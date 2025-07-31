Game of Thrones: 7 underrated characters who deserved more screen time

For eight seasons, Game of Thrones narrates the epic saga of kings, queens, and other players in the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros as they battle for the Iron Throne. An unprecedented clash of clans follows, each weaving their unique web of strategy and manipulation to get there. Families collapse, betrayals rock the foundations of closed ones, and grotesque deaths become the new normal.

The award-winning epic fantasy drama features some of the most powerful characters that drive the sweeping scale of George R.R. Martin's book series. So it is only expected that not every character gets a chance in the spotlight. From the fan-favourite Osha to a more under-explored character like the First Sword of Braavos, Game of Thrones featured several underrated characters.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. This list is in no particular order.

Osha, the First Sword of Braavos, and other underrated characters who deserved more screen time in Game of Thrones

1) Osha (Natalia Tena)

Tena portrays Osha (Image via HBO)

Osha is first introduced in Game of Thrones as a Wilding trying to steal a horse from Bran Stark with her companions. Everyone but her gets killed, and she is taken hostage at Winterfell. But her character arc evolves as a protector, and she becomes a trusted ally to Bran. Brave, smart, and sarcastic to boot, she adds a lot of dimension to the show, quickly becoming a fan-favorite.

Later, she escapes the wrath of Ramsay Snow and runs away from Winterfell with Rickon, only to be killed on her return. Her storyline is cut tragically short, making her a character deserving of so much more screen time. In the books, however, she is still alive, and her storyline might take a different route.

George R.R. Martin told Collider in a 2011 interview that he would take Tena's portrayal of Osha into account in order to wrote her story in the future.

2) The First Sword of Braavos (Miltos Yerolemou)

Forel taught Arya how to use her sword (Image via HBO)

Syrio Forel is the First Sword of Braavos in Game of Thrones season 1. He is hired by Eddard Stark to train Arya Stark in the art of Braavosi swordfighting. He is more than just a skilled fighter because his methods involve opening Arya's perspective to the tune of her bodily awareness, which is more than just the power of sight.

He weaves life's philosophies into his training, making him one of the most intriguing characters on the show. This made hints of his off-screen death feel unfinished, cutting his potential to be a more dynamic part of the show. He dies trying to protect Arya from the Lannisters with a wooden sword. Arya carries his teachings throughout her journey.

3) Yoren (Francis Magee)

Arya Stark in season 1 survives because of Yoren (Image via YouTube/HBO Max)

Another character closely linked with Arya Stark and her escape from King's Landing is Yoren. As the recruiter for the Night's Watch, he travels to Westeros to find new people to protect the Wall. But his journey with Arya becomes his undoing, and he ultimately dies trying to protect her from the Lannister loyalists and taking them down in the process.

Yoren was one of the most underrated characters in Game of Thrones, whose screentime was tragically cut short. Just as people were beginning to love him, the plot twist came to finish him off. His grounding energy, wisdom, and the little backstory fans know about his character and morals gave him the potential to stand out.

4) Brynden "Blackfish" Tully (Clive Russell)

An honorable warrior (Image via HBO)

Blackfish Tully is one of the most skilled warriors in Game of Thrones, known for his unwavering loyalty and military prowess. He stands by Robb Stark and his niece, Catelyn Stark, through everything, including the Red Wedding, where the attendees are grotesquely murdered in a surprise attack.

Russell's immense screen presence represents the old-school warriors in Westeros. His strong stance against Jaime Lannister and the eventual siege of Riverrun becomes his undoing, as he is seemingly killed off-screen. For such a mighty presence, fans expected more episodes for the warrior, at least in his death.

5) Grenn (Mark Stanley)

Grenn had a great arc (Image via HBO)

Introduced at first as a rather dim-witted trainee at the Night's Watch, Grenn soon grows on fans as Jon Snow's fiercely loyal friend and ally. However, his death becomes more meaningful to the plot as he goes down protecting the inner gate from a giant in the Battle of Castle Black. From the timid one, his character steps up to become a true warrior, not afraid of negative outcomes.

Grenn's death impacts Jon tremendously, pushing him to be a better warrior, leader, and person. The blossoming storyline makes him one of the most underrated characters in Game of Thrones, who deserves more screentime.

6) Dolorous Edd, AKA Eddison Tollet (Ben Crompton)

Crompton at the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Screening (Image via Getty)

Another member of the Night's Watch who deserved more screen time in Game of Thrones was Dolorous Edd. His blunt but honest demeanor far exceeds his fighting prowess, and he is someone Jon Snow trusts with sound words of wit, albeit mixed with a wry and cynical humor.

The Night's Watch steward is a key part of Jon Snow's journey, and is made the Lord Commander after Jon's death and resurrection. However, before his storyline as a higher leader is explored, he falls prey to a fatal stab wound during the Battle of Winterfell, where he dies saving Samwell Tarly from a wight attack. His humble heroism and humor, steeped in duty, might have been a great addition against the Lannisters.

7) Rickon Stark (Art Parkinson)

The youngest Stark (Image via HBO)

As the youngest Stark, Rickon could have become a more important character in Game of Thrones. However, the other Starks overshadow his storyline. So, apart from his journey with Osha and the Reed siblings, there aren't many noteworthy arcs for the character.

How did the House Stark tragedies affect the youngest in the clan? What could he have done if he had been given the screen time to outshine his siblings in some episodes? There are so many unanswered questions about Rickon, making fans wonder if he could have benefited from a bigger storyline.

Watch Game of Thrones on HBO.

