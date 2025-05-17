Game of Thrones soundtrack: Complete guide to all the songs featured in the show

Few shows have shaken up television quite like Game of Thrones. Set in the brutal, power-hungry world of Westeros, the story kicks off with noble houses vying for the Iron Throne, while something much darker stirs beyond the Wall. It’s swords, schemes, and supernatural chaos all rolled into one.
Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, the series spans eight seasons and introduces a sprawling cast of characters, from dragon-riding Daenerys Targaryen to fan-favorite Tyrion Lannister.
Names like Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, and Peter Dinklage became household staples by the end of it.
Fans stuck around for the battles and betrayals, but also for the moments in between—the stares, the silences, the long walks through snow. And the music, which is more than just background noise. Ramin Djawadi’s score helped shape the entire mood. Stark strings, haunting piano notes, and those big, booming drums when all hell broke loose.
Whether it was a quiet death or a fiery ambush, the soundtrack always hit just right. Every note carried weight, sometimes more than words ever could. For a show where silence often said more than dialogue, music filled in the gaps.
Here’s a look at the Game of Thrones soundtrack: a complete guide to all the songs featured in the show.
A list of all the songs featured in Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones season 1
- A Raven From King's Landing by Ramin Djawadi
- North of the Wall by Ramin Djawadi
- Goodbye Brother by Ramin Djawadi
- The King's Arrival by Ramin Djawadi
- A Golden Crown by Ramin Djawadi
- Love In the Eyes by Ramin Djawadi
- Heidelburger Judentanz by Robin Jeffrey and Roderick Skeaping
- Things I Do For Love by Ramin Djawadi
- Winter Is Coming by Ramin Djawadi
- To Vaes Dothrak by Ramin Djawadi
- A Bird Without Feathers by Ramin Djawadi
- The Kingsroad by Ramin Djawadi
- The Assassin's Dagger by Ramin Djawadi
- Await The King's Justice by Ramin Djawadi
- The North Remembers by Ramin Djawadi
- The Night's Watch by Ramin Djawadi
- The Old Gods and the New by Ramin Djawadi
- The Wall by Ramin Djawadi
- The Pointy End by Ramin Djawadi
- Fire And Blood by Ramin Djawadi
- I Will Keep You Safe by Ramin Djawadi
- Small Pack Of Wolves by Ramin Djawadi
- You'll Be Queen One Day by Ramin Djawadi
- Black Of Hair by Ramin Djawadi
- You Win Or You Die by Ramin Djawadi
- Jon's Honor by Ramin Djawadi
- Victory Does Not Make Us Conquerors by Ramin Djawadi
- Kill Them All by Ramin Djawadi
- When The Sun Rises In The West by Ramin Djawadi
Game of Thrones season 2
- We Are The Watchers On The Wall by Ramin Djawadi
- Warrior Of Light by Ramin Djawadi
- The Throne Is Mine by Ramin Djawadi
- What Is Dead May Never Die by Ramin Djawadi
- White Walkers by Ramin Djawadi
- I Am Hers, She Is Mine by Ramin Djawadi
- Qarth by Ramin Djawadi
- Valar Morghulis by Ramin Djawadi
- Pay The Iron Price by Ramin Djawadi
- Finale by Ramin Djawadi
- Winterfell by Ramin Djawadi
- Wildfire by Ramin Djawadi
- Don't Die With A Clean Sword by Ramin Djawadi
- Stand And Fight by Ramin Djawadi
- One More Drink Before The War by Ramin Djawadi
- The Rains Of Castamere by Ramin Djawadi
- I Paid the Iron Price by Ramin Djawadi
- House Of The Undying by Ramin Djawadi
Game of Thrones season 3
- The Night Is Dark by Ramin Djawadi
- Dracarys by Ramin Djawadi
- Pyat Pree by Ramin Djawadi
- Mother Of Dragons by Ramin Djawadi
- Game of Thrones by Ramin Djawadi
- Heir to Winterfell by Ramin Djawadi
- Oathkeeper by Ramin Djawadi
- Craster's Keep by Ramin Djawadi
- Mereen by Ramin Djawadi
- Reek by Ramin Djawadi
- You Know Nothing by Ramin Djawadi
- It's Always Summer Under the Sea by Kerry Ingram
- Kingslayer by Ramin Djawadi
- I Have to Go North by Ramin Djawadi
- Wall of Ice by Ramin Djawadi
- Chaos Is a Ladder by Ramin Djawadi
- A Lannister Always Pays His Debts by Ramin Djawadi
- The Lannisters Send Their Regards by Ramin Djawadi
- The Rains of Castamere by Ramin Djawadi
- Mhysa by Ramin Djawadi
Game of Thrones season 4
- Two Swords by Ramin Djawadi
- Jaws of the Viper by Ramin Djawadi
- Breaker of Chains by Ramin Djawadi
- The Maiden Fair by Ramin Djawadi
- Take Charge of Your Life by Ramin Djawadi
- I Only See What Matters by Ramin Djawadi
- Thenns by Ramin Djawadi
- You'll Be Queen One Day by Ramin Djawadi
- Dark Wings, Dark Words by Ramin Djawadi
- Three Blasts by Ramin Djawadi
- Three Eyed Raven by Ramin Djawadi
- Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken by Ramin Djawadi
