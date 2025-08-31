"would love for him to do something at DC:" James Gunn rules out Chris Pratt as the next Batman lead, but there’s a catch

James Gunn rules out Chris Pratt as the next Batman lead, but there is a catch. Speaking on the YouTube channel PelucheEn ElEstuche, Gunn said,

Ad

“As Batman? No. As something else? Yes. Chris Pratt's one of my best friends. We talk all the time. He's a great guy and he would love to do something at DC. I would love for him to do something at DC.”

The interview was uploaded on August 28, 2025, and has since drawn attention across fan circles. This moment not only clarified the Batman casting rumors but also reflected Gunn’s pattern of collaborating with close colleagues as he builds the new DCU.

Ad

Trending

Pratt has long been associated with Gunn through the Guardians of the Galaxy films and other Marvel projects, making speculation about his potential DCU debut widespread. Gunn’s confirmation rules him out as Bruce Wayne but leaves open possibilities in other roles, with fans quickly linking his name to Booster Gold and beyond.

The quote makes clear Pratt will not play Bruce Wayne, but opens the door for his involvement elsewhere in the DCU. The exchange also highlighted Gunn’s long friendship with Pratt, built through their years working together on Marvel projects. Gunn’s remarks raise interest without giving away what that “something else” may be.

Ad

James Gunn rules out Batman role for Chris Pratt

(L-R) James Gunn and Chris Pratt speak onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel during 2022 Comic Con International Day 3 at San Diego Convention Center (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

James Gunn, co‑CEO of DC Studios, addressed rumors about Chris Pratt being cast as Batman in the DC Universe (DCU). Speaking in an interview on the YouTube channel PelucheEn ElEstuche, Gunn made it clear that Pratt would not play Batman but could appear in another role, which ended speculation about him taking on Bruce Wayne in the upcoming DC slate.

Ad

In the same interview, Gunn explained that Pratt was one of his closest friends, that they spoke often, and that Pratt would love to do something at DC. He added that he would also like to see Pratt join the DCU.

He then joked when asked about casting alternatives,

“Yeah, he would be a terrible Wonder Woman. That would be terrible.”

This clarification follows months of online discussion about Pratt’s possible involvement. James Gunn and Chris Pratt have worked together across all three Guardians of the Galaxy films as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, which makes the actor’s transition into the DCU seem likely at some point.

Ad

Pratt’s absence from Marvel’s recent Avengers: Doomsday casting news further fueled speculation. Reports noted his name was missing from the initial announcement, which led fans to wonder about his future in the MCU.

James Gunn hints at other DCU plans for Pratt

Director James Gunn and Chris Pratt attend the Seoul premiere of "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3" at Dongdaemun Design Plaza on April 19, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

While Chris Pratt will not take on Batman, James Gunn confirmed he could appear in another DCU role. Fan discussion has centered around Booster Gold, a character already set to feature in an HBO Max series. Gunn announced the series as part of DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, describing Booster Gold as

Ad

“one of comics’ really popular cult heroes, he’s a fascinating guy, he’s a loser from the future who uses future technology to come back to present day and become a superhero so that people will love him. It is basically a superhero story of impostor syndrome in an HBO Max series.”

He posted about the character on X, highlighting its cult popularity among fans. Pratt previously told Rolling Stone on April 3, 2023,

Ad

“If James thought I was right for it, then you know that would I would have to consider it.”

Booster Gold frequently crosses paths with Batman in the comics, often seeking his approval. If Pratt is cast, it could set up storylines where the two heroes interact on screen. As of now, Gunn has not officially confirmed Pratt’s role.

James Gunn on the broader Batman plan in the DCU

James Gunn speaks at the DC Studios Creature Commandos panel during New York Comic Con 2024 at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop)

The Batman franchise remains central to the DCU’s future. The Brave and the Bold will introduce a new Batman and Robin, focusing on Bruce Wayne and his son Damien Wayne. The film is separate from Matt Reeves’ Batman Epic Crime Saga, which continues with Robert Pattinson. Gunn explained earlier this year in a Rolling Stone interview on June 16, 2025,

Ad

“Batman’s my biggest issue in all of DC right now, personally. And it’s not — I’m not writing Batman, but I am working with the writer of Batman and trying to get it right, because he’s incredibly important to DC, as is Wonder Woman,” Gunn revealed.

“Outside of the stuff that I’m doing in the projects that are actively going, our two priorities are finishing our Wonder Woman and our Batman scripts.”

Ad

Andy Muschietti, director of The Flash, is attached to direct The Brave and the Bold. Gunn and DC co‑CEO Peter Safran confirmed the project is in development. No casting announcements or release date have been shared yet. Meanwhile, Reeves’ The Batman Part 2 is set for 2027, creating a timeline where two different versions of the Dark Knight will exist simultaneously. James Gunn has emphasized in the Rolling stone interview that his DCU Batman

Ad

“has to have a reason for existing, right? So Batman can’t just be ‘Oh, we’re making a Batman movie because Batman’s the biggest character in all of Warner Bros.,”

and that he must serve a unique role in the wider universe.

What’s next for Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt attends Prime Video's "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf" New York Premiere at Regal Times Square on August 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Outside of speculation about the DCU, Pratt is confirmed to reprise his voice role as Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2, due for release on April 3, 2025. His future with Marvel remains unclear as Avengers: Doomsday develops further, but James Gunn has made it clear that Pratt’s collaboration with him will continue in some form within DC’s upcoming projects.

Ad

The director’s comments confirm their strong professional bond and signal that future collaboration is only a matter of time. With The Brave and the Bold still in development and Booster Gold gaining traction among fans, attention will remain on how Pratt eventually fits into Gunn’s new DC vision.

What role do you think Chris Pratt should play in the DCU? Share your thoughts in the comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More