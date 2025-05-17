Game of Thrones soundtrack: Complete guide to all the songs featured in the show

Few shows have shaken up television quite like Game of Thrones. Set in the brutal, power-hungry world of Westeros, the story kicks off with noble houses vying for the Iron Throne, while something much darker stirs beyond the Wall. It’s swords, schemes, and supernatural chaos all rolled into one.

Ad

Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, the series spans eight seasons and introduces a sprawling cast of characters, from dragon-riding Daenerys Targaryen to fan-favorite Tyrion Lannister.

Names like Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, and Peter Dinklage became household staples by the end of it.

Fans stuck around for the battles and betrayals, but also for the moments in between—the stares, the silences, the long walks through snow. And the music, which is more than just background noise. Ramin Djawadi’s score helped shape the entire mood. Stark strings, haunting piano notes, and those big, booming drums when all hell broke loose.

Ad

Trending

Whether it was a quiet death or a fiery ambush, the soundtrack always hit just right. Every note carried weight, sometimes more than words ever could. For a show where silence often said more than dialogue, music filled in the gaps.

Here’s a look at the Game of Thrones soundtrack: a complete guide to all the songs featured in the show.

A list of all the songs featured in Game of Thrones

Ad

Game of Thrones season 1

Still from Game of Thrones season 1 (Image via Max)

A Raven From King's Landing by Ramin Djawadi

North of the Wall by Ramin Djawadi

Goodbye Brother by Ramin Djawadi

The King's Arrival by Ramin Djawadi

A Golden Crown by Ramin Djawadi

Love In the Eyes by Ramin Djawadi

Heidelburger Judentanz by Robin Jeffrey and Roderick Skeaping

Things I Do For Love by Ramin Djawadi

Winter Is Coming by Ramin Djawadi

To Vaes Dothrak by Ramin Djawadi

A Bird Without Feathers by Ramin Djawadi

The Kingsroad by Ramin Djawadi

The Assassin's Dagger by Ramin Djawadi

Await The King's Justice by Ramin Djawadi

The North Remembers by Ramin Djawadi

The Night's Watch by Ramin Djawadi

The Old Gods and the New by Ramin Djawadi

The Wall by Ramin Djawadi

The Pointy End by Ramin Djawadi

Fire And Blood by Ramin Djawadi

I Will Keep You Safe by Ramin Djawadi

Small Pack Of Wolves by Ramin Djawadi

You'll Be Queen One Day by Ramin Djawadi

Black Of Hair by Ramin Djawadi

You Win Or You Die by Ramin Djawadi

Jon's Honor by Ramin Djawadi

Victory Does Not Make Us Conquerors by Ramin Djawadi

Kill Them All by Ramin Djawadi

When The Sun Rises In The West by Ramin Djawadi

Ad

Game of Thrones season 2

Still from Game of Thrones Season 2 (Image via Max)

We Are The Watchers On The Wall by Ramin Djawadi

Warrior Of Light by Ramin Djawadi

The Throne Is Mine by Ramin Djawadi

What Is Dead May Never Die by Ramin Djawadi

White Walkers by Ramin Djawadi

I Am Hers, She Is Mine by Ramin Djawadi

Qarth by Ramin Djawadi

Valar Morghulis by Ramin Djawadi

Pay The Iron Price by Ramin Djawadi

Finale by Ramin Djawadi

Winterfell by Ramin Djawadi

Wildfire by Ramin Djawadi

Don't Die With A Clean Sword by Ramin Djawadi

Stand And Fight by Ramin Djawadi

One More Drink Before The War by Ramin Djawadi

The Rains Of Castamere by Ramin Djawadi

I Paid the Iron Price by Ramin Djawadi

House Of The Undying by Ramin Djawadi

Ad

Also read: HBO releases first trailer for new Game of Thrones spin-off series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Game of Thrones season 3

Still from Game of Thrones Season 3 (Image via Max)