- Await The King's Justice by Ramin Djawadi
- I'm Sorry for Today by Ramin Djawadi
- Forgive Me by Ramin Djawadi
- The Biggest Fire the North Has Ever Seen by Ramin Djawadi
- Let's Kill Some Crows by Ramin Djawadi
- Don't Die With A Clean Sword by Ramin Djawadi
- Mother's Mercy by Ramin Djawadi
- The Real North by Ramin Djawadi
- He Is Lost by Ramin Djawadi
- You Are No Son of Mine by Ramin Djawadi
- The Children by Ramin Djawadi
- The Rains of Castamere (performed by Sigur Rós)
- Watchers on the Wall by Ramin Djawadi
Game of Thrones season 5
- Atonement by Ramin Djawadi
- Kneel for No Man by Ramin Djawadi
- High Sparrow by Ramin Djawadi
- The Wars to Come by Ramin Djawadi
- Blood of the Dragon by Ramin Djawadi
- Son of the Harpy by Ramin Djawadi
- Kill the Boy by Ramin Djawadi
- House of Black and White by Ramin Djawadi
- I Dreamt I Was Old by Ramin Djawadi
- Let's Play a Game by Ramin Djawadi
- I Need You by My Side by Ramin Djawadi
- Feed the Hounds by Ramin Djawadi
- Hardhome, Pt. 1 by Ramin Djawadi
- Hardhome, Pt. 2 by Ramin Djawadi
- Dance of Dragons by Ramin Djawadi
- A Painless Death by Ramin Djawadi
- I Choose Violence by Ramin Djawadi
- My Watch Has Ended by Ramin Djawadi
Game of Thrones season 6
- The Red Woman by Ramin Djawadi
- Lord of Light by Ramin Djawadi
- Coronation by Ramin Djawadi
- Hold the Door by Ramin Djawadi
- Hodor by Ramin Djawadi
- Coldhands by Ramin Djawadi
- Service of the Gods by Ramin Djawadi
- He, Who Holds the King by Ramin Djawadi
- One Way, Or Another by Ramin Djawadi
- Heartsbane by Ramin Djawadi
- Shelter by Ramin Djawadi
- Word of Honor by Ramin Djawadi
- The Crown and the Faith by Ramin Djawadi
- The Masters Have Come by Ramin Djawadi
- Going Home by Ramin Djawadi
- Reign by Ramin Djawadi
- Part of His Plan by Ramin Djawadi
- Alliance by Ramin Djawadi
- Bastard by Ramin Djawadi
- Giant At the Gates by Ramin Djawadi
- Trust Each Other by Ramin Djawadi
- Light of the Seven by Ramin Djawadi
- Forsaken by Ramin Djawadi
- Maester by Ramin Djawadi
- Exile by Ramin Djawadi
- Hand of the Queen by Ramin Djawadi
- Godswood by Ramin Djawadi
- Revelations by Ramin Djawadi
- The Tower by Ramin Djawadi
- Hear Me Roar by Ramin Djawadi
- The Winds of Winter by Ramin Djawadi
Game of Thrones season 7
- Woke Up a Rebel by Ramin Djawadi
- Hands of Gold by Ramin Djawadi
- Dragonstone by Ramin Djawadi
- Shall We Begin? by Ramin Djawadi
- Home by Ramin Djawadi
- I Am the Storm by Ramin Djawadi
- Ironborn by Ramin Djawadi
- The Gift by Ramin Djawadi
- The Long Farewell by Ramin Djawadi
- A Lion's Legacy by Ramin Djawadi
- Message for Cersei by Ramin Djawadi
- The Queen's Justice by Ramin Djawadi
- Dragonglass by Ramin Djawadi
- Spoils of War, Pt. 1 by Ramin Djawadi
- Spoils of War, Pt. 2 by Ramin Djawadi
- Dragonfire by Ramin Djawadi
- Gorgeous Beasts by Ramin Djawadi
- Against All Odds by Ramin Djawadi
- See You for What You Are by Ramin Djawadi
- Casterly Rock by Ramin Djawadi
- A Game I Like to Play by Ramin Djawadi
- The Dagger by Ramin Djawadi
- No One Walks Away from Me by Ramin Djawadi
- Winter Is Here by Ramin Djawadi
- Truth by Ramin Djawadi
- The Army of the Dead by Ramin Djawadi
Game of Thrones season 8
- Arrival at Winterfell by Ramin Djawadi
- Flight of Dragons by Ramin Djawadi
- Heir to the Throne by Ramin Djawadi
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms by Ramin Djawadi
- Jenny of Oldstones by Ramin Djawadi
- The Battle of Winterfell by Ramin Djawadi
- The Dead are Already Here by Ramin Djawadi
- The Long Night, Pt. 1 by Ramin Djawadi
- Battle for the Skies by Ramin Djawadi
- The Long Night, Pt. 2 by Ramin Djawadi
- The Night King by Ramin Djawadi
- Dead Before the Dawn by Ramin Djawadi
- Not Today by Ramin Djawadi
- Preparing The City For Battle by Ramin Djawadi
- The Bells by Ramin Djawadi
- The Last War by Ramin Djawadi
- Into the Fire by Ramin Djawadi
- Nothing Else Matters by Ramin Djawadi
- House Lannister by Ramin Djawadi
- The Battle Begins by Ramin Djawadi
- Master of War by Ramin Djawadi
- Be with Me by Ramin Djawadi
- The Iron Throne by Ramin Djawadi
- Break the Wheel by Ramin Djawadi
- The White Book by Ramin Djawadi
- You Have a Choice by Ramin Djawadi
- The Last of the Starks by Ramin Djawadi
- A Song of Ice and Fire by Ramin Djawadi
From haunting melodies to pulse-pounding battle scores, the soundtrack played a major role in shaping the show’s atmosphere. Every theme told its own story, echoing the highs, lows, and betrayals of Westeros. A closer listen reveals just how much emotion was hidden between the notes.
Game of Thrones & its spinoff, House Of The Dragon, can be streamed on Max.