or purchase. It may be added later, depending on distribution agreements. Other Platforms: Streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video or Hulu may acquire the film in the future, though no official announcement has been made yet.

Ad

Availability and pricing may vary by location and device. It is always recommended to check each platform directly for the most up-to-date information.

About Griffin in Summer (2025)

Ad

The movie follows Griffin Nafly, a 14-year-old aspiring playwright who spends the summer in a humdrum suburb. His time is shaped by his passion for writing, his interactions with family and community, and the challenges of adolescence.

The narrative combines humor with themes of identity and belonging as Griffin works on his latest play and navigates personal relationships. The cast features Everett Blunck as Griffin Nafly, with Melanie Lynskey, Owen Teague, Kathryn Newton, and Abby Ryder Fortson.

Ad

The film is directed by Nicholas Colia and produced by Camila Mendes, Rachel Matthews, and distributed by Vertical. The movie marks Colia’s feature directorial debut following previous work on short films.

Also read: Did Jacob Elordi get emotional as Frankenstein earned a 13-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More