The Night Is Dark by Ramin Djawadi

Dracarys by Ramin Djawadi

Pyat Pree by Ramin Djawadi

Mother Of Dragons by Ramin Djawadi

Game of Thrones by Ramin Djawadi

Heir to Winterfell by Ramin Djawadi

Oathkeeper by Ramin Djawadi

Craster's Keep by Ramin Djawadi

Mereen by Ramin Djawadi

Reek by Ramin Djawadi

You Know Nothing by Ramin Djawadi

It's Always Summer Under the Sea by Kerry Ingram

Kingslayer by Ramin Djawadi

I Have to Go North by Ramin Djawadi

Wall of Ice by Ramin Djawadi

Chaos Is a Ladder by Ramin Djawadi

A Lannister Always Pays His Debts by Ramin Djawadi

The Lannisters Send Their Regards by Ramin Djawadi

The Rains of Castamere by Ramin Djawadi

Mhysa by Ramin Djawadi

Ad

Game of Thrones season 4

Still from Game of Thrones Season 4 (Image via Max)

Two Swords by Ramin Djawadi

Jaws of the Viper by Ramin Djawadi

Breaker of Chains by Ramin Djawadi

The Maiden Fair by Ramin Djawadi

Take Charge of Your Life by Ramin Djawadi

I Only See What Matters by Ramin Djawadi

Thenns by Ramin Djawadi

You'll Be Queen One Day by Ramin Djawadi

Dark Wings, Dark Words by Ramin Djawadi

Three Blasts by Ramin Djawadi

Three Eyed Raven by Ramin Djawadi

Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken by Ramin Djawadi

Await The King's Justice by Ramin Djawadi

I'm Sorry for Today by Ramin Djawadi

Forgive Me by Ramin Djawadi

The Biggest Fire the North Has Ever Seen by Ramin Djawadi

Let's Kill Some Crows by Ramin Djawadi

Don't Die With A Clean Sword by Ramin Djawadi

Mother's Mercy by Ramin Djawadi

The Real North by Ramin Djawadi

He Is Lost by Ramin Djawadi

You Are No Son of Mine by Ramin Djawadi

The Children by Ramin Djawadi

The Rains of Castamere (performed by Sigur Rós)

Watchers on the Wall by Ramin Djawadi

Ad

Also read: 10 characters who gave the most shocking betrayals in Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones season 5

Still from Game of Thrones Season 5 (Image via Max)

Atonement by Ramin Djawadi

Kneel for No Man by Ramin Djawadi

High Sparrow by Ramin Djawadi

The Wars to Come by Ramin Djawadi

Blood of the Dragon by Ramin Djawadi

Son of the Harpy by Ramin Djawadi

Kill the Boy by Ramin Djawadi

House of Black and White by Ramin Djawadi

I Dreamt I Was Old by Ramin Djawadi

Let's Play a Game by Ramin Djawadi

I Need You by My Side by Ramin Djawadi

Feed the Hounds by Ramin Djawadi

Hardhome, Pt. 1 by Ramin Djawadi

Hardhome, Pt. 2 by Ramin Djawadi

Dance of Dragons by Ramin Djawadi

A Painless Death by Ramin Djawadi

I Choose Violence by Ramin Djawadi

My Watch Has Ended by Ramin Djawadi

Ad

Also read: Fact check: Is Game of Thrones' Arya Stark getting her own spin-off on HBO? Viral poster debunked

Game of Thrones season 6

Still from Game of Thrones Season 6 (Image via Max)

The Red Woman by Ramin Djawadi

Lord of Light by Ramin Djawadi

Coronation by Ramin Djawadi

Hold the Door by Ramin Djawadi

Hodor by Ramin Djawadi

Coldhands by Ramin Djawadi

Service of the Gods by Ramin Djawadi

He, Who Holds the King by Ramin Djawadi

One Way, Or Another by Ramin Djawadi

Heartsbane by Ramin Djawadi

Shelter by Ramin Djawadi

Word of Honor by Ramin Djawadi

The Crown and the Faith by Ramin Djawadi

The Masters Have Come by Ramin Djawadi

Going Home by Ramin Djawadi

Reign by Ramin Djawadi

Part of His Plan by Ramin Djawadi

Alliance by Ramin Djawadi

Bastard by Ramin Djawadi

Giant At the Gates by Ramin Djawadi

Trust Each Other by Ramin Djawadi

Light of the Seven by Ramin Djawadi

Forsaken by Ramin Djawadi

Maester by Ramin Djawadi

Exile by Ramin Djawadi

Hand of the Queen by Ramin Djawadi

Godswood by Ramin Djawadi

Revelations by Ramin Djawadi

The Tower by Ramin Djawadi

Hear Me Roar by Ramin Djawadi

The Winds of Winter by Ramin Djawadi

Ad

Also read: "I've taken everything" — When the Game of Thrones cast opened up about the memorable stuff they kept from the set

