HBO releases first trailer for new Game of Thrones spin-off series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

HBO dropped a new trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the upcoming spin-off of Game of Thrones. The sneak peek was showcased at the WBD Upfront in New York City on May 14, 2025, as reported by Variety.

Based on George R.R. Martin's novella, The Hedge Knight, the series takes place around 100 years back from the Game of Thrones timeline. It will tell the story of Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), as they go on adventures, encounter new characters, and challenges.

HBO unveils the trailer and details about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Stills from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (Image via Instagram/@streamonmax)

A trailer and some details about the upcoming prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, were released at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront recently. HBO content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys spoke about the show at the event as well.

The trailer explores the central characters of the show and gives a glimpse of the fights and hurdles the fans will get to witness through the protagonists. It revolves around the knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and introduces the viewers to his young, little squire, Egg. The medieval settings, elaborate sets, and intense fights that the duo will face are something fans can anticipate through the trailer.

The series trailer also reveals one of the most important details about the show. Initially expected to be dropped this year, the trailer screened at WBD Upfront shows that the release has been pushed to 2026. At the event, CEO Casey Bloys further mentioned that the new series will come forth by winter 2026.

About the prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

A still from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (Image via Instagram/@gameofthrones)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms acts as a prequel series to Game of Thrones, bringing a story that takes place around 100 years before the main show. Notably, the tale shown in this series is also 100 years after the events of House of Dragons. Ser Duncan the Tall, a.k.a. Dunk, and his squire, Egg, will showcase their valor and strength in a world full of dangers and enemies.

Members of the Targaryen dynasty, such as Prince Maekar Targaryen (Sam Spruell), Prince Aerion Targaryen (Finn Bennett), and Prince Baelor Targaryen (Bertie Carvel), will be some of the characters the duo will encounter. Other vital characters include the knight Ser Lyonel Baratheon (Daniel Ings) and puppeteer Tanselle (Tanzyn Crawford).

More details are also included in the logline of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which reads:

"A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Stay tuned for more updates on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