Game of Thrones season 7

Still from Game of Thrones Season 7 (Image via Max)

Woke Up a Rebel by Ramin Djawadi

Hands of Gold by Ramin Djawadi

Dragonstone by Ramin Djawadi

Shall We Begin? by Ramin Djawadi

Home by Ramin Djawadi

I Am the Storm by Ramin Djawadi

Ironborn by Ramin Djawadi

The Gift by Ramin Djawadi

The Long Farewell by Ramin Djawadi

A Lion's Legacy by Ramin Djawadi

Message for Cersei by Ramin Djawadi

The Queen's Justice by Ramin Djawadi

Dragonglass by Ramin Djawadi

Spoils of War, Pt. 1 by Ramin Djawadi

Spoils of War, Pt. 2 by Ramin Djawadi

Dragonfire by Ramin Djawadi

Gorgeous Beasts by Ramin Djawadi

Against All Odds by Ramin Djawadi

See You for What You Are by Ramin Djawadi

Casterly Rock by Ramin Djawadi

A Game I Like to Play by Ramin Djawadi

The Dagger by Ramin Djawadi

No One Walks Away from Me by Ramin Djawadi

Winter Is Here by Ramin Djawadi

Truth by Ramin Djawadi

The Army of the Dead by Ramin Djawadi

Ad

Also read: How old was Bella Ramsey in Game of Thrones? Kit Harington recalls being embarrassed that the child actor had to help him remember lines

Game of Thrones season 8

Still from Game of Thrones Season 8 (Image via Max)

Arrival at Winterfell by Ramin Djawadi

Flight of Dragons by Ramin Djawadi

Heir to the Throne by Ramin Djawadi

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms by Ramin Djawadi

Jenny of Oldstones by Ramin Djawadi

The Battle of Winterfell by Ramin Djawadi

The Dead are Already Here by Ramin Djawadi

The Long Night, Pt. 1 by Ramin Djawadi

Battle for the Skies by Ramin Djawadi

The Long Night, Pt. 2 by Ramin Djawadi

The Night King by Ramin Djawadi

Dead Before the Dawn by Ramin Djawadi

Not Today by Ramin Djawadi

Preparing The City For Battle by Ramin Djawadi

The Bells by Ramin Djawadi

The Last War by Ramin Djawadi

Into the Fire by Ramin Djawadi

Nothing Else Matters by Ramin Djawadi

House Lannister by Ramin Djawadi

The Battle Begins by Ramin Djawadi

Master of War by Ramin Djawadi

Be with Me by Ramin Djawadi

The Iron Throne by Ramin Djawadi

Break the Wheel by Ramin Djawadi

The White Book by Ramin Djawadi

You Have a Choice by Ramin Djawadi

The Last of the Starks by Ramin Djawadi

A Song of Ice and Fire by Ramin Djawadi

Ad

Also read: Every Dire Wolf in Game of Thrones, ranked

From haunting melodies to pulse-pounding battle scores, the soundtrack played a major role in shaping the show’s atmosphere. Every theme told its own story, echoing the highs, lows, and betrayals of Westeros. A closer listen reveals just how much emotion was hidden between the notes.

Game of Thrones & its spinoff, House Of The Dragon, can be streamed on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diwakar Mathur Diwakar Mathur is a writer at Sportskeeda who covers timeless content. A Mass Media graduate, he has three years of experience working around films and television, including one of the top OTT platforms.



Diwakar strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information by conducting proper research and understanding every aspect surrounding a particular topic to ensure that the right information reaches the public. He loves writing as well as offering his opinion about the shows and movies he watches, fulfilling the need to express his thoughts after watching impactful media. He also runs his movie review blog in his free time.



Diwakar's favorite celebrity is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whom he admires for being a great entertainer who gives his all in every profession he pursues. When not writing, Diwakar enjoys catching up on the latest movies and shows he has missed and tries to read one book a month. Know